Dream reportedly sign six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones fights for a rebound against Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner during the second half in the Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Bonner will come off the bench and adds some versatility to the Dream’s lineups.

Bonner will come off the bench and adds some versatility to the Dream’s lineups.

The Dream have reportedly signed a WNBA All-Star to their ranks.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Dream added forward DeWanna Bonner, a 17-year WNBA veteran, to the roster. The six-time All-Star bolsters the Dream’s bench, which has been hit with injuries throughout the season.

A 6-foot-4-inch forward/guard, Bonner will come off the bench and adds some versatility to the Dream’s lineups.

Originally drafted by the Mercury in 2009, Bonner averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals this season. She played five seasons with the Sun and played nine games with the Fever last season before parting ways with the team and returning to the Mercury.