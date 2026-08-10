AJC Varsity

Maxwell 2026 preseason ratings: Who tops each class ahead of the season?

Carrollton High School shows up to Buford’s Tom Riden Stadium for a semifinal 6A GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford, GA on December 6, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC)
Carrollton High School shows up to Buford’s Tom Riden Stadium for a semifinal 6A GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford, GA on December 6, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
3 hours ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.33

By Class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1 Buford0-0 105.321 Thomas County Central0-097.32
2 Carrollton0-0 103.752 Hughes0-094.86
3 Grayson0-0 100.623 Creekside0-093.78
4 North Gwinnett0-0 92.814 Milton0-092.43
5 Colquitt County0-0 91.725 Roswell0-091.85
6 Douglas County0-0 91.136 Gainesville0-091.55
7 Valdosta0-0 88.047 Lee County0-090.63
8 Mill Creek0-0 87.438 Rome0-088.64
9 Lowndes0-0 87.069 Houston County0-086.29
10 North Cobb0-0 86.0610 Woodward Academy0-082.35
11 Newton0-0 83.8511 Sequoyah0-081.09
12 Walton0-0 83.7112 Kell0-079.83
13 McEachern0-0 83.1013 Coffee0-077.83
14 Collins Hill0-0 82.9914 Brunswick0-073.04
15 Westlake0-0 80.7415 East Paulding0-071.64



AAAA AAA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1 Marist0-089.701 Carver (Columbus)0-081.64
2 Benedictine0-088.312 Toombs County0-075.69
3 North Oconee0-086.703 Burke County0-071.53
4 Cartersville0-086.284 Carver (Atlanta)0-071.11
5 Jefferson0-083.145 Hapeville Charter0-070.47
6 Blessed Trinity0-080.406 Appling County0-069.82
7 Ware County0-080.237 Rockmart0-069.66
8 Central (Carrollton)0-077.958 Pierce County0-069.27
9 LaGrange0-077.089 Thomson0-068.72
10 Cambridge0-076.2310 Worth County0-068.07
11 Warner Robins0-075.4911 Northeast0-067.76
12 Sprayberry0-074.0312 Morgan County0-067.62
13 Perry0-073.6213 Callaway0-066.82
14 Eastside0-073.6114 Sumter County0-066.63
15 Stockbridge0-072.5515 Stephens County0-065.35



AA A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1 Thomasville0-071.381 Bowdon0-069.88
2 Fitzgerald0-069.112 Lincoln County0-065.06
3 Dublin0-065.703 Clinch County0-060.24
4 Swainsboro0-063.634 Early County0-055.75
5 Brooks County0-062.575 Manchester0-055.04
6 Heard County0-062.206 Johnson County0-051.35
7 Bleckley County0-060.727 Wilcox County0-050.64
8 Rabun County0-060.708 Emanuel County Institute0-050.57
9 Laney0-057.579 Irwin County0-050.16
10 Jeff Davis0-057.4210 Trion0-049.23
11 Cook0-056.8611 Wheeler County0-048.86
12 Dodge County0-055.9812 Charlton County0-048.68
13 Commerce0-054.2613 Jenkins County0-048.52
14 Bremen0-053.5814 Schley County0-046.41
15 Gordon Lee0-053.2015 Telfair County0-045.35



Private GIAA AAAA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1 Hebron Christian0-079.651 First Presbyterian0-053.01
2 Calvary Day0-078.752 Brookstone0-051.88
3 Prince Avenue Christian0-076.483 Stratford Academy0-051.62
4 Fellowship Christian0-075.234 Savannah Country Day0-051.35
5 Savannah Christian0-072.305 Bulloch Academy0-048.40
6 Athens Academy0-064.526 St. Anne-Pacelli0-045.67
7 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-063.217 George Walton Academy0-042.97
8 Greater Atlanta Christian0-063.148 Bethlehem Christian0-039.58
9 Holy Innocents0-062.599 Strong Rock Christian0-039.52
10 Westminster (Atlanta)0-061.1310 Tattnall Square0-036.13
11 Wesleyan0-060.8811 Calvary Christian0-028.67
12 Whitefield Academy0-059.6312 Mount de Sales0-025.32
13 Lovett0-059.4313 Loganville Christian0-025.03
14 Aquinas0-058.29     
15 North Cobb Christian0-053.01     



GIAA AAA GIAA AA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1 John Milledge Academy0-056.641 Brentwood School0-049.07
2 Deerfield-Windsor0-050.032 Valwood School0-048.86
3 Westfield School0-046.553 Southwest Georgia Academy0-040.38
4 Frederica Academy0-045.024 Edmund Burke Academy0-035.96
5 Tiftarea Academy0-039.365 Pinewood Christian0-035.87



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1 Robert Toombs Academy0-033.791 Lanier Christian0-049.07
2 Flint River Academy0-028.272 Cherokee Christian0-048.86
3 Windsor Academy0-019.203 King's Academy0-040.38
4 Thomas Jefferson0-017.524 Creekside Christian0-035.96



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAAA0-0105.3237.42-15.80
2 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-0103.7540.02-11.64
3 [3]Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-0100.6236.21-12.32
4 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAAA0-097.3234.68-10.54
5 [2]Hughes3-AAAAAA0-094.8635.95-6.81
6 [3]Creekside3-AAAAAA0-093.7833.79-7.90
7 [4]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-092.8131.85-8.87
8 [4]Milton7-AAAAAA0-092.4332.66-7.68
9 [5]Roswell7-AAAAAA0-091.8534.82-4.93
10 [5]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-091.7232.28-7.35
11 [6]Gainesville7-AAAAAA0-091.5531.69-7.76
12 [6]Douglas County2-AAAAAAA0-091.1331.40-7.63
13 [7]Lee County2-AAAAAA0-090.6333.81-4.72
14 [1]Marist6-AAAAA0-089.7029.72-7.88
15 [8]Rome6-AAAAAA0-088.6430.37-6.17
16 [2]Benedictine1-AAAAA0-088.3130.85-5.36
17 [7]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-088.0429.95-6.00
18 [8]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-087.4330.39-4.95
19 [9]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-087.0630.70-4.26
20 [3]North Oconee8-AAAAA0-086.7029.17-5.44
21 [9]Houston County2-AAAAAA0-086.2930.47-3.73
22 [4]Cartersville7-AAAAA0-086.2830.88-3.30
23 [10]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-086.0629.83-4.14
24 [11]Newton4-AAAAAAA0-083.8528.21-3.54
25 [12]Walton5-AAAAAAA0-083.7128.38-3.23
26 [5]Jefferson8-AAAAA0-083.1426.56-4.49
27 [13]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-083.1026.91-4.10
28 [14]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-082.9925.46-5.44
29 [10]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-082.3525.56-4.70
30 [1]Sandy Creek4-AAAA0-081.9827.01-2.87
31 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-081.6425.25-4.30
32 [11]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-081.0926.86-2.14
33 [15]Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-080.7427.58-1.06
34 [16]Brookwood7-AAAAAAA0-080.7327.24-1.39
35 [6]Blessed Trinity6-AAAAA0-080.4024.68-3.62
36 [7]Ware County1-AAAAA0-080.2326.93-1.20
37 [12]Kell6-AAAAAA0-079.8325.73-2.01
38 [17]Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-079.6826.78-0.81
39 [1]Hebron Christian8-AAA0-079.6526.56-1.00
40 [18]Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-079.2125.03-2.08
41 [19]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-079.1725.17-1.90
42 [20]Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-078.8226.00-0.72
43 [2]Calvary Day3-AA0-078.7525.45-1.20
44 [21]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA0-078.4823.70-2.68
45 [8]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAAA0-077.9526.710.86
46 [13]Coffee2-AAAAAA0-077.8325.00-0.74
47 [22]North Paulding5-AAAAAAA0-077.5125.610.19
48 [9]LaGrange3-AAAAA0-077.0823.94-1.04
49 [23]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-076.6622.82-1.75
50 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA0-076.4827.092.71
51 [2]Calhoun7-AAAA0-076.3024.290.09
52 [10]Cambridge6-AAAAA0-076.2325.581.44
53 [24]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-076.2025.301.19
54 [25]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA0-075.7123.870.26
55 [2]Toombs County3-AAA0-075.6923.720.13
56 [26]Marietta5-AAAAAAA0-075.6723.640.07
57 [27]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-075.6424.981.44
