Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. could have charges dropped through intervention program The arrangement was reached with the agreement of his ex-girlfriend and police officers involved, his attorney says. Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. speaks to the media after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

Falcons star James Pearce Jr., who faced three felony charges stemming from allegedly crashing his car into a vehicle driven by his former girlfriend, will have all charges against him dropped if he completes an intervention program offered by the state of Florida, Pearce’s attorney confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday morning. The arrangement was reached with the agreement of the accuser, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, and police officers involved in the case, according to attorney Yale Sanford.

The news was first reported by Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida. After the Feb. 7 incident in Doral, Florida, Pearce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. The program would include therapy sessions for six months. A Falcons spokesperson declined to comment on the grounds that it is an ongoing legal matter."

Earlier this week, team general manager Ian Cunningham said at a pre-draft news conference that “everything is status quo” regarding Pearce without elaborating.