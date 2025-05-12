Atlanta Falcons
James Pearce Jr., one of Falcons’ 1st-round draft picks, signs contract

Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker, the other first-round pick, signed his rookie contract Friday.
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (27) runs a drill during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the team's training camp, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (27) runs a drill during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the team's training camp, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch.
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr., the No. 26 pick in this year’s NFL draft, signed his first-round rookie contract, the team announced Monday.

The team’s other first-round pick, ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker, signed his rookie contract Friday, the first day of the Falcons’ three-day rookie minicamp at the Flowery Branch practice facility.

Safety Xavier Watts, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Jack Nelson also signed their rookie contracts Friday.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (27) speaks to members of the press during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr.,(27) runs drills during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr.,(27) runs drills during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

