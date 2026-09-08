Georgia Bulldogs Georgia creeps up in AP Top 25 Poll after dominant season-opening win The Bulldogs play Western Kentucky, another nonconference opponent, this week. Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams scores a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 50 minutes ago Share

With a dominant win over Tennessee State, Georgia has moved up in the AP rankings. The Bulldogs now sit at No. 2, rising one spot from the preseason. Their upward movement was aided by Oregon’s four-spot slide to No. 6. “I thought our guys, the message was, you know, first impression,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And first impression of this team would be judged by how they handled the opponent and how well they played to our standard or not. And I thought, you know, for three quarters there — first, third and fourth — we did that. Second, we had some sloppiness, didn’t do some things well.”

The Bulldogs were also ranked No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll. Ahead of Georgia is Ohio State at No. 1, with Notre Dame, Texas and Indiana filling out the top 5. There were nine ranked teams from the SEC in the AP. The Bulldogs have games against No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 12 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 23 Missouri. The only ranked team to lose this weekend was Louisville, which fell 41-38 to Ole Miss. Michigan dropped out of the AP Poll after its narrow win over Western Michigan.

There wasn’t much top action to open the season, but that changes going into this week. Ohio State visits Texas, while Oklahoma travels to Michigan. Other games of note include Arizona State visiting No. 10 Texas A&M, and Arizona playing No. 15 BYU.