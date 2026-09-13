AJC Varsity

Every scoring play in 73-66 Central-Houston County game, how it ranks all-time

Central of Carrollton defeats Houston County in the highest-scoring game in 10 years. The teams scored 19 touchdowns.
Central and Houston County combined for 139 points, the third-highest total in GHSA history. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)
Central and Houston County combined for 139 points, the third-highest total in GHSA history. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)
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14 minutes ago

Central of Carrollton defeated Houston County 73-66 in overtime in the third-highest-scoring game in GHSA history last week.

Jacez Walton rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and caught a 28-yard TD pass for Central. Austin Stinson rushed for 411 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Houston County.

Below is the scoring summary and all GHSA games with 120 points or more.

Central 21-10-21-14-7—73

Houston County 10-14-28-14-0—66

First quarter

C — Jacez Walton 54 run (Jake Davis kick)

C — JR Harris 3 run (Davis kick)

C — Max Brewer 25 interception return (kick good)

H — Harrison Ludwig 36 field goal

H — Austin Stinson 69 run (Ludwig kick)

Second quarter

H — Messiah Holliday 28 pass from Ryan Maxwell (Ludwick kick)

H — Stinson 70 run (Ludwig kick)

C — Harris 41 run (Davis kick)

C — Davis 40 field goal

Third quarter

H — Stinson 53 run (Ludwig kick)

C — Jake Ivester 53 pass from Harris (Davis kick)

H — Stinson 60 kickoff return (Ludwig kick)

C — Walton 28 pass from Harris (Davis kick)

H — Jeffery Thomas 50 pass from Maxwell (Ludwig kick)

C — Walton 14 run (Davis kick)

H — Stinson 1 run (Ludwig kick)

Fourth quarter

C — Walton 2 run (Davis kick)

C — Walton 4 run (Davis kick)

H — Stinson 59 run (Ludwig kick)

H — Stinson 14 run (Ludwig kick)

Overtime

C — Brady McKenna 11 pass from Harris (Davis kick)

Highest-scoring games

Source: Georgia High School Football Historians Association