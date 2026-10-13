Opinion With a Finals run and growing fan base, Atlanta must make room for the Dream A rising franchise needs more than a winning team to build a lasting place in Atlanta. Share Add AJC on Google Dream guard Jordin Canada (right) is defended by Liberty guard Marine Fauthoux during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in New York. The Dream beat the Liberty in the series to advance to the WNBA Finals, which begin Saturday. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

By Nedra Rhone 24 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream landed on my radar over a decade ago during a breakthrough moment for the franchise. In 2010, two years after the inaugural season, the team made its first appearance in the WNBA Finals. I was thrilled that the women’s basketball team in Atlanta was becoming such a force. The Dream were scrappy in a good way, and their ability to outhustle any team made them fun to watch. That year, the team ranked second in the league for scoring and pace, and it was clear the level of excitement, growth and change the Atlanta Dream could bring to the city and the WNBA.

Related Story Dream scenario: WNBA Finals home games will be played at State Farm Arena Now with the team’s first Finals run since 2013 and the recent announcement that the Atlanta Dream will play all home games at State Farm Arena beginning in 2027, this is turning out to be another banner year for the Dream. I love this for them (and for us) because in my 20-plus years in this city, I don’t think I’ve seen an Atlanta team fight harder for the accolades and respect they deserve. To see them on top is a dream (sorry), but if I’m honest, it’s also a little bittersweet. The biggest headline heading into the Finals against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday wasn’t the Dream’s prowess on the court, it was their lack of a court. Gateway Center Arena in College Park, the Dream’s home court, can accommodate 3,500 spectators. State Farm Arena, which has 17,000 seats, was booked for all three days of the Atlanta-based Finals games.

The Dream are also the only team in the league without a mascot since losing Star in 2020. And unlike almost half the teams in the league, the Dream do not have a dedicated practice facility.

Since 2021, the Dream have played home games at Gateway Center. Previously, the team played at State Farm Arena from 2008 to 2016, Georgia Tech from 2017 to 2018, then again at State Farm for one year before moving to Gateway Center. Say what you will, but I happen to love Gateway Center. You can see the court action from anywhere. Parking is no hassle. And I don’t freak out if my daughter and her friends want to walk around the stadium sans adults. So while I’m sad to see the Dream leave Gateway, I also understand the need to grow. Related Story 2025: For WNBA, the next level of play deserves the next level of pay Like many other WNBA franchises, in 2027 the Dream will share State Farm with the city’s NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks. I can’t remember the last time I went to a Hawks game. I can’t name a starting player, but that’s an aside. The Hawks franchise operates the venue, which is owned by the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority. State Farm was booked on the dates of the WNBA Finals games, with an alt-rock, indie pop Sombr concert and two regular-season Hawks games. l imagine it would be complicated to bump those events, but I’m glad it was given consideration and they found dates to accommodate the dream. The Golden State Valkyries, a team in its second year of existence, held enough weight to boot an international pop star from their home court, Chase Center. It’s a big flex to get Doja Cat in compliance, and that says a lot about the team’s standing as part of the city’s social and cultural fabric. It helps that Chase Center is owned and operated by the Golden State Group, the Valkyries’ ownership.

We needed to give our hardworking Dream team, which has seen a 400% jump in season-ticket members over the last five years, a similar courtesy. And, honestly, is anyone really going to attend a Hawks game when the Dream are in town for the Finals? It is also about time the Atlanta Dream got a mascot. We are the only team in the league without a fun-loving creature to hype up the crowd. In 2024, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, called out Atlanta in the IX Sports for having the worst mascot … because we didn’t actually have one. Atlanta Dream mascot Star rallies the crowd during a 2020 home game, a reminder of a team identity the franchise has yet to replace. (Allen Sullivan/AJC) Star, the gray human-bird hybrid who was the Dream’s mascot from 2008 to 2020, remains retired. Though a replacement was reportedly on the way, six years later the Dream are on fire without a creature (real or mythical) to carry forth the team’s spirit.

There have been many mascot suggestions from fans, including clouds, animals or fruits, reflecting different aspects of Atlanta. Some of these ideas have merit, others are questionable, but we need a mascot worthy of the team we’ve become. Related Story UATL: Is Angel Reese Atlanta’s next Black sports superstar? Since we’re in manifesting mode, here’s one final desire: a dedicated practice facility for the Dream. The team practiced at local colleges before moving in 2022 to Core4, a 44,000-square-foot facility in Chamblee founded by former NBA All-Star Paul Millsap and his brothers. It’s a state-of-the-art facility, and perhaps the Dream are satisfied with those accommodations, but last year, when the Los Angeles Sparks announced plans for a new $150 million practice facility, ESPN noted how the action reflected a commitment to the team, the fans and the city. The Atlanta Dream have worked hard to earn our respect, to give back to Atlanta communities and to become the kind of cultural force that continues to put Atlanta on the map. We owe them the space and support to best showcase their talents. Last year, Angel Reese said she was “manifesting the Finals” and 364 days later, with a different team, that manifestation has been realized. This year, Atlanta Dream supporters need to do a little manifesting of their own.