James Pearce Jr. back in Falcons’ facility as suspension reaches halfway

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. is halfway through his eight-game suspension, and he’s officially back inside the walls of the organization.
During the media’s open locker room period Wednesday, after the Falcons held a walk-through ahead of their Sunday night bout against the Baltimore Ravens, Pearce was at his locker. He respectfully declined to speak to reporters — per league rules, he’s currently prohibited from doing so — but said he will when appropriate.
Since his suspension began Aug. 30, Pearce hasn’t been allowed to enter the Falcons’ facility, engage in any club activities or have any contact with team personnel, according to NFL guidelines obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Pearce is still prohibited from viewing or participating in group workouts and practices, attending games and being present for club-sponsored community events, news conferences or other media appearances. Pearce is allowed to request eligibility for such permitted activities while suspended, and the Falcons must agree, but both parties are allowed to decline and rescind their requests at any time.
The 22-year-old Pearce will be eligible for reinstatement after Week 8, meaning he can theoretically practice and play as early as Week 9, when the Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8 in Madrid.
Pearce violated the NFL’s personnel conduct policy after being arrested and charged Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County (Florida) after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson.
He faced charges on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking and additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney later charged Pearce with three felonies: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.
Pearce is nearly five months into a 12-month trial diversion program. The conditions for Pearce to pass the program include staying away from Jackson, continuing therapy and remaining drug-compliant. If the NFL drug tests him, he must remain clean.
If Pearce passes the program, all charges will be dropped.
The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Pearce, a first-round pick in 2025, finished third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year race last season after tallying a team-high 10 ½ sacks, along with 10 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.