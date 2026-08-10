Sports The Win Column: Adopt a Falcons rookie Plus: High school football and a new Mets nemesis

By Tyler Estep 2 hours ago Share

Hey, y’all. Plenty to talk about today, but make sure you read the whole thing. We’ve got results from last week’s poll-o-rama near the bottom. They’re worth the wait. IT’S BIG PERK FOR ME, THANKS Falcons rookie Harold Perkins Jr. during Saturday's scrimmage at Lanier High School. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The Falcons are about two weeks into training camp. Their first and only home exhibition game arrives Friday night, when the Denver Broncos and former Saints coach Sean Payton (shakes fist) pay a preseason visit. Guess what that means? It’s time to pick your favorite rookie. And although I’ve already called dibs on Harold Perkins Jr., I’m willing to share. The versatile-but-undersized linebacker from LSU is already earning first-team snaps and showing off some pass rush skills.

Starting linebacker Divine Deablo deemed him “way ahead” of expectations, especially mentally.

John Jancek, one of his college coaches: “He’ll do whatever you ask him to do. He’s a great guy, man. I love that guy.”

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski: “I’ve been around plenty of guys that don’t have the quote-unquote exact measurements you want at height or length and those types of things. He’s plenty big, he’s plenty fast, plenty strong, and he’s got the right attitude.” High praise. All of it comes from beat writer Daniel Flick’s recent 3,300-word deep dive into Perkins’ journey, from wannabe pro hooper to huge NFL prospect … and the knee injury that helped fuel his fall to the sixth round of the draft. You should read it.

These other rookies are worth your consideration, as well.

📈 Zachariah Branch: The third-round receiver out of Georgia may be Atlanta’s buzziest addition. He figures to catch passes all over the field, and not just because depth at the position is lacking. May serve as a primary kick returner, too. 📈 Kendal Daniels: The fourth-round linebacker out of Oklahoma missed OTAs and minicamp with a calf injury, but has slotted in as a second stringer — while occasionally joining the first-team defense. “I think he’s got the ability to play (and) contribute early,” linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. 📈 Avieon Terrell: AJ’s brother has seen plenty of starter-type snaps at nickel corner, especially over the past week. 📈 Ethan Onianwa: The seventh-round offensive tackle from Ohio State has played some with the starters, and showed out during Saturday’s scrimmage at Lanier High. With projected starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor still out with an elbow injury, he could see decent playing time.

📈 Cash Jones: The undrafted former Bulldog has shown flashes as both a receiver and running back … but may need a special teams nod to make the 53-man roster. So ... who ya got? Pick wisely and you could be bragging about it for years to come. New to the Win Column? Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox, no AJC subscription required. WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON THIS WEEK? ⚾ Braves: The Mets (and a Michael Harris II football jersey for the first 15,000 fans) help Atlanta launch a seven-game home stand tonight. Other gate giveaways include Spencer Strider’s vinyl record compilation on Tuesday and a Javy Lopez bobblehead Wednesday. Probable starters: Bryce Elder, Martín Perez and Tyler Mahle.

🏀 Atlanta Dream: Team USA members Rhyne Howard and Angel Reese lead the Dream (19-12) against Toronto tonight in College Park (8 p.m., Peacock and Atlanta News First). The home game after that: A big one against the Indiana Fever, Saturday at State Farm Arena. 🏈 High school football: More momentarily, but Week 1 is here — and the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic kicks things off with some stellar midweek matchups live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Wednesday: Lanier vs. South Gwinnett (5 p.m.), North Gwinnett vs. Grayson (8 p.m.)

Thursday: Cambridge vs. Brookwood (5 p.m.), Walton vs. Roswell (8 p.m.) 🗓️ NBA schedule release: We don’t know the exact date, but reports suggest the whole 2026-27 slate drops this week. Get ready to control-F “Philadelphia.”

⚽ Atlanta United: For the first time since May 9, the Five Stripes have a home game. The New York Red Bulls come calling at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. GET A LOAD OF THIS GUY Mets relief pitcher Jefry Yan celebrates a strikeout during his MLB debut. (Phil Long/AP) In six games post-trade deadline, Braves starting pitchers have surrendered four earned runs. Three of them came in an uncharacteristically bumpy (and balky?) outing by Chris Sale. Overall, that’s an ERA of 1.06 … and enough to silence the critics (including me) for a while. Today, though, I want to introduce you to your new least favorite New York Met. Jefry Yan is a 29-year-old reliever who made his big league debut last week.

