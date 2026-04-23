Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. could have charges dropped through intervention program

The arrangement was reached with the agreement of his ex-girlfriend and police officers involved, his attorney says.
Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. speaks to the media after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. speaks to the media after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Falcons star James Pearce Jr., who faced three felony charges stemming from allegedly crashing his car into a vehicle driven by his former girlfriend, will have all charges against him dropped if he completes an intervention program offered by the state of Florida, Pearce’s attorney confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday morning.

The arrangement was reached with the agreement of the accuser, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, and police officers involved in the case, according to attorney Yale Sanford.

The news was first reported by Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida.

After the Feb. 7 incident in Doral, Florida, Pearce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

The program would include therapy sessions for six months.

A Falcons spokesperson declined to comment on the grounds that it is an ongoing legal matter."

Earlier this week, team general manager Ian Cunningham said at a pre-draft news conference that “everything is status quo” regarding Pearce without elaborating.

Former longtime Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter told the AJC that the proposed resolution is “not a complete outlier.” Diversion programs are not unusual for people charged with misdemeanors or what he termed a “low-grade felony,” but he noted the charges in this case rise above that threshold.

“I think the key here is that the (former) girlfriend is on board with diverting him and the police are on board, and that probably swayed the whole deal,” Porter said.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

More Stories

The Latest

Dirty Birds Dispatch

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Pre-draft legal developments

35m ago
KEN SUGIURA

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham has a draft strategy. Now comes the hard part.

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Trading Kyle Pitts for a draft pick would be a good move for the Falcons

Keep Reading

Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens after G-Day

Ex-NBA player Damon Jones is expected to become first person to plead guilty in gambling sweep

Prosecutors say makeup, wigs helped former Alabama tackle impersonate NFL players in $20M fraud

Featured

U.S. Rep. David Scott update
OBITUARY

Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott has died

What to know about Georgia wildfires: Code Orange alert issued in Atlanta

2m ago
FROM

First-ever co-campus queens causes uproar at Spelman College