Falcons release first regular season depth chart: 2 rookies in starting roles

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday evening before their Week 1 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Acrisure Stadium.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski implied during training camp that he and his staff don’t put together the depth chart. Instead, that responsibility belongs to the team’s communications department.
Here’s a look at each position on the Falcons’ depth chart, plus three key takeaways.
Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush, Jack Strand, Michael Penix Jr. (inactive, knee injury)
RB: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr.
WR: Drake London, Chris Blair
WR: Jahan Dotson
WR: Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch
TE: Kyle Pitts, Austin Hooper
TE: Charlie Woerner
LT: Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell, Cameron Williams
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton
C: Ryan Neuzil, Corey Levin
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Ethan Onianwa
Defense
DE: Cameron Thomas, Za’Darius Smith, Yasir Abdullah
DL: Maason Smith, Gervon Dexter
DL: LaCale London, Da’Shawn Hand
DE: Brandon Dorlus, Samson Ebukam, Jared Ivey
ILB: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Josh Woods
ILB: Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr.
CB: A.J. Terrell, C.J. Henderson
CB: Mike Hughes, Mike Ford Jr., Malcolm DeWalt IV
Nickel: Avieon Terrell, Billy Bowman Jr.
S: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams
S: Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown
Special Teams
K: Nick Folk
P: Jake Bailey, Matthew Hayball
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Brian Robinson Jr., Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch
PR: Zachariah Branch, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson
Key takeaways
- Avieon Terrell, the Falcons’ second-round pick, and Kendal Daniels, a fourth-round choice, are the projected starters at nickel corner and inside linebacker.
- Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., a sixth-round pick, will likely rotate depending on down, distance and scenario.
- Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and defensive end Za’Darius Smith are both listed as reserves. The Falcons signed Smith on Aug. 18 and traded for Dexter on Aug. 30.
- The Falcons exited roster cutdown day with only three outside linebackers, but their collective depth along the front seven appears healthy and full of bodies.