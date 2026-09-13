AJC Varsity rankings: Prince Ave. back on top, 2025 champ drops out in 3A

Prince Avenue Christian is No. 1 again, and preseason No. 1 Carver of Columbus is out of the AJC Varsity football rankings for the first time since 2023.
Prince Avenue, previously ranked No. 3, defeated No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian 38-15 last week in a game between Class 4A-2A Private teams.
The No. 1 team, Calvary Day, lost to Ambassador Christian, an undefeated North Carolina team, 28-14 and fell to No. 2. GAC is No. 4.
Prince Avenue, a state champion in 2020, 2022 and 2023, has spent at least one week at No. 1 five of the past six seasons. That streak includes 2025, when the Wolverines were the preseason No. 1 and lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Hebron Christian.
In Class 3A, two-time reigning champion Carver is out after losing to Southwest DeKalb 31-0. Carver (1-3) also has lost to Top 10 teams Douglass and Hapeville Charter. Carver has played the fourth-hardest schedule in 3A, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
In 2023, Carver fell out of the rankings after a 2-3 start, then went on a 38-1 run, reaching the semifinals that year and winning Class 2A in 2024 and 2025.
Class 7A
- (1) Buford (3-0)
- (2) Carrollton (4-0)
- (3) North Gwinnett (4-0)
- (4) Newton (4-0)
- (5) Valdosta (4-0)
- (6) Lowndes (4-0)
- (7) Brookwood (4-0)
- (8) Westlake (4-0)
- (9) North Cobb (2-1)
- (10) Marietta (3-1)
Class 6A
- (1) Thomas County Central (3-0)
- (2) Lee County (4-0)
- (3) Coffee (3-0)
- (6) Creekside (2-1)
- (4) Milton (3-1)
- (7) Gainesville (1-2)
- (5) Roswell (2-1)
- (8) Hughes (2-1)
- (10) Jackson County (3-0)
- (NR) Sequoyah (3-1)
Out: No. 9 Houston County (3-1)
Class 5A
- (1) Cartersville (4-0)
- (2) Blessed Trinity (4-0)
- (3) Marist (2-1)
- (5) Benedictine (2-1)
- (4) North Oconee (3-1)
- (8) Tucker (3-0)
- (7) Cass (4-0)
- (6) Lithonia (1-2)
- (9) Mays (4-0)
- (10) Ola (3-1)
Class 4A
- (1) Sandy Creek (4-0)
- (2) Troup (3-0)
- (3) Peach County (3-0)
- (4) Cairo (3-0)
- (5) Monroe Area (4-0)
- (7) Stephenson (3-1)
- (6) Douglass (2-2)
- (8) North Hall (2-1)
- (10) Baldwin (3-0)
- (NR) Spalding (3-0)
Out: No. 9 Westover (3-1)
Class 3A
- (1) Toombs County (3-0)
- (3) Pierce County (3-0)
- (4) Appling County (3-0)
- (5) Hart County (4-0)
- (6) Hapeville Charter (1-2)
- (2) Worth County (2-1)
- (8) Northeast (2-1)
- (NR) Lumpkin County (3-0)
- (7) Burke County (2-2)
- (NR) Thomson (1-2)
Out: No. 9 Carver (Columbus) (1-3), No. 10 Morgan County (2-2)
Class 2A
- (1) Heard County (3-0)
- (2) Fitzgerald (3-0)
- (3) Bleckley County (4-0)
- (5) Thomasville (2-1)
- (4) Dublin (3-1)
- (6) Bremen (3-0)
- (7) Jeff Davis (3-0)
- (8) Cook (2-2)
- (10) Commerce (3-0)
- (9) Swainsboro (1-3)
Class A
- (1) Lincoln County (3-1)
- (2) Johnson County (3-0)
- (3) Clinch County (1-2)
- (5) Taylor County (3-0)
- (6) Macon County (3-0)
- (4) Bowdon (1-3)
- (7) Randolph-Clay (4-0)
- (8) Montgomery County (3-0)
- (10) Charlton County (2-1-1)
- (9) Emanuel County Institute (1-3)
Class 4A-2A Private
- (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)
- (1) Calvary Day (3-1)
- (4) Holy Innocents’ (4-0)
- (2) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-1)
- (5) Lovett (3-0)
- (6) Hebron Christian (1-2)
- (7) Aquinas (2-1)
- (10) Christian Heritage (4-0)
- (NR) Fellowship Christian (2-1)
- (8) Savannah Christian (1-3)
Out: No. 9 North Cobb Christian (3-1)