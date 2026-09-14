Sports The Win Column: 19(ish) stats that defined the weekend Falcons, Braves, Jackets, Bulldogs and more. The Win Column​

By Tyler Estep 54 minutes ago Share

Hey y’all. Happy Monday. Figured we’d try something a little different (and very numbers focused) today. Let me know what you think? FALCONS IN NO RUSH TO WIN Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (right) gets sacked by Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. (Gene J. Puskar/AP) I hit my local package store Friday night and stumbled upon a bottle of bottom-shelf vodka commemorating … wait for it … the 10th anniversary of the Falcons’ 2016 NFC championship. I stared at it. Blinked a few times. Oh. Ohhhh. When I tell you I leapt back and made the exact sound of disgust that Hank Hill does on TV, I mean it literally. But enough about past horrors! Here are the stats that defined a very Falcon-y start to another Falcons season.

2.6: Cooper Rush’s QBR (total quarterback rating) on Sunday. Fifty is considered average; two interceptions, four sacks and less than 5 yards per pass are not. Falcons QB Cooper Rush: ‘Wish I played better’

Film review: A closer look at 3 key plays 4: Catches by Falcons not named Bijan Robinson. Robinson led the team in receiving, with eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Drake London (two for 29) was the only other with multiple receptions; Kyle Pitts was targeted exactly once. “Bijan’s a great player,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ve going to keep leaning on him in all these games. But we’ve got to find a way to get all of our guys touches.”

Ya think?

0: Percent chance Jack Strand gets a start if Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are both out again next week. (Ain’t happening, y’all.) 2: Field goals missed by kicker Nick Folk. All things considered (it’s the third-string quarterback playing with a back issue, y’all), columnist Michael Cunningham deemed Folk the game’s biggest bummer. The 41-year-old missed one kick in each of the last three seasons … and then missed his first two tries with the Falcons. “Make those,” Michael wrote, “and the Falcons would have been driving with a 1-point deficit instead of 7 late in the fourth quarter.”

Cunningham: Sad start to season for star-crossed Falcons 3: On a happier note, that’s how many tackles new defensive end Za’Darius Smith recorded against the Steelers … while playing just 16 snaps. Two of the tackles were sacks, including one third-down play that knocked the Steelers out of comfortable field-goal position. Pittsburgh scored just one offensive touchdown, and that came on a short field. Falcons position grades: Defense shines in opener

Falcons positives: Defense and run game 0-1: An additional silver lining: Every other NFC South team lost too. The Panthers — who put up 37 points against the Bears in Week 1 and still lost by three touchdowns — come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

📬 Stumbled across the Win Column? Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox. It’s free! BRAVES STILL PUSHING TO CLINCH Walt Weiss … National League Manager of the Year? (Erik S. Lesser/AP) 12: Games left in the Braves’ regular season. 7: Their magic number to clinch the National League East after taking two of three from the Phillies over the weekend (things got a tad out of hand Sunday). 4: Atlanta’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot. From beat writer Chad Bishop: “A playoff berth could be clinched as early as Tuesday, and a division title could come as early as Friday, if the Braves take care of their business in Chicago and Houston and have some other results around the National League go their way.”

Reynaldo López and Martín Pérez are slated to start the first two games of the Cubs series, which starts tonight at 7:40 p.m. (Is it possible that new call-up Owen Murphy gets the ball Wednesday?) Also of note: Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies has seven home runs and a 1.183 OPS in 21 career games at Wrigley Field. Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong is four stolen bases away from joining the exclusive 40-40 club. HIGH-SCORING HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 139: Total points scored in Friday’s absolute barnburner between Central (Carrollton) and Houston County. That’s the third-most ever in a GHSA football game. Central won 73-66 in overtime. 🔗 Bonus linkage: AJC Varsity rankings; how ranked teams fared; Buford’s scheduling problem

YELLOW JACKETS DOWN BAD 1989: The last time the Yellow Jackets started a season 0-2. After Saturday’s home loss against Tennessee, they’re now 1-6 since starting last season 8-0. (Thankfully, Mercer comes to town Saturday.) 5 yards from a comeback, miles from consistency

Sugiura: Tech’s season teetering on the edge 2: Total offensive touchdowns scored by the Yellow Jackets through two weeks. Rahul Deshpande, Win Column data whiz and mildly depressed Tech grad, crunched the numbers and found just one Football Bowl Subdivision school that’s scored fewer: Washington State. 11: You weren’t imagining it: That’s how many injuries stopped play Saturday. By Rahul’s calculations, it was the most of any FBS or Football Championship Subdivision game this season.

More importantly: No real specifics yet, but Tech cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe is out of the hospital. He was carted off the field after seemingly hitting his head on teammate Jordan Walker’s knee. BIG BULLDOG NUMBERS 55: Georgia football’s average margin of victory through two very cupcake-y weeks. (Covering big spreads in consecutive weeks? What’s gotten into Kirby & Co.?) “I don’t care about stats,” Smart said after Saturday’s romp over Western Kentucky. “I really do not care. … You guys will reward them, you will say we scored 70 and 60 and the only thing I’m worried about is how the hell we’re gonna play on the road next week.” The Bulldogs visit Arkansas, which just got stomped by Utah, to open SEC play Saturday.