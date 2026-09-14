AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 4 Brookwood quarterback Gary Chatman attempts a pass during the first half against Cambridge in the GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 29 minutes ago Share

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (3-0) Last week: Beat Miami Central (Florida) 18-7. DJ Hunter was 12-of-16 passing for 106 yards. Jameer Cantrell rushed for 55 yards and caught a 27-yard TD pass. Jalen Brewster, a Texas Tech-committed transfer from Texas who is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country, had four solo tackles, one assist, two QB pressures, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Beck Brosius had three tackles for loss and a sack and forced a fumble. Miami Central was ranked No. 21 in the Mister Football National High School Football Composite Rankings entering the game. Next: Friday at Grayson (2-2)

2. (2) Carrollton (4-0) Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 63-7. CJ Cypher was 26-of-35 passing for 449 yards and five touchdowns. Darrell McFadden had 10 receptions for 172 yards. Carrollton led 35-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. West Charlotte (North Carolina) (3-1) 3. (3) North Gwinnett (4-0) Last week: Beat Mill Creek 45-13. North Gwinnett led 28-0 at halftime. Stephen Brown rushed for 100 yards on eight carries. Evan Hawkins had three receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Elam Rahman and Banks Halcomb together were 12-of-20 passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Derrick Washington had four tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Berkmar (0-4)

4. (4) Newton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 70-14. Kevin Hartsfield returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Newton led 64-0 at halftime. Braylon Miller caught TD passes of 19 and 61 yards in the first quarter and returned an interception 56 yards and a punt 65 yards, both for touchdowns, in the second quarter. Josiah Frazier was 7-of-11 passing for 170 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Zayden Harden rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (1-2) 5. (5) Valdosta (4-0) Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 58-18. Marquis Fennell rushed for 191 yards on 20 carries. Deron Foster rushed for 160 yards on 23 carries. Both ran for three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Stockbridge (2-1) 6. (6) Lowndes (4-0) Last week: Beat Blanche Ely (Florida) 42-0. Lowndes forced three turnovers and held Ely to 90 total yards. Marcus Vaughn had four tackles for loss and two sacks. Jacques McCoggle had three tackles for loss and a sack. Mason Woods rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and had two receptions for 30 yards. Next: Friday vs. Long County (1-2)

7. (7) Brookwood (4-0) Last week: Beat Marist 27-21. Brookwood took a 24-21 lead on Gary Chatman’s 80-yard pass to Zy’Aire Conaway with 5:30 left. Chatman was 9-of-11 passing for 169 yards. Brayden Tyson rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Duluth (0-3) 8. (8) Westlake (4-0) Last week: Beat Northside (Warner Robins) 42-14. Westlake entered the fourth quarter tied 14-14 and scored the game’s final four touchdowns. Cannon Robinson was 19-of-27 passing for 202 yards and rushed for 40 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Womack had 107 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. Next: Friday at Houston County (2-1) 9. (9) North Cobb (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Paulding County (3-1) 10. (10) Marietta (3-1) Last week: Beat Cherokee 49-7. Jared Whiteside was 6-of-9 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Nesmith had three receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. North Paulding (2-2) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (3-0) Last week: Beat Lithonia 35-7. Aidan McPherson was 14-of-18 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown. Jabari Watkins had seven receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Brooks County (0-3) 2. (2) Lee County (4-0) Last week: Beat Colquitt County 48-30. Quay Sheard rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Cohen Lawson was 13-of-20 passing for 186 yards. Jaden Upshaw had six receptions for 86 yards and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Lee County led 516-289 in total yards. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Thomas County Central (3-0)

3. (3) Coffee (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Crestview (Florida) (0-4) 4. (6) Creekside (2-1) Last week: Beat Newnan 56-24. Savoy Nichols was 11-of-14 passing for 354 yards and four touchdowns. Gary Walker rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Samaj Anderson had three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 88 yards. Tavarre Terrell had 12 tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Tri-Cities (2-1) 5. (4) Milton (3-1) Last week: Beat Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee) 42-21. Milton led 35-7 in the second quarter. Derrick Baker was 12-of-20 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jordan Carrasquillo had four receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Roman Tumminia had nine solo tackles and 2½ tackles for loss. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Johns Creek (1-3)

