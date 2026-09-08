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Falcons release first regular season depth chart: 2 rookies in starting roles

Takeaways from the Falcons’ first 53-man depth chart.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Avieon Terrell (12) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Avieon Terrell (12) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday evening before their Week 1 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Acrisure Stadium.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski implied during training camp that he and his staff don’t put together the depth chart. Instead, that responsibility belongs to the team’s communications department.

Here’s a look at each position on the Falcons’ depth chart, plus three key takeaways.

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush, Jack Strand, Michael Penix Jr. (inactive, knee injury)

RB: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr.

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair

WR: Jahan Dotson

WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch

TE: Kyle Pitts, Austin Hooper

TE: Charlie Woerner

LT: Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell, Cameron Williams

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton

C: Ryan Neuzil, Corey Levin

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Ethan Onianwa

Defense

DE: Cameron Thomas, Za’Darius Smith, Yasir Abdullah

DL: Maason Smith, Gervon Dexter

DL: LaCale London, Da’Shawn Hand

DE: Brandon Dorlus, Samson Ebukam, Jared Ivey

ILB: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Josh Woods

ILB: Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr.

CB: A.J. Terrell, C.J. Henderson

CB: Mike Hughes, Mike Ford Jr., Malcolm DeWalt IV

Nickel: Avieon Terrell, Billy Bowman Jr.

S: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

S: Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown

Special Teams

K: Nick Folk

P: Jake Bailey, Matthew Hayball

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Brian Robinson Jr., Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch

PR: Zachariah Branch, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson

Key takeaways