Cedartown honors Georgia football great Nick Chubb, retires RB’s jersey number

Nick Chubb was all smiles after his 151-yard, two-touchdown performance for Georgia against Kentucky on Senior Day in 2017. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

‘21 is just special to me,’ the 2013 AJC Super 11 said. ‘You know, my uncle gave me that number. He wore it here before me, and that’s where it all started.’

‘21 is just special to me,’ the 2013 AJC Super 11 said. ‘You know, my uncle gave me that number. He wore it here before me, and that’s where it all started.’

For Georgia football legend Nick Chubb, it always comes back to Cedartown.

The now-retired NFL running back and Georgia football fan favorite returned to his alma mater in Polk County Friday for Cedartown High School’s “Legacy Night.”

Eleven other coaches and players were honored for their contribution to Cedartown, but the main event was Chubb’s jersey retirement. From here on out, there will only be one No. 21.

“21 is just special to me,” Chubb said. “You know, my uncle gave me that number. He wore it here before me, and that’s where it all started.”

The 2013 AJC Super 11 selection and four-time Pro Bowler is known to return to the Cedartown weight room to train despite all the resources an NFL team can provide. For Chubb, this place is home.