6. (7) Gainesville (1-2) Last week: Beat McEachern 20-10. Kharim Hughley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and was 6-of-16 passing for 100 yards. He went out of the game in the second half with an injury. Jordan Brown rushed for 59 yards on 16 carries and had two receptions for 31 yards. His 24-yard run gave Gainesville a 20-10 lead with 5:34 left. Gainesville held McEachern to less than 200 yards of total offense. Darryn Williams had seven solo tackles and two sacks. Chance Davis had three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Oceanside Collegiate (South Carolina) (2-2) 7. (5) Roswell (2-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Archer (4-0) 8. (8) Hughes (2-1)

Last week: Beat Morrow 66-6. Ethan Walker was 10-of-12 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Esco Grant rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Northside (Columbus) (3-0) 9. (10) Jackson County (3-0) Last week: Beat North Oconee 20-14. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Ben Musser was 7-of-17 passing for 65 yards and rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries. Musser’s 5-yard pass to Owen Anderson with 8 minutes left gave Jackson County a 20-11 lead. Next: Friday at Mountain View (3-0) 10. (NR) Sequoyah (3-1) Last week: Beat River Ridge 63-0. Sequoyah led 49-0 at halftime and held River Ridge to 65 total yards. Nolan Shakar threw touchdown passes of 50 yards to Trace Washington, 32 yards to Robert Van Alstyne and 34 yards to Brody Bohannon. Washington also rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Rome (0-3)

Out: No. 9 Houston County (2-1) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (4-0) Last week: Beat West Forsyth 49-13. Cartersville trailed 10-0 in the first quarter and scored seven unanswered touchdowns. Harris Turner was 5-of-7 passing for 164 yards. Tyon Coe rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Brayden Doss rushed for 94 yards on four carries. Madoxx Davis had two receptions for 89 yards. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Villa Rica (4-0) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (4-0) Last week: Beat Lambert 55-33. Blessed Trinity trailed 10-0 in the first quarter and didn’t establish its final three-possession lead until the fourth quarter. Luke Ray was 8-of-10 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. Ty Page was 7-of-9 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Cochran had six receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. MJ Craft rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Bradyn Oblas had five tackles for loss. DJ Jacobs had four and blocked an extra-point try. Bishop Dameron blocked a punt. Next: Sept. 25 at Marist (2-1)

3. (3) Marist (2-1) Last week: Lost to Brookwood 27-21. Marist took a 21-17 lead on Hayes Rollauer’s 5-yard run with 5:44 left but gave up an 80-yard touchdown pass 15 seconds later. Rollauer rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 7-of-14 passing for 72 yards. Marist led 315-314 in total yards. Next: Friday at Campbell (1-2) 4. (5) Benedictine (2-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Statesboro (3-0) 5. (4) North Oconee (3-1) Last week: Lost to Jackson County 20-14. North Oconee was limited to 240 total yards. Joby McCannon rushed for 75 yards. Brook Benton was 11-of-20 passing for 117 yards. North Oconee had won 49 straight regular-season games and 40 straight against northeast Georgia opponents. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (1-3)

6. (8) Tucker (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (1-2) 7. (7) Cass (4-0) Last week: Beat Heritage (Ringgold) 41-13. Noah Rogers was 12-of-18 passing for 216 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown. Kalil Charles rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Raymond Woodard had 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Barrett had 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tyson Beauford intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (4-0) 8. (6) Lithonia (1-2) Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 35-7. Drayden Gibbs rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries and gave Lithonia a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against the No. 1 team in Class 6A. Gibbs was 14-of-24 passing for 107 yards. Next: Friday at East Coweta (3-1)

9. (9) Mays (4-0) Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 24-0. Mays held Cedar Grove to five first downs and 110 total yards. Tyrell Dean had three sacks. Kendrick Herndon passed for 258 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown. Keyuntae Herndon had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown and had 126 return yards. Mays, which started 0-3 last season, is 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Next: Sept. 24 vs. Banneker (2-1) 10. (10) Ola (3-1) Last week: Beat Starr’s Mill 54-0. Caden Waye rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had five tackles. Caden Worley was 8-of-12 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Ola held Starr’s Mill to 153 total yards. Next: Friday at Perry (1-3) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (4-0)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 51-0. Sandy Creek led 37-0 at halftime. Caleb Hill was 13-of-16 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Brennan Williams had two receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Riverdale (1-3) 2. (2) Troup (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (3-0) 3. (3) Peach County (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (0-3) 4. (4) Cairo (3-0) Last week: Beat Westover 25-0. Cairo held Westover to less than 100 total yards and scored a touchdown in each quarter. Bryce Puckett was 15-of-21 passing for 125 yards. La’Derrick Perkins scored rushing and receiving touchdowns. Kelverrick Greene returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (0-2)