58 [11]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-075.4924.621.23
59 [4]Fellowship Christian9-AA0-075.2323.580.44
60 [3]Troup2-AAAA0-074.7223.931.30
61 [28]Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-074.1124.892.88
62 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-074.0321.34-0.60
63 [12]Sprayberry6-AAAAA0-074.0324.122.18
64 [13]Perry2-AAAAA0-073.6222.591.06
65 [14]Eastside4-AAAAA0-073.6122.440.93
66 [4]Peach County2-AAAA0-073.3024.613.40
67 [14]Brunswick1-AAAAAA0-073.0424.103.15
68 [15]Stockbridge4-AAAAA0-072.5523.382.92
69 [5]Savannah Christian3-AA0-072.3023.213.01
70 [30]North Atlanta3-AAAAAAA0-072.0721.921.94
71 [31]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-072.0220.500.57
72 [16]Cass7-AAAAA0-071.9921.181.28
73 [5]Stephenson5-AAAA0-071.9022.412.60
74 [32]Parkview7-AAAAAAA0-071.7922.873.17
75 [15]East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-071.6421.672.13
76 [16]Newnan3-AAAAAA0-071.6223.223.69
77 [3]Burke County4-AAA0-071.5323.243.81
78 [1]Thomasville1-AA0-071.3822.983.69
79 [17]River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-071.3120.911.70
80 [4]Carver (Atlanta)6-AAA0-071.1121.302.29
81 [18]Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-070.9220.291.47
82 [6]Cairo1-AAAA0-070.8520.982.22
83 [5]Hapeville Charter6-AAA0-070.4718.860.49
84 [17]Jenkins1-AAAAA0-070.2421.643.50
85 [19]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-070.1819.791.70
86 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA0-069.9020.462.65
87 [1]Bowdon7-A0-069.8822.815.03
88 [6]Appling County3-AAA0-069.8220.622.90
89 [7]Rockmart7-AAA0-069.6621.894.32
90 [18]Ola2-AAAAA0-069.5319.361.92
91 [21]Lanier7-AAAAAA0-069.3720.533.26
92 [8]Pierce County3-AAA0-069.2720.593.41
93 [19]Jonesboro4-AAAAA0-069.1420.283.24
94 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA0-069.1119.422.40
95 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-068.8619.482.71
96 [9]Thomson4-AAA0-068.7220.593.96
97 [7]Oconee County8-AAAA0-068.5619.302.84
98 [8]Douglass5-AAAA0-068.4117.851.53
99 [20]Jones County2-AAAAA0-068.1220.734.70
100 [10]Worth County1-AAA0-068.0721.375.39
101 [22]Tift County2-AAAAAA0-067.8020.184.48
102 [11]Northeast2-AAA0-067.7618.432.76
103 [21]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-067.6619.684.12
104 [12]Morgan County8-AAA0-067.6222.326.80
105 [9]Monroe Area8-AAAA0-067.4319.003.66
106 [34]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-067.2119.664.54
107 [13]Callaway2-AAA0-066.8218.663.94
108 [14]Sumter County1-AAA0-066.6318.403.87
109 [10]North Hall6-AAAA0-066.6020.375.87
110 [23]Effingham County1-AAAAAA0-066.5721.066.58
111 [11]Mary Persons2-AAAA0-066.1718.914.83
112 [24]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-066.0817.743.76
113 [22]Whitewater3-AAAAA0-066.0120.927.00
114 [12]West Laurens3-AAAA0-065.9618.534.66
115 [23]Mays5-AAAAA0-065.8916.893.10
116 [3]Dublin2-AA0-065.7018.735.12
117 [25]Clarke Central8-AAAAAA0-065.6619.696.12
118 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-065.5319.686.24
119 [24]Villa Rica7-AAAAA0-065.4218.174.85
120 [25]Tucker5-AAAAA0-065.3820.016.73
121 [15]Stephens County8-AAA0-065.3518.965.70
122 [2]Lincoln County8-A0-065.0619.106.13
123 [26]Hiram5-AAAAAA0-064.6720.267.68
124 [26]Dutchtown4-AAAAA0-064.6417.695.15
125 [6]Athens Academy8-AA0-064.5220.347.91
126 [36]Northgate2-AAAAAAA0-064.4116.273.96
127 [27]Starr's Mill3-AAAAA0-064.0917.285.29
128 [28]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-064.0418.306.36
129 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAAA0-064.0218.026.09
130 [13]Harlem3-AAAA0-063.7316.574.93
131 [4]Swainsboro2-AA0-063.6317.896.36
132 [14]Upson-Lee2-AAAA0-063.5716.354.88
133 [7]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-AA0-063.2118.056.93
134 [8]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAAA0-063.1418.026.98
135 [37]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-063.1018.977.97
