Atlanta Falcons James Pearce Jr. back in Falcons’ facility as suspension reaches halfway He is still not allowed to practice, but can meet individually with coaches. Share Add AJC on Google Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. celebrates a sack against the Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Since his suspension began Aug. 30, Pearce hasn’t been allowed to enter the Falcons’ facility. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Daniel Flick 45 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. is halfway through his eight-game suspension, and he’s officially back inside the walls of the organization. During the media’s open locker room period Wednesday, after the Falcons held a walk-through ahead of their Sunday night bout against the Baltimore Ravens, Pearce was at his locker. He respectfully declined to speak to reporters — per league rules, he’s currently prohibited from doing so — but said he will when appropriate. Since his suspension began Aug. 30, Pearce hasn’t been allowed to enter the Falcons’ facility, engage in any club activities or have any contact with team personnel, according to NFL guidelines obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Related Story Where the Falcons stand in the NFC South race after 4 weeks Now, with four games of his suspension complete, Pearce is permitted to do the following: Have on-site rehabilitation and treatment with medical and athletic training staff.

Meet with player engagement staff, mental health consultants, team chaplain, treating clinicians and other professional resources.

Attend team meetings.

Meet individually with the head coach, coordinator and position coach.

Participate in individual workouts with the strength and conditioning coach.

Take meals in the cafeteria and use team facilities on an individual basis. Most pertinent to Pearce are the meetings with coach Kevin Stefanski, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and outside linebackers coach John Timu, along with his freedom to train with the Falcons’ strength and conditioning staff on an individual basis. Related Story Sugiura: An argument for why it’s OK for Falcons fans to support Pearce Pearce is still prohibited from viewing or participating in group workouts and practices, attending games and being present for club-sponsored community events, news conferences or other media appearances. Pearce is allowed to request eligibility for such permitted activities while suspended, and the Falcons must agree, but both parties are allowed to decline and rescind their requests at any time.

The 22-year-old Pearce will be eligible for reinstatement after Week 8, meaning he can theoretically practice and play as early as Week 9, when the Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8 in Madrid.

Pearce violated the NFL’s personnel conduct policy after being arrested and charged Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County (Florida) after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. He faced charges on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking and additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person. Related Story Falcons rookie Pearce posts bond, ordered to stay away from WNBA player The Miami-Dade State Attorney later charged Pearce with three felonies: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. Pearce is nearly five months into a 12-month trial diversion program. The conditions for Pearce to pass the program include staying away from Jackson, continuing therapy and remaining drug-compliant. If the NFL drug tests him, he must remain clean. If Pearce passes the program, all charges will be dropped.