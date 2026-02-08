Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. faces multiple felony charges after arrest in Florida

Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one for aggravated stalking among charges rookie faces.
Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. is facing charges in Miami after an incident on Saturday. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. is facing charges in Miami after an incident on Saturday. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
50 minutes ago

Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is in police custody in Miami and facing several charges stemming from an incident on Saturday.

Pearce, 22, is charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking, all with a domestic violence designation, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

Bond had not been set as of Saturday evening, according to court records.

Pearce also is charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police and “resisting arrest without violence to his person.” He was later arrested by police in Doral.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami,” the Falcons said in a team statement Saturday night. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce was selected 26th overall by the Falcons in the 2025 draft and he had an outstanding debut season on the field, registering 10½ sacks and finishing third in voting for defensive rookie of the year.

- This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Patriots Broncos Football

How to build a Super Bowl team: What Falcons can learn from Patriots, Seahawks

Developing QBs in the NFL is a major issue facing more teams than Falcons

NFC South foes Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Keep Reading

Former Jets 1st-round pick Darron Lee charged with 1st-degree murder in Tennessee

76ers send former promising prospect McCain to Thunder for 4 draft picks, including 1st-rounder

Patrick Mahomes' father arrested after authorities say he violated DWI probation

Featured

The remains of Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang depart following a celebration of life ceremony at 12Stone Church on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Lawrenceville. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Gwinnett honors officer killed in the line of duty

OPINION

Are you a Bad Bunny or a Kid Rock American? In U.S., be free to choose.

Wildman’s sister gets Civil War shop, ending fight over late owner’s estate