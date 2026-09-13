Georgia Bulldogs AP Top 25 rankings have a new No. 1 team entering Week 3 Texas moves to No. 1, while Georgia remains at No. 2. Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for yards during the second quarter against Western Kentucky in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 70-20. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 40 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — With multiple Top 10 teams losing, there was plenty of movement at the top of this week’s AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are No. 2, the same ranking they had last week. While there were several marquee games Saturday, the Bulldogs beat up on an overmatched Western Kentucky team. Georgia has won its first two games by a combined 110 points. The Bulldogs are also No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll. Georgia got three first-place votes in the AP poll this week. Georgia will play its first SEC team this week as the Bulldogs travel to face Arkansas. Georgia coach Kirby Smart hopes the road trip will give the Bulldogs their first taste of adversity.

“On to the SEC league now, and it’s just a different league,” Smart said. “You play this league on the road over the years that I have and coached, it’s a different environment. Every game is really hard — especially on the road, especially the first one. So with that, we’ll be focusing on Arkansas moving forward.” It was a big day for the conference, with Texas taking down previous No. 1 Ohio State. The Longhorns rallied from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 24-23. Texas moved to No. 1, while Ohio State is No. 6. Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami round out the Top 5. Two Top 10 teams in the Coaches Poll lost to unranked teams, with Oregon losing at Oklahoma State, 39-31. The Ducks went from No. 6 to No. 21 in the AP poll. Oklahoma went on the road and lost to Michigan 17-10. The offense was once again an issue for the Sooners, as it was for much of last season, and they dropped from No. 11 to 24 in the AP poll. Georgia is set to see Oklahoma later in September, as the teams play in Athens on Sept. 26.

Arkansas is coming off a 43-10 road loss to No. 20 Utah, which moved up three spots in the AP poll. The Razorbacks will have a tough turnaround, as their game against Georgia is set for a noon EDT start in Fayetteville, Arkansas.