Atlanta Falcons Where the Falcons stand in the NFC South race after 4 weeks Plus, a look at how all four teams fared in Week 4. Share Add AJC on Google Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons carried their momentum from an impressive Week 3 win into a similarly dominant “Monday Night Football” showing to spoil the 20-year anniversary of the “Domecoming.” (Ella Hall/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Through the season’s first two weeks, any thoughts of the Falcons contending for a playoff spot appeared delusional and all conversations appeared moot. Two weeks later, those same Falcons have earned the right to dream. In an NFC South where no team owns a record above .500, the race for the division crown is wide open. The Falcons, however, helped their case as a more-than-viable candidate in Week 4. Here’s a look at the South standings through four weeks: Carolina Panthers (2-2) Atlanta Falcons (2-2) New Orleans Saints (1-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) The Panthers beat the Falcons — playing without Michael Penix Jr. — in Week 2, and their head-to-head victory gives them an early tiebreaker atop the division. And although it’s far too early for guarantees, Carolina and Atlanta appear the front-runners.

Here’s how each team in the NFC South fared this week. Carolina Panthers Result: Won, 32-26, over the Detroit Lions What it means: The Panthers earned a statement win of their own on “Sunday Night Football,” overcoming myriad defensive injuries to hold the Lions at bay. Carolina has been up and down thus far, but quarterback Bryce Young is pioneering the league’s fourth-best offense in yards (405.8) and points (30.3) per game. Injury report: Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are both on injured reserve and are expected to miss at least two months. Receiver Xavier Legette landed on injured reserve Sunday, while running back Jonathon Brooks remains sidelined for another four weeks.

What’s next: Bye week

Atlanta Falcons Result: Won, 45-24, over the Saints What it means: The Falcons carried their momentum from an impressive Week 3 win into a similarly dominant “Monday Night Football” showing to spoil the 20-year anniversary of the “Domecoming.” In Penix’s two starts, Atlanta’s offense has rolled behind a balanced attack; and through four games, its defense leads the league in both quarterback pressures and fewest rushing yards allowed. Injury report: Offensive tackle Jake Matthews (groin) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (concussion) suffered injuries against the Saints and will be monitored this week. Cornerback A.J. Terrell has at least another two weeks on injured reserve. What’s next: “Sunday Night Football” vs. the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at 8:20 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium New Orleans Saints Result: Lost, 45-24, to the Falcons

What it means: The Saints have lost back-to-back games at home while allowing 80 points and 760 yards of offense. They were short-handed defensively against the Falcons, and quarterback Tyler Shough’s connection with receiver Chris Olave remained strong, which should give the Saints optimism moving forward. But their run game and pass rush both appeared subpar, which are particularly pivotal areas of concern. Injury report: Linebacker Kaden Elliss, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Carl Granderson didn’t play Monday night. Receiver Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr., key pieces of New Orleans’ offense, are both on injured reserve and will be for multiple weeks. What’s next: Home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday Tampa Bay Buccaneers Result: Lost, 17-14, to the Green Bay Packers What it means: The Buccaneers have been competitive in each of their losses, as all four defeats were by one possession and their margin of defeat totaled just 20 points. But Tampa Bay has scored fewer points than the week before in each game thus far, and it’s struggling to finish games. After starting 6-2 last season, the Buccaneers are a dismal 2-11 in their past 13 games.