Ken Sugiura 8-game suspension for James Pearce Jr. another hurdle for Falcons Coupled with the season-ending injury to fellow second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker, it’s a significant setback for the pass rush. Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 9 minutes ago Share

The Falcons’ summer of tribulation continues. Friday, second-year edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It stemmed from a February incident in which he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking following an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Regarding the situation from a football perspective, it’s at the high end of what was speculated as potential discipline. Four games seemed a possibility also. But you might expect that for a team that has a knack for running into every available snag.

Pearce’s defense is already without one of its most impactful players after fellow edge rusher and 2025 draftee Jalon Walker tore his ACL in training camp. The eight-game suspension is a significant loss for a team that will enter the season with little margin for error. The quarterback situation is murky. The most important position on the offensive line with a left-handed quarterback (right tackle) is shaky. To be without Pearce, who broke the club’s rookie record for sacks in 2025 with 10.5, for eight games is a significant deficit for first-year coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to work around. Thus far in training camp, the edge rushers who’ve gotten the most time with the first-string defense have been Samson Ebukam and Cameron Thomas. The 31-year-old Ebukam had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts (where he worked with Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie), but missed the 2024 season with a ruptured Achilles and then had two sacks in 2025.

Thomas came to the Falcons as a free agent from Cleveland, where he played for Stefanski. He had 2.5 sacks as a backup last year.

That’s not quite the pairing of Pearce and Walker, who combined for 16 sacks as rookies and figured to only improve together this year. It’s only midway through August, but a ninth consecutive season without a postseason looks increasingly likely. Is an eight-game suspension a just amount? It’s debatable. Last year, the league suspended Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice six games for his role in a 2024 car crash that left multiple people injured. A significant difference in Pearce’s case is that Rice went to jail for 30 days and pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges related to the crash. On the other hand, Pearce’s representation reached an agreement in which all charges will be dropped if he successfully completes a 12-month intervention program that includes therapy, staying away from his former girlfriend (WNBA player Rickea Jackson) and passing drug tests.