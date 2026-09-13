AJC Varsity rankings: Prince Ave. back on top, 2025 champ drops out in 3A

Prince Avenue Christian coach Jon Richt — pictured during a game against Callaway in the 2025 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic — has the Wolverines atop the Class 4A-2A Private rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Prince Avenue, a state champion in 2020, 2022 and 2023, has spent at least one week at No. 1 five of the past six seasons.

Prince Avenue, a state champion in 2020, 2022 and 2023, has spent at least one week at No. 1 five of the past six seasons.

Prince Avenue Christian is No. 1 again, and preseason No. 1 Carver of Columbus is out of the AJC Varsity football rankings for the first time since 2023.

Prince Avenue, previously ranked No. 3, defeated No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian 38-15 last week in a game between Class 4A-2A Private teams.

The No. 1 team, Calvary Day, lost to Ambassador Christian, an undefeated North Carolina team, 28-14 and fell to No. 2. GAC is No. 4.

Prince Avenue, a state champion in 2020, 2022 and 2023, has spent at least one week at No. 1 five of the past six seasons. That streak includes 2025, when the Wolverines were the preseason No. 1 and lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Hebron Christian.