5. (5) Monroe Area (4-0) Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 56-14. Cooper Shumate rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and was 8-of-13 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Bell had five receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns, one for 90 yards, and broke up three passes on defense. Cortavious Scott rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and had 11 tackles. Next: Friday at West Laurens (1-2) 6. (7) Stephenson (3-1) Last week: Beat Griffin 40-33. Jayden Johnson scored on a 12-yard run to break a 33-33 tie in the final minute after Griffin had rallied from a 33-16 deficit in the fourth quarter. Johnson rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. Next: Sept. 25 at Pace Academy (0-3) 7. (6) Douglass (2-2)

Last week: Lost to East Coweta 40-6. Douglass had three turnovers, one returned for a touchdown, against a Class 7A opponent. Next: Sept. 25 at Salem (1-3) 8. (8) North Hall (2-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (2-2) 9. (10) Baldwin (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Howard (1-2) 10. (NR) Spalding (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Troup (3-0) Out: No. 9 Westover (3-1) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Beach (1-2) 2. (3) Pierce County (3-0) Last week: Beat Swainsboro 35-7. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for a school-record 382 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries. Next: Friday vs. Johnson (Savannah) (1-2)

3. (4) Appling County (3-0) Last week: Beat Wayne County 56-7. Jaiden Knight rushed for 188 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries. Appling County led 49-7 at halftime and held Wayne County to 129 total yards and 5-of-24 passing with three interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (1-2) 4. (5) Hart County (4-0) Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 35-12. Hart County led 14-6 at halftime and slowly pulled away in the second half. Tucker Parson was 24-of-33 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Kurston Curry, the team’s quarterback last season, had 13 receptions for 121 yards. Isaiah Porter intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (1-2) 5. (6) Hapeville Charter (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 63-7. Hapeville tied the game 7-7 in the first two minutes on Chance Thomas’ 80-yard pass to Cameron Lear but could not withstand the No. 2 team in Class 7A. Next: Thursday vs. Columbia (1-2) 6. (2) Worth County (2-1) Last week: Lost to Thomasville 30-16. Worth County got down 24-3 in the first half, and its 17-game winning streak, longest in school history, ended. Lyndon Worthy was 12-of-25 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Keaton Tucker had 157 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (3-0) 7. (8) Northeast (2-1) Last week: Beat Perry 58-40. Jordan Wiggins was 22-of-29 passing for 379 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Scottavian Thomas had seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Kortnei Williams got the 20th interception of his career. Northeast led 43-13 in the third quarter and never trailed. Next: Thursday vs. Jackson (1-2)

8. (NR) Lumpkin County (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Forsyth (4-0) 9. (7) Burke County (2-2) Last week: Lost to Jones County 35-0. Burke County trailed 21-0 at halftime and mounted no comeback playing its fourth straight higher-classification opponent. Next: Sept. 25 at Hephzibah (2-1) 10. (NR) Thomson (1-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Newton (4-0) Out: No. 9 Carver (Columbus) (1-3), No. 10 Morgan County (2-2) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (3-0) Last week: Beat Bowdon 46-6. Ethan Tisdale was 9-of-13 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Brody Buc Cofield returned a punt for a touchdown. Dooney Coleman had a touchdown rushing and receiving. Tatum White had three tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Armuchee (0-3)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (3-0) Last week: Beat Dodge County 28-14. Fitzgerald was outgained 328-302 and didn’t complete a pass but forced three turnovers, committed none and got 203 yards rushing on 33 carries from LJ Devine. Fitzgerald led 28-3 two minutes into the second half. Next: Friday at Worth County (2-1) 3. (3) Bleckley County (4-0) Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 42-7. Brody Fleming was 12-of-19 passing for 190 yards. Kix Foskey rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Dublin (3-1) 4. (5) Thomasville (2-1) Last week: Beat Worth County 30-16. Thomasville led 24-3 at halftime and ended Worth County’s 17-game winning streak. Christian Hayes rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 51 yards. Makari Williams intercepted a pass. Thomasville led 266-236 in total yards. Next: Friday at Seminole County (1-2)