His fastball can hit 100 mph-plus.

Annnnd he jumps high in the air to celebrate strikeouts.

High-high. Limbs flying, fist pumping, so on and so forth. He did it all through the minors, too. “People have accepted largely that this is just a good-natured human who’s enjoying being on the field playing baseball,” Mets interim manager Andy Green told MLB.com. “It’s more personality than I think we’re all accustomed to seeing after a strikeout, but we didn’t have many minor league teams take issue with him or his enthusiasm. I think they end up smiling at it if they’re not the one that’s getting punched out.” Maybe so! And as we’ve pointed out many times before, the Win Column has a high tolerance for shenanigans. Still seems like a pretty good way to get punched in the face, though. HIGH SCHOOL STORYLINES Grayson offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma, a Nebraska commit and AJC Varsity Super 11 selection. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) High school football officially returns Wednesday at the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic … and it’s looking like one humdinger of a season.

Accordingly, the inimitable Todd Holcomb offered up 10 storylines to watch throughout fall. Here’s part of the “teams to keep on your radar” section: The teams with the most seniors and juniors ranked on the 247Sports Composite are Grayson (11), Buford (10), McEachern (8), Gainesville (8), Creekside (8) and Douglas County (6).

Toombs County’s five is remarkable for a 3A school. Also keep an eye on McEachern, which picked up four Power 4 prospects who transferred. Douglas County, Carrollton and Lithonia also gained key additions.

Bowdon can become the second team in history — and first since Eagle’s Landing Christian in 2015-19 — to win five straight championships, though graduation hit the Red Devils hard.

Carver (Columbus) and Hebron Christian can win their third straight state titles. That’s your baseline. Take a deeper dive with this bonus linkage: Meet the 2026 Super 11; preseason all-state teams; AJC Varsity football rankings; Maxwell preseason ratings; WHAT Y’ALL THINK ABOUT THINGS Hey, remember last week’s poll-o-rama? We’ve got the results.

1️⃣ Alex Anthopoulos Trust-o-Meter: 3.54 stars out of 5. (Tough but fair.) 2️⃣ Preferred Game 2 playoff starter: Bryce Elder rallied to make it close … but Martín Perez won the day with about 32% of votes. (Methinks manager Walt Weiss would choose Elder.) 3️⃣ Are you man enough? Apparently not. About 72% of you said you wouldn’t wear Karl Smesko’s Angel Reese Barbie shirt. 4️⃣ Amputation anxiety: Only eight voters said they’d cut off part of a leg to continue being an athlete, like Georgia Paralympian Jarryd Wallace did. 5️⃣ Remembering some guys: Hard to beat old Braves names like Biff Pocoroba and Oddibe McDowell. Today’s nod, though, goes to the anonymous reader who mentioned Herb White.

“The Elevator from Decatur” backed up Pistol Pete Maravich for the Hawks during the 1970-71 season — but was better known for jumping out the gym. Wilt Chamberlain once said this about him: “There was a white boy who played for Atlanta, and he could dunk better than anyone I’ve ever seen.” 6️⃣ Where your parents met: Lots of stories I need to know more about (Tangiers, Morocco? “Migrant worker field?”) … but “double blind date, but date was with the other person” certainly sounds the messiest. 7️⃣ Amateur play-calling: About 54% of y’all would “air it out, baby,” if given the chance to call your favorite football team’s opening drive. Only 8% were brave enough to dream up some ill-advised trick plays. 8️⃣ Jalon Walker sounds: “Plaintive wail.”

9️⃣ Who should be the Falcons’ starting QB? We’re at 50% Michael Penix Jr., 38% Tua Tagovailoa … and 12% Jack Strand. Jokes! 1️⃣0️⃣ Falcons win total: Most common answer: 9. (Is that mild optimism I sense?) 1️⃣1️⃣ Georgia win total: Most common answer: 11. 1️⃣2️⃣ Georgia Tech win total: Most common answer: 8. 1️⃣3️⃣ Metro Atlanta vs. Georgia: 64% of y’all think nonmetro high schools play better football. Figured that would be a little closer. 1️⃣4️⃣ Class 6A or 7A? Smaller is better, apparently. 1️⃣5️⃣ Was this whole thing dumb? “Yes, but I enjoyed it” — which, to be honest, is the vibe we’re going for most of the time — won overwhelmingly.