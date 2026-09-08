Hawks announce front office promotions

The Hawks announced Tuesday they made promotions in their front office.
The team promoted Peter Dinwiddie, who previously served as senior vice president of strategy and analytics, to executive vice president of basketball operations.
The Hawks also elevated Maxwell Kupchak from coordinator of cap strategy and player personnel, to director of cap strategy and player personnel.
They also announced the hiring of Tim Bontemps as strategic adviser. Bontemps’ hiring was first reported by Front Office Sports.
Dinwiddiejoined the Hawks in June 2025 after five years with the 76ers as their executive vice president of basketball operations. Before his time in Philadelphia, he spent 14 seasons with the Pacers, beginning in 2006 in the inside sales department, before transitioning to basketball operations.
During his tenure with the Pacers, Dinwiddie served as director of basketball administration, vice president of basketball operations and senior vice president of basketball operations.
A native of Indianapolis, Dinwiddie graduated from Indiana University in 1999. He graduated of the New England School of Law in 2004.
Bontemps comes to the Hawks’ front office after more than eight years covering the NBA for ESPN. While there, he focused on team strategy, player movement and league trends, and built a name both breaking news and deeper reporting on the business of the NBA.
He previously worked for the Washington Post2015-18 and the New York Post 2007-15.
Kupchak is in his fourth season with the Hawks. Before joining the staff, he spent four seasons in the front office of the Hornets, where his father, Mitch Kupchak, previously served as president of basketball operations and general manager.
The younger Kupchak began his time with the Hornets as a video room operations assistant before rising to a front office basketball assistant, and finally manager of basketball operations and scouts.
The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team, appearing in 97 career games.