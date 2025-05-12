James Pearce Jr., one of Falcons’ 1st-round draft picks, signs contract

Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr., the No. 26 pick in this year’s NFL draft, signed his first-round rookie contract, the team announced Monday.
The team’s other first-round pick, ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker, signed his rookie contract Friday, the first day of the Falcons’ three-day rookie minicamp at the Flowery Branch practice facility.
Safety Xavier Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jack Nelson also signed their rookie contracts Friday.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AP
You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.
The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller
Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program
The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Southwest Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.
Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.