136 [15]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-062.9917.917.02
137 [16]New Hampstead3-AAAA0-062.8519.048.29
138 [9]Holy Innocents5-AAA0-062.5916.546.04
139 [5]Brooks County1-AA0-062.5714.974.50
140 [17]Spalding2-AAAA0-062.4115.194.87
141 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-062.2918.007.81
142 [6]Heard County6-AA0-062.2017.997.88
143 [29]St. Pius X6-AAAAA0-062.1316.076.04
144 [28]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAAA0-062.0814.454.47
145 [16]Cedar Grove6-AAA0-061.9917.637.74
146 [18]Westover1-AAAA0-061.4316.837.49
147 [17]Columbia6-AAA0-061.3716.126.84
148 [19]Hampton4-AAAA0-061.2516.247.09
149 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAAA0-061.1316.006.96
150 [18]Crisp County1-AAA0-061.1215.306.28
151 [29]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-060.9917.488.58
152 [11]Wesleyan5-AAA0-060.8816.067.27
153 [39]Seckinger8-AAAAAAA0-060.8716.077.29
154 [7]Bleckley County2-AA0-060.7217.058.42
155 [8]Rabun County8-AA0-060.7017.008.39
156 [30]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-060.6915.456.85
157 [30]Statesboro1-AAAAA0-060.6816.167.58
158 [31]Cedartown7-AAAAA0-060.5915.697.20
159 [31]Shiloh4-AAAAAA0-060.4515.246.89
160 [3]Clinch County2-A0-060.2415.827.68
161 [19]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA0-059.6914.146.55
162 [20]Hart County8-AAA0-059.6714.576.99
163 [12]Whitefield Academy5-AA0-059.6315.818.28
164 [20]Baldwin2-AAAA0-059.4716.389.01
165 [13]Lovett5-AAA0-059.4313.766.43
166 [32]Decatur4-AAAAAA0-059.3314.707.46
167 [33]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-059.3216.058.83
168 [32]Madison County8-AAAAA0-059.2516.869.71
169 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-059.2116.339.22
170 [33]Harris County3-AAAAA0-059.1713.796.71
171 [21]Lumpkin County8-AAA0-059.1516.018.96
172 [34]Griffin3-AAAAA0-059.0515.328.36
173 [34]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-059.0414.998.04
174 [35]Veterans2-AAAAAA0-058.7815.538.85
175 [21]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-058.5716.359.87
176 [35]Allatoona7-AAAAA0-058.4815.138.75
177 [36]East Forsyth8-AAAAA0-058.3914.197.90
178 [22]Lamar County2-AAA0-058.3512.065.81
179 [14]Aquinas4-AA0-058.2915.619.42
180 [37]Centennial6-AAAAA0-058.2215.539.40
181 [38]Lithonia5-AAAAA0-057.8913.888.08
182 [41]Campbell3-AAAAAAA0-057.8913.557.76
183 [23]Elbert County8-AAA0-057.7614.298.63
184 [22]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-057.6814.158.56
185 [9]Laney4-AA0-057.5714.138.66
186 [24]North Murray7-AAA0-057.5214.338.91
187 [23]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.4614.439.07
188 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-057.4313.398.05
189 [10]Jeff Davis1-AA0-057.4213.648.31
190 [24]Luella4-AAAA0-057.2212.957.83
191 [25]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-057.0413.908.95
192 [39]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA0-056.8714.039.26
193 [11]Cook1-AA0-056.8614.239.46
194 [40]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-056.7214.389.75
195 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA0-056.6414.469.91
196 [41]Dalton7-AAAAA0-056.4115.5311.22
197 [26]Monroe1-AAAA0-056.3313.399.15
198 [42]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-055.9914.0910.20
199 [12]Dodge County2-AA0-055.9814.0510.17
200 [43]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-055.8812.718.93
201 [44]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-055.8513.639.88
202 [27]Long County3-AAAA0-055.7915.6111.91
203 [45]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-055.7615.3511.69
204 [4]Early County1-A0-055.7512.869.20
205 [36]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-055.5014.5111.10
206 [37]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-055.3913.5810.29
207 [46]Evans1-AAAAA0-055.2213.079.94
208 [38]McIntosh3-AAAAAA0-055.1112.509.48
