Fall into our Braves quiz for September

Braves designated hitter Drake Baldwin (left) celebrates after hitting a double as San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge stands by on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. The numbers overwhelmingly favor the Braves to make the playoffs. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

The hometown team finishes their regular season in less than four weeks.

The hometown team finishes their regular season in less than four weeks.

As the Braves’ season lumbers into September and the fall season is upon us, we bring you another edition of Braves trivia.

Atlanta’s lead over the Phillies in the NL East is down to single digits again, but the numbers overwhelmingly favor the Braves to make the playoffs, either as the division winner or a wild card.

They finish the regular season in less than four weeks, and a couple of series against the Phillies will help sort that out.

But before we get to that, it’s time for you to test your skills with more Braves trivia: