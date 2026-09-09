The Win Column: Worried about the Week 1 starter

In a little over eight hours, the NFL season gets underway in … Seattle, where Centennial High grad/head coach Mike Macdonald and the defending champion Seahawks host the Patriots. Should be fun (as will 49ers-Rams in Australia on Thursday night).
Now about those Falcons …
THE THING ABOUT TUA
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, before the Falcons’ Aug. 28 preseason game in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Michael Penix Jr. isn’t ready, and that’s fine.
As our friend and columnist Ken Sugiura writes, there’s no reason to rush the third-year quarterback into a game. The goal of this season is (or should be) learning as much as possible about Penix; you don’t do that while throwing him out there in a new offense, uncomfortable and underprepared.
“I want to be out there giving 100%,” Penix said Monday. “If I don’t feel like I can do that, that’s not fair for this team.”
Sure.
But chat … can I admit something?
Watching Tua Tagovailoa play makes me physically ill.
When I say watching Tagovailoa makes me ill, I mean it in a “I don’t want that man’s brain becoming mush and, if it does, I’d rather not witness it” kind of way.
Anxiety. Empathy. Call it what you want.
But for all the talk about Penix’s knee(s), the new coaching staff and the best way to handle a less-than-ideal quarterback situation, Tagovailoa’s history of concussions hasn’t been particularly top of mind.
Some of us seem to have memory holed the fact that — exactly two years and one day prior to Sunday’s season opener in Pittsburgh — Tagovailoa was lying on a field in Miami, involuntarily grasping at the air with his right arm before curling into something akin to the fetal position.
An unfortunate scene. But not an unfamiliar one.
The incident that day against the Bills (and defender Damar Hamlin, of all people) marked Tagovailoa’s third official NFL concussion. He suffered at least one during his college years at Alabama, too.
There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to concussions, of course, but the long-term risks aren’t for the faint of heart. We all know about CTE. And one study from the University of Oxford found that people with three or more concussions had “significantly worse cognitive function, which got successively worse with each subsequent concussion after that.”
Back in 2024, lots of folks — even the “Today” show — publicly wondered if Tagovailoa should hang it up. Count me among those who assumed he would.
He didn’t, and now he’s the Falcons’ starting quarterback for at least one week.
I hope he does well.
I hope he emerges unscathed.
I’m not looking forward to watching.
📬 In the same boat? Think I’m a big old baby? Shoot me an email — then sign up for the Dirty Birds Dispatch, which relaunches Thursday with weekly Falcons goodness from beat writer Daniel Flick.
POLL: WHO ELSE SHOULD WE KICK OUT OF THE SEC?
Moving on to college football: This bit was a lot funnier when I originally wrote it about 12 hours ago, before LSU caved under the SEC’s threat of expulsion over NFL training campers.
Let’s do it anyway!
Here’s the question: Who, besides LSU, should we kick out of the SEC?
Do we punt Arkansas over to the Monster Energy Big 12?
Vanquish those Vandy nerds?
Send Auburn and its accursed stadium packing?
Banish Bama?
Say see ya later … Sooners?
Heck, we could even give Texas the hook (and a better chance at winning a conference title).
Options aplenty. Head on over to the fancy form and give someone the ax.
MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL STUFF
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key remains unpleased by the Jackets’ performance against Colorado. (Mike Stewart/AP)
💡 Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and his “poorly prepared, poorly coached, poor disciplined, soft football team” has a lot of growing to do before No. 18 Tennessee comes calling Saturday. Columnist Ken Sugiura figures we’ll learn a lot about the Jackets, one way or another.
🔼 Georgia jumped up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 after Saturday’s 63-3 romp over Tennessee State. (Yeah, they actually covered. My bad.)
😬 After getting boat-raced by LSU, Clemson hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday — and will pay $1.5 million for the privilege. Pseudoserious question: Can they handle the 1-0 Eagles and journeyman quarterback Max Johnson?
“Probably not,” Melissa Hall, an AJC managing editor and sad Clemson fan, said when I asked. (The subsequent “laughing” emoji suggests she’s reached the acceptance stage of grief.)
👀 Kennesaw State and Georgia State meet for just the second time on Saturday (7 p.m. in Kennesaw and on ESPN+). The Owls are favored, but the Panthers put an all-time high of 59 points on North Carolina A&T in Week 1.
🆒 Why does the NCAA even exist, Part 9,347: Western Michigan wants its clock-fiasco loss to Michigan overturned, but the “governing body” said Tuesday it couldn’t do that even if it wanted.
AS THE BRAVES ROTATION TURNS
Braves pitcher Reynaldo López thanks the baseball gods during a July start in Baltimore. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)
🤙 The Hawks keep shuffling their front office around. That includes hiring Tim Bontemps, a longtime journalist for ESPN and other outlets, as a “strategic adviser.” Kinda rad (speaking as a journalist).
PHOTO OF THE MOMENT
Ben Shelton, stoked. (Heather Khalifa/AP)
While most of us were sleeping, Ben Shelton was cooking.
The childhood Atlantan and son of a former Georgia Tech tennis coach ousted second-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.
The winner of the Friday afternoon matchup between Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will advance to the final — and have a shot at becoming the first American man to win the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.
Giddy up.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.