The Win Column: 19(ish) stats that defined the weekend

4: Catches by Falcons not named Bijan Robinson. Robinson led the team in receiving, with eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Drake London (two for 29) was the only other with multiple receptions; Kyle Pitts was targeted exactly once.
“Bijan’s a great player,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ve going to keep leaning on him in all these games. But we’ve got to find a way to get all of our guys touches.”
Ya think?
0: Percent chance Jack Strand gets a start if Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are both out again next week. (Ain’t happening, y’all.)
2: Field goals missed by kicker Nick Folk.
All things considered (it’s the third-string quarterback playing with a back issue, y’all), columnist Michael Cunningham deemed Folk the game’s biggest bummer.
The 41-year-old missed one kick in each of the last three seasons … and then missed his first two tries with the Falcons.
“Make those,” Michael wrote, “and the Falcons would have been driving with a 1-point deficit instead of 7 late in the fourth quarter.”
3: On a happier note, that’s how many tackles new defensive end Za’Darius Smith recorded against the Steelers … while playing just 16 snaps. Two of the tackles were sacks, including one third-down play that knocked the Steelers out of comfortable field-goal position.
Pittsburgh scored just one offensive touchdown, and that came on a short field.
0-1: An additional silver lining: Every other NFC South team lost too. The Panthers — who put up 37 points against the Bears in Week 1 and still lost by three touchdowns — come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
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BRAVES STILL PUSHING TO CLINCH
Walt Weiss … National League Manager of the Year? (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
12: Games left in the Braves’ regular season.
7: Their magic number to clinch the National League East after taking two of three from the Phillies over the weekend (things got a tad out of hand Sunday).
4: Atlanta’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot.
From beat writer Chad Bishop: “A playoff berth could be clinched as early as Tuesday, and a division title could come as early as Friday, if the Braves take care of their business in Chicago and Houston and have some other results around the National League go their way.”
Reynaldo López and Martín Pérez are slated to start the first two games of the Cubs series, which starts tonight at 7:40 p.m. (Is it possible that new call-up Owen Murphy gets the ball Wednesday?)
Also of note: Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies has seven home runs and a 1.183 OPS in 21 career games at Wrigley Field. Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong is four stolen bases away from joining the exclusive 40-40 club.
HIGH-SCORING HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
139: Total points scored in Friday’s absolute barnburner between Central (Carrollton) and Houston County. That’s the third-most ever in a GHSA football game.
2: Total offensive touchdowns scored by the Yellow Jackets through two weeks. Rahul Deshpande, Win Column data whiz and mildly depressed Tech grad, crunched the numbers and found just one Football Bowl Subdivision school that’s scored fewer: Washington State.
11: You weren’t imagining it: That’s how many injuries stopped play Saturday. By Rahul’s calculations, it was the most of any FBS or Football Championship Subdivision game this season.
More importantly: No real specifics yet, but Tech cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe is out of the hospital. He was carted off the field after seemingly hitting his head on teammate Jordan Walker’s knee.
BIG BULLDOG NUMBERS
55: Georgia football’s average margin of victory through two very cupcake-y weeks. (Covering big spreads in consecutive weeks? What’s gotten into Kirby & Co.?)
“I don’t care about stats,” Smart said after Saturday’s romp over Western Kentucky. “I really do not care. … You guys will reward them, you will say we scored 70 and 60 and the only thing I’m worried about is how the hell we’re gonna play on the road next week.”
The Bulldogs visit Arkansas, which just got stomped by Utah, to open SEC play Saturday.
“Based on what I’ve seen so far, No. 10 Alabama will be the only big test for Georgia. The Bulldogs are set to play at Tuscaloosa on Oct. 10,” the aforementioned Mr. Cunningham wrote in his weekend reflections.