Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: How Matt Ryan landed on Kevin Stefanski Plus: A game of free agency stay-or-go. Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan speaks to the media during Kevin Stefanski's introductory news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

MOBILE, Ala. — Good morning, good football folks. Hopped in the AJC Batmobile right after filing my story from the “Meet coach Kevin Stefanski-Smart and Tough” presser and drove down here for the Senior Bowl.

Yes, there was a stop at Buc-ee’s near Auburn. Looking forward to watching the running backs, cornerbacks, tight ends and defensive tackles, all need areas for the Falcons. Let’s go. The Dirty Birds Dispatch is a free weekly newsletter. Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox.

MATT RYAN ON THE SQUAD Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan watches as Kevin Stefanski addresses reporters at his introductory news conference.

Falcons president of football Matt Ryan has eased comfortably into his new role. He’ll be forever linked to Stefanski as the first big move of his administration. He shared some of his thought process about hiring Stefanski. “So with Kevin, we land a head coach who’s accomplished a lot, a two-time NFL coach of the year,” Ryan said. “We also get someone who’s hungry, highly motivated, resilient with a lot to prove. We’re so excited to welcome Kevin Stefanski as the Atlanta Falcons head coach.” Penix aiming to return for season opener

Sugiura: More lulls than LOLs from Stefanski intro The Falcons interviewed nine candidates, including an announced interview with John Harbaugh.

He also shared how they want to play football. Sounds a lot like coach Mike Smith’s teams to me. 🗣️ On offense: “The main thing was, we wanted a detailed, tough, physical football team on offense. We want an offense that has the ability to run the football. That is going to be explosive with the pass game off the run.” 🗣️ On defense: “We’re going to stop the run. We’re going to be physical against the run. In the pass game, we’re going to affect the quarterback physically. We’re going to affect him mentally as well, with disguise, with the way that we play coverage.” 🗣️ On special teams: “Then on special teams, we’re looking for a unit that was incredibly detailed. That plays with great effort and strength. So, it really set up the format for what we were looking for from the head coaching candidates that we spoke to. During that process we interviewed some incredible people. Some coaches that I have a tremendous amount of respect for.” HOW HE LANDED ON STEFANSKI After hiring Stefanski, interviewees Robert Saleh (Titans), Jeff Hafley (Dolphins) and Jesse Minter (Ravens) all landed jobs. The Falcons didn’t interview Mike McCarthy, who has won a Super Bowl and who went to the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott are sitting out this round. McDermott was fired after the Falcons hired Stefanski. Going into this cycle the hot coordinators were Minter, Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who reportedly bombed his interview with the Steelers. “Throughout that process, Kevin separated himself,” Ryan said. “He separated himself No. 1 in the alignment of vision for the football team. He wants smart, tough, highly competitive players and coaches that are open to be held accountable and holding each other accountable.” ANOTHER NOTABLE ENDORSEMENT Minutes after Stefanski was hired, I called Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, a five-time Pro Bowler, and he applauded the hiring. “That’s cool,” Ward told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m happy for him. I think coach Stefanski is a great coach. I think he’s going to do good things over there for Atlanta. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ward indicated that Stefanski had command of the Browns’ locker room. “He was great,” Ward said. “He’s a player’s coach and a guy that the players really respected. I think he’s going to do well over there.” STEFANSKI’S SUPER POWER Stefanski took the Browns to the playoffs twice, won two coach-of-the-year awards before the bottom fell out. He had a 45-56 losing record. A team with eight consecutive losing seasons, hired a coach with a losing record. “He’s an excellent communicator,” Ryan said. “He’s clear. He’s decisive. Concise and he’s direct. I think that style of communication lends to connection, which is so huge among players and coaches, but also coaches and coaches.” MR. PRESIDENT OF FB Ryan on a few more matters:

On special teams coordinator: “We’re really excited about Craig Ackerman, who’s coming in and has a history of playing really solid special teams in his different stops.” On defensive coordinator: “We’re excited about retaining Jeff Ulbrich as the defensive coordinator. He is a great coach who I’ve been around as a player and watched and commented and seen from a different lens as a defensive coordinator. I think he did a great job with our unit last year, a young group that is ascending and finished the season really strong.” On the staff: “So we’re excited about the staff that Kevin has started to put together. I think that’s one of the most important things for a new coach coming in, is to be able to get a really strong staff around him. We don’t do this by ourselves. We do this with the collective.” FREE AGENCY: STAY OR GO? Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss hits Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their game in October. When the new general manager is hired (we’re projecting it will occur Friday after the Thursday interviews of Ian Cunningham and James Liipfert), he’ll have to quickly evaluate the roster and get ready for free agency, which begins at 4 p.m. March 11.

Ryan talks the GM search

Falcons tracker: Live updates as hunt continues Here’s a look at the free agent class, with a recommendation of who should stay or go: 🤔 Dee Alford, CB: Stepped in at nickel back after Billy Bowman Jr. went down. He finished with 64 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defended and three quarterback hits. Has a market value of $5.8 million per spotrac.com. Decision: Stay 🤔 Tyler Allgeier, RB: The Falcons will want to keep him, but the market will be too high for a backup running back. Some team will view Allgeier as a No. 1 running back on the open market. His value is projected at $1.8 million.

Decision: Go. 🤔 Troy Andersen, LB: He played in 17 games as a rookie, but since hasn’t been able to complete a season. He missed all of 2025 as he has been injury prone. Decision: Go 🤔 Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE: He played in 17 games and made three starts as a quality backup in a rotational role. He had 36 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He played 384 defensive snaps (35% while rookie James Pearce Jr. was learning his way. His projected market value is $9 million. Decision. Go

🤔 Kaden Elliss, LB: He lead the team in tackles over the past two seasons. He has played for three different defensive coordinators. He may have played himself into a bigger deal. His market value $8.9 million. Decision: Stay 🤔 Leonard Floyd, EDGE: Provided a veteran presence and went about his business. He’s had a good career. His market value is $8.9 million. Decision: Go 🤔 Feleipe Franks, TE: Was signed to help the special teams and that didn’t work out too well. He was second on team with 11 special teams tackles. He played short-yardage quarterback as he had two carries.

Decision: Go 🤔 DeAngelo Malone, LB: Key special teams player, who suffered a broken ankle in the loss to the Colts in Berlin. The Falcons need to upgrade the special teams units. Decision: Stay. 🤔 David Onyemata, DL: He’s set to turn 34 and the Falcons need to get bigger on the front lined to stop the run better. His market value is $8.3 million. Decision: Go

🤔 Bradley Pinion, P: He averaged 40.6 yards net on 64 punts. He punted 34 (53.1%) inside the 20 yard line. Had some placement issues with the new dynamic kickoff before giving way to Zane Gonzalez late in the season. Decision: Stay 🤔 Kyle Pitts, TE: Is coming off his most complete season. Made some tough catches in traffic. If the two sides can’t work out a contract extension, the team has the option to place the franchise tag on Pitts and asked him to duplicate last seasons. His market value is $14.6 million. Decision: Stay 🤔 Teagan Quitoriano, TE: He was a blocking tight end and did provide much energy in the run game.

Decision: Go 🤔 Kentavius Street, DL: He was a quality backup on the interior of the defense. He played in seven games last season. Decision: Stay 🤔 Elijah Wilkinson, OL: Started all 17 games at right tackle for Kaleb McGary. He played 1,096 snaps and had a 62.9 grade by Pro Football Focus. He had a 61 grade versus the run an 68.3 in pass protection. He had 12 penalties, six sacks allowed and nine quarterback hits allowed. His market value is $1.7 million. Decision: Stay