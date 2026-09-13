Every scoring play in 73-66 Central-Houston County game, how it ranks all-time

Jacez Walton rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and caught a 28-yard TD pass for Central. Austin Stinson rushed for 411 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Houston County.
Below is the scoring summary and all GHSA games with 120 points or more.
Central 21-10-21-14-7—73
Houston County 10-14-28-14-0—66
First quarter
C — Jacez Walton 54 run (Jake Davis kick)
C — JR Harris 3 run (Davis kick)
C — Max Brewer 25 interception return (kick good)
H — Harrison Ludwig 36 field goal
H — Austin Stinson 69 run (Ludwig kick)
Second quarter
H — Messiah Holliday 28 pass from Ryan Maxwell (Ludwick kick)
H — Stinson 70 run (Ludwig kick)
C — Harris 41 run (Davis kick)
C — Davis 40 field goal
Third quarter
H — Stinson 53 run (Ludwig kick)
C — Jake Ivester 53 pass from Harris (Davis kick)
H — Stinson 60 kickoff return (Ludwig kick)
C — Walton 28 pass from Harris (Davis kick)
H — Jeffery Thomas 50 pass from Maxwell (Ludwig kick)
C — Walton 14 run (Davis kick)
H — Stinson 1 run (Ludwig kick)
Fourth quarter
C — Walton 2 run (Davis kick)
C — Walton 4 run (Davis kick)
H — Stinson 59 run (Ludwig kick)
H — Stinson 14 run (Ludwig kick)
Overtime
C — Brady McKenna 11 pass from Harris (Davis kick)
Highest-scoring games
153 — Lowndes def. Hillgrove 92-61 (2016)
144 — Douglas A&M def. Ocilla 144-0 (1922)
139 — Central (Carrollton) def. Houston County 73-66 (2026)
138 — Collins Hill def. South Cobb 70-68 (2004)
134 — Macon County def. Pacelli 70-64 (2004)
133 — McIntosh def. Drew 77-56 (2013)
131 — Union County def. Putnam County 74-57 (2019)
130 — Glascock County def. North Cobb Christian 82-48 (2011)
129 — East Hall def. Fannin County 71-58 (2016)
127 — Perry def. New Hampstead 80-47 (2024)
127 — Habersham Central def. East Hall 72-55 (2017)