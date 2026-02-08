Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. faces multiple felony charges after arrest in Florida

Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. is facing charges in Miami after an incident on Saturday. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one for aggravated stalking among charges rookie faces.

Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one for aggravated stalking among charges rookie faces.

Pearce, 22, is charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking, all with a domestic violence designation, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is in police custody in Miami and facing several charges stemming from an incident on Saturday.

Bond had not been set as of Saturday evening, according to court records.

Pearce also is charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police and “resisting arrest without violence to his person.” He was later arrested by police in Doral.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami,” the Falcons said in a team statement Saturday night. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce was selected 26th overall by the Falcons in the 2025 draft and he had an outstanding debut season on the field, registering 10½ sacks and finishing third in voting for defensive rookie of the year.