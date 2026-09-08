Falcons release first regular season depth chart: 2 rookies in starting roles

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Avieon Terrell (12) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Takeaways from the Falcons’ first 53-man depth chart.

Takeaways from the Falcons’ first 53-man depth chart.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday evening before their Week 1 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Acrisure Stadium.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski implied during training camp that he and his staff don’t put together the depth chart. Instead, that responsibility belongs to the team’s communications department.

Here’s a look at each position on the Falcons’ depth chart, plus three key takeaways.

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush, Jack Strand, Michael Penix Jr. (inactive, knee injury)

RB: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr.

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair

WR: Jahan Dotson