Hawks announce front office promotions

The Atlanta Hawks make front office moves ahead of the 2026 season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

The Hawks announced Tuesday they made promotions in their front office.

The team promoted Peter Dinwiddie, who previously served as senior vice president of strategy and analytics, to executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Hawks also elevated Maxwell Kupchak from coordinator of cap strategy and player personnel, to director of cap strategy and player personnel.

They also announced the hiring of Tim Bontemps as strategic adviser. Bontemps’ hiring was first reported by Front Office Sports.

Dinwiddie joined the Hawks in June 2025 after five years with the 76ers as their executive vice president of basketball operations. Before his time in Philadelphia, he spent 14 seasons with the Pacers, beginning in 2006 in the inside sales department, before transitioning to basketball operations.