Sports For the Dream, even with WNBA Finals appearance, the job’s not done The Valkyries will be a tough opponent as Atlanta looks to win first championship. Share Add AJC on Google Dream forward Angel Reese (right) celebrates with DeWanna Bonner after defeating the Liberty during Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in New York. Just like the previous two rounds, the Dream will approach this series one game at a time. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

By Lauren Williams 45 minutes ago

The Dream aim to stay calm and steady as they approach the franchise’s first WNBA Finals appearance in 13 years. After sweeping both the Mystics in the first round and Liberty in the semifinals of the playoffs, the Dream have reflected on their journey. But to them, the job’s not done and it won’t be until they’ve downed the Valkyries in the best-of-seven series. “I think our group has believed in what we’ve been trying to get accomplished all year, and that’s why we’ve gotten better throughout the course of the season,” Dream coach Karl Smesko told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Related Story Dream scenario: WNBA Finals home games will be played at State Farm Arena “They’re a close-knit group. They work hard. They’re really motivated. They want to win a championship, and they know that it takes a lot of hard work to do that. And we know the challenge in front of us and how good the Valkyries are. It should be a great Finals.” The Dream defeated two high-caliber opponents in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but the Valkyries will be one of their toughest postseason tests. They lost all three regular-season meetings to the Valkyries, two by five points or fewer. But the Dream believe they’re a different team. Related Story 5 things to know about the Valkyries, the Dream’s WNBA Finals opponent “Playing a team three times in a stretch of what, 10 days, where we didn’t have a lot of time to figure things out,” Dream All-Star Angel Reese said after the team’s practice Tuesday.

“It is no excuse for how we played during that time, but we’re a completely different team right now. All of us, even just adding DeWanna (Bonner), as well. So I’m looking forward to it. I think we’re on a great stretch right now. We’re rolling and piecing things together at the right time, and yeah, it’s no better time now.”

The Dream finished third in the league in defense, two spots behind the Valkyries, who had the league’s best defense. Related Story Rhone: Atlanta must make room for the Dream “(We’re) just, like, similar in a lot of different ways,” Bonner said. “Like they play hard on defense. They work hard together. They play really well together. They have a great bench. We have a great bench. “So, it’s going to be just going head to head. Who’s going to come out on top every single game? It’s going to be every single difference. We got two great coaches, who’s gonna game plan and change things up.” But the Dream don’t want to change how they approach this series. Just like the previous two rounds, the Dream will approach this series one game at a time.