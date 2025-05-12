James Pearce Jr., one of Falcons’ 1st-round draft picks, signs contract

Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr., the No. 26 pick in this year’s NFL draft, signed his first-round rookie contract, the team announced Monday.

The team’s other first-round pick, ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker, signed his rookie contract Friday, the first day of the Falcons’ three-day rookie minicamp at the Flowery Branch practice facility.

Safety Xavier Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jack Nelson also signed their rookie contracts Friday.