Atlanta Falcons Key games we’re eager to see on the Falcons’ 2026 schedule From Pittsburgh and Carolina to Kansas City and New Orleans, these are the games that stand out the most. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson enters the field before the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. The Falcons’ season begins this weekend. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 10 minutes ago Share

The Falcons’ season begins this weekend; one that most are considering an evaluation year with an outside chance at playoff contention in a weak division. Here are some of the key games we’re looking forward to: Week 1 at Steelers Sunday is an exciting time, even if many aren’t enthusiastic about Tua Tagovailoa at starting quarterback. Pittsburgh is a tough environment, but this is a winnable game. It’s coach Mike McCarthy’s debut and the beginning of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ final season. Week 2 vs. Carolina Beyond this being the home opener, it’ll be interesting to see if the Falcons can finally slow quarterback Bryce Young, whose up-and-down career has mostly soared against them. Carolina is the reigning NFC South champion, too — even if you don’t take that achievement seriously — so it’s a noteworthy early matchup.

November stretch (Weeks 8-12) Much has been made of the Falcons’ tough pre-bye slate. It crescendos in November. Their schedule begins at Tampa Bay (the betting favorite in the division); versus Cincinnati in Germany; versus Kansas City; and then the Falcons get a bye before closing the month in Minnesota. That stretch could define the season if the Falcons are hanging around by November. They’ve played the Bucs well over the past two years, but that could be a challenging game. The Bengals are expected contenders, and the travel only adds to the task there. The Chiefs should be better than a year ago. The Vikings are well coached and among the toughest home environments. If the Falcons can survive November, a manageable finish awaits. If not, that could be the month that launches them into draft season. Old friends: Weeks 7 (at San Francisco) and 15 (at Washington) The Falcons will see two of their former head coaches this season. The recently dismissed Raheem Morris is the defensive coordinator for the 49ers, who host the Falcons on Oct. 25. They’ll visit Dan Quinn’s Commanders on Dec. 20. Both teams expect to be playoff contenders.

The Falcons won’t oppose former coach Arthur Smith, as he’s the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Maybe Georgia will see him in the College Football Playoff.