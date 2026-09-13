Every scoring play in 73-66 Central-Houston County game, how it ranks all-time

Central and Houston County combined for 139 points, the third-highest total in GHSA history. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)

Central of Carrollton defeats Houston County in the highest-scoring game in 10 years. The teams scored 19 touchdowns.

Central of Carrollton defeats Houston County in the highest-scoring game in 10 years. The teams scored 19 touchdowns.

Central of Carrollton defeated Houston County 73-66 in overtime in the third-highest-scoring game in GHSA history last week.

Jacez Walton rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and caught a 28-yard TD pass for Central. Austin Stinson rushed for 411 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Houston County.

Below is the scoring summary and all GHSA games with 120 points or more.

Central 21-10-21-14-7—73

Houston County 10-14-28-14-0—66

First quarter

C — Jacez Walton 54 run (Jake Davis kick)

C — JR Harris 3 run (Davis kick)