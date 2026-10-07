Atlanta Falcons Falcons to host first red-out in Mercedes-Benz Stadium vs. Ravens “We need all our fans to show up,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. says. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson (left) is congratulated by running back Bijan Robinson after scoring against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Ella Hall/AP)

By Daniel Flick 11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — For the first time in Mercedes-Benz Stadium history, the Falcons will be hosting a red-out for their “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans are encouraged to wear red. The team won’t be providing red apparel at fans’ seats. The red-out coincides with the Falcons’ unveiling of new red uniforms. Related Story Where the Falcons stand in the NFC South race after 4 weeks The Falcons will be inducting longtime pass rusher John Abraham into their Ring of Honor at halftime, and they’ll have special menu items available at select locations, including the “No. 55 Abraham Loaded Tots” at Molly B’s on the 100 level. Freddie Falcon will perform a highline stunt before kickoff, and fans are asked to be in their seats by 8 p.m.

“It’s going to be huge, man,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “I would hope the stadium is packed out with all the red, and just bring that energy, bring that juice Sunday night. So, I know it’s going to be a fun atmosphere. It’s our job to give the fans what they came to see, and I’m really excited for it.” The Falcons (2-2) and Ravens (3-1) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. Atlanta lost its home opener, 34-3, to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, but since quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to the field in Week 3, they have won back-to-back primetime games. Related Story How good can Falcons offense be after Saints steamroll? ‘Sky’s the limit’ They’ll go for the clean sweep on primetime in front of a crowd they hope is all red — and loud. “We need all our fans to show up,” Penix said. “We’re super excited to be back home. Obviously, we’ve been away these past couple weeks. So, super excited to be back in front of our home crowd. We can’t wait to see everybody back at the Benz.”

The Falcons, who have done blackouts before, say they hope Sunday is the start of larger crowds and more intimidating home environments. The key, Robinson said, is team success.