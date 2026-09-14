Atlanta Falcons Film review: 3 key plays from Falcons’ Week 1 loss to Steelers A deep dive on Bijan Robinson’s touchdown and Cooper Rush’s two interceptions. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (center) intercepts a pass made by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (right) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Daniel Flick 49 minutes ago Share

PITTSBURGH — For the ninth time in 11 years, the Falcons opened the season with a loss, falling 20-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. There were a few highs, a dose of lowlights and several plays that defined the Falcons’ afternoon. Here’s an in-depth look at three of them, with help from the players and coaches involved in bringing them to life. 1. Bijan Robinson’s touchdown catch The Falcons motioned running back Bijan Robinson out of the backfield and, for the first time all game, put receiver Chris Blair onto the field with him. Blair and tight end Charlie Woerner gave the Falcons two quality blockers.

Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins tried to power through Blair, but he was unsuccessful. Blair anchored and sustained his block long enough to spring Robinson to the second level, where Woerner displaced Steelers corner Asante Samuel Jr. and created a runway for the Falcons’ All-Pro running back. Robinson won a footrace against a diving Jalen Ramsey and strolled the rest of the way into the end zone. “I saw it right away,” Robinson said. “I knew Chris was in front of me, and I saw Charlie held up his guy easily. So, I just knew I had to break one. The defender took a bad angle, and the rest was history.” Robinson gave credit to Blair and Woerner.

“Without those guys, it would never happen,” he said. “So yeah, it started with them and I just got to do the rest.”

It was a two-way play, Blair said, meaning the Falcons could’ve gone either direction. There was a screen pass to Robinson, of course, but the team also had an option on the other side of the field, where tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London aligned. “We kind of knew by the structure of their defense that it was a hot chance Bijan was going to get it,” Blair told the AJC postgame. “We kind of saw a little pressure, but I was able to block my guy, and the same thing for Charlie Woerner. And obviously, when you got No. 7 back there, anything can happen. “It’s just one of the big plays of the day.” 2. Cooper Rush intercepted by safety Jaquan Brisker This play looks like it was designed for Pitts. From the moment he catches the snap, Rush locks his eyes onto Pitts, and when he hits the back of his three-step drop, he nearly lets it fly.

But Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen was close enough to force Rush to hesitate, and on a passing concept littered with short routes, the 32-year-old Rush opted to flee the pocket and extend the play. After he scrambled right, Rush spotted receiver Jahan Dotson, set his feet and fired. His decision wasn’t particularly wrong — there was a window to connect with Dotson — but his pass sailed high and into the waiting hands of Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. Rush regretted the ball placement postgame. “Just overthrew ‘Han,” Rush said. “I want that one back. That was too high, obviously.” 3. T.J. Watt’s pick-six of Cooper Rush The Falcons sent three pass-catchers beyond the line of scrimmage — London, Pitts and rookie Zachariah Branch — with hopes of getting the Steelers to fixate their attention elsewhere.

In the meantime, Robinson leaked right while Woerner set up to make a block for what appeared to be another screen pass. The issue? The ball never got there. The Steelers expected Rush, who had four passes batted at the line of scrimmage and threw 17 of his 22 attempts within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, to get the ball out quick. Woerner chipped T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ star outside linebacker, and slowed his initial progress on the play. Consequently, Watt was far enough from Rush that he kept his eyes through right tackle Jawaan Taylor and locked into the Falcons’ 10th-year quarterback. Watt’s instincts told him to put his hands up. His instincts were correct. Rush threw to Robinson. Watt extended his arms and intercepted it. He rumbled 5 yards, fell to the grass and, with verbal guidance from defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, stood up and ran the final 30 yards to the end zone. The 31-year-old Watt has nine interceptions in his career, an extraordinary number for an outside linebacker. But his 35-yard pick-six marked his first interception returned for a touchdown and only the second defensive score of his illustrious 10-year career.

Rush attributed it to an exceptional player making an exceptional play. “He’s done it for a long time,” Rush said. “That’s why he’s one of the best. He’s done that every year, I think, and now I’m on the list too.” When the Steelers hired coach Mike McCarthy this spring, a staff member put together practice tape of backup quarterback Will Howard. Included within it: Watt doing the same thing — a leaping interception — to Howard in practice last year. Stakes were higher Sunday. The Falcons trailed only 13-10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and were on the verge of entering Steelers territory. Watt’s interception changed the game. The Falcons eventually had another chance to draw even, but fell short. So, Watt’s pick-six ultimately proved to be the difference.