209 [5]Manchester7-A0-055.0413.3710.43
210 [28]Pickens6-AAAA0-054.9814.1911.31
211 [43]Paulding County5-AAAAAAA0-054.7913.8611.16
212 [29]Adairsville7-AAAA0-054.6713.2510.67
213 [44]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAAA0-054.4912.109.71
214 [39]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAAA0-054.4913.0910.70
215 [45]Kennesaw Mountain3-AAAAAAA0-054.3514.3912.13
216 [40]Grovetown1-AAAAAA0-054.3412.9110.67
217 [13]Commerce8-AA0-054.2613.2911.12
218 [41]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAAA0-054.0413.7811.84
219 [30]Gilmer6-AAAA0-053.9913.5011.60
220 [31]North Clayton4-AAAA0-053.9415.0313.18
221 [32]East Jackson8-AAAA0-053.7713.7812.10
222 [25]Ringgold7-AAA0-053.6812.2110.62
223 [47]Richmond Academy1-AAAAA0-053.6411.9310.39
224 [14]Bremen6-AA0-053.5811.429.94
225 [33]Dawson County6-AAAA0-053.4311.5910.26
226 [42]Pope6-AAAAAA0-053.3713.6312.35
227 [43]Walnut Grove8-AAAAAA0-053.3211.3010.08
228 [44]Alexander5-AAAAAA0-053.3112.0810.87
229 [15]Gordon Lee7-AA0-053.2012.0710.96
230 [16]Pepperell6-AA0-053.1612.8411.77
231 [34]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-053.0813.0412.06
232 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA0-053.0111.9411.03
233 [15]North Cobb Christian5-AAA0-053.0113.4312.52
234 [26]Miller Grove6-AAA0-052.9011.3310.53
235 [35]Dougherty1-AAAA0-052.6413.4012.85
236 [46]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-052.2013.0212.91
237 [36]Liberty County3-AAAA0-052.139.809.77
238 [2]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA0-051.8810.8711.09
239 [27]Washington County4-AAA0-051.8111.9212.20
240 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA0-051.6211.5912.07
241 [45]Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-051.6212.5813.06
242 [47]Rockdale County4-AAAAAAA0-051.4912.0912.69
243 [28]Jackson2-AAA0-051.4611.1211.76
244 [48]Lithia Springs3-AAAAA0-051.3911.9312.64
245 [17]Jasper County4-AA0-051.3610.8911.63
246 [4]Savannah Country DayGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-051.3510.4411.18
247 [6]Johnson County5-A0-051.3510.4711.22
248 [37]White County6-AAAA0-051.2111.1512.04
249 [48]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-051.1711.3712.29
250 [29]Franklin County8-AAA0-051.0410.3411.39
251 [16]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-050.9611.0912.23
252 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAAA0-050.9211.0312.21
253 [18]Fannin County7-AA0-050.8811.8713.08
254 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAAA0-050.8011.3112.61
255 [19]Metter3-AA0-050.759.3310.68
256 [17]Mount Vernon9-AA0-050.7512.2713.62
257 [20]Social Circle4-AA0-050.7212.0113.38
258 [38]Spencer1-AAAA0-050.6711.0212.45
259 [7]Wilcox County4-A0-050.6411.0112.47
260 [18]Pace Academy5-AAAA0-050.628.5310.00
261 [19]Christian Heritage7-AA0-050.5811.6413.16
262 [8]Emanuel County Institute3-A0-050.5710.9812.51
263 [21]Putnam County4-AA0-050.3911.1012.80
264 [9]Irwin County2-A0-050.1610.7212.65
265 [48]South Effingham1-AAAAAA0-050.0810.3512.37
266 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-050.039.4811.55
267 [39]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-AAAA0-049.869.7111.95
268 [30]Sonoraville7-AAA0-049.6312.1514.61
269 [49]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAAA0-049.4113.0615.75
270 [10]Trion7-A0-049.2310.6413.51
271 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA/A0-049.0712.1315.15
272 [40]McDonough4-AAAA0-048.939.9313.09
273 [11]Wheeler County4-A0-048.8611.2114.44
274 [2]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A0-048.8611.8315.07
275 [12]Charlton County2-A0-048.6812.3015.72
276 [13]Jenkins County5-A0-048.5210.4714.05
277 [41]Howard2-AAAA0-048.4311.3915.06
278 [22]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA0-048.4011.4115.10
279 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-048.4010.0213.72
280 [31]Haralson County5-AAA0-048.089.2313.25
281 [23]ACE Charter2-AA0-048.