5. (4) Dublin (3-1) Last week: Beat Washington County 33-7. Dublin led 14-7 at halftime and took control in the third quarter. Dublin rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Travion Bostic rushed for 93. Next: Sept. 25 at Bleckley County (4-0) 6. (6) Bremen (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion (Carroll) (2-1) 7. (7) Jeff Davis (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (3-1) 8. (8) Cook (2-2) Last week: Beat West Laurens 6-0. Cook kicked two field goals in the second half and led 261-132 in total yards. West Laurens lost its best opportunity on a bad snap after having a first-and-goal from the 2. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Berrien (3-0)

9. (10) Commerce (3-0) Last week: Beat Greene County 51-0. Tate Kirk was 11-of-18 passing for 171 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Ty Sorrells and Essien Lockleer. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (0-4) 10. (9) Swainsboro (1-3) Last week: Lost to Pierce County 35-7. Marco Danford scored on a 78-yard pass from Josh Gray for a 7-7 tie in the first quarter, but Swainsboro failed to sustain drives. Kyle Johnson rushed for 97 yards. Next: Sept. 25 at East Laurens (0-3) Class A 1. (1) Lincoln County (3-1) Last week: Beat Harlem 35-21. Lincoln County scored 21 points in the third quarter after leading 14-7 at halftime. Sims Antonakos rushed for a team-leading 78 yards. Harlem was held to 24 yards rushing but was 27-of-48 passing for 270 yards. Next: Friday at Strom Thurmond (South Carolina) (3-0)

2. (2) Johnson County (3-0) Last week: Beat Wheeler County 48-18. Johnson County had three 100-yard rushers — Jeremiah Scott (174 with four touchdowns), Jeremiah Taylor (107) and Kelsey Waters (105) — and was 0-for-1 passing. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (0-3) 3. (3) Clinch County (1-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bacon County (1-1) 4. (5) Taylor County (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler County (1-2) 5. (6) Macon County (3-0) Last week: Beat Manchester 41-14. Noah Parker rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Friday at Hawkinsville (1-2) 6. (4) Bowdon (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Heard County 46-6. Bowdon was held to 168 total yards against Class 2A’s No. 1 team and lost its third game in a season for the first time since 2020. The three have been against teams from higher classes. Next: Friday at Miller County (2-2) 7. (7) Randolph-Clay (4-0) Last week: Beat Calhoun County 62-30. Rae’shawn Clyde rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and passed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Starling rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Kendrick (2-1) 8. (8) Montgomery County (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Treutlen (3-0)

9. (10) Charlton County (2-1-1) Last week: Beat Frederica Academy 43-0. Charlton County led 35-0 at halftime and held Frederica Academy to minus-49 yards rushing. Josh Swift blocked two kicks. Greyson Westerbeck blocked one. Ethan Green recovered one for a touchdown. Elijah Bryant rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown and caught a 26-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Early County (0-3) 10. (9) Emanuel County Institute (1-3) Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 42-7. ECI was held to 187 total yards and lost its third straight game to a higher-classification team. Ab Marsh rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Jenkins County (0-3) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 38-15. Prince Avenue Christian led 31-0 after its first second-half possession. Gavin Hollum was 20-of-33 passing for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Beard rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Hudson Hill had nine receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Coleman caught a TD pass and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (1-3) 2. (1) Calvary Day (3-1) Last week: Lost to Ambassador Christian (North Carolina) 28-14. Undefeated Ambassador broke open a 14-14 game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. James Mobley was 10-of-22 passing for 154 yards and was intercepted twice. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Rockdale County (2-2) 3. (4) Holy Innocents’ (4-0) Last week: Beat Haralson County 42-9. Holy Innocents’ led 42-0 at halftime. Sam Chasteen rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and caught a 27-yard TD pass. Brayden Bailey scored on a punt return and pass reception. Next: Friday at Therrell (2-2)

4. (2) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-1) Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 38-15. GAC was out of the game early, down 31-0 before its first drive of the second half. Michael Miller threw a 25-yard TD pass to Miles Braun, and Pierce Wilson scored on a 9-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Landmark Christian (0-3) 5. (5) Lovett (3-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (2-1) 6. (6) Hebron Christian (1-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hart County (4-0) 7. (7) Aquinas (2-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Social Circle (3-0) 8. (10) Christian Heritage (4-0) Last week: Beat Chestatee 49-21. Christian Heritage led 49-7 at halftime. Charlie Baxter was 11-of-13 passing for 219 yards and five touchdowns, two to freshman Gabriel Tatum. Jackson Simuro had 112 yards from scrimmage and scored touchdowns rushing and receiving. Next: Sept. 25 at Fannin County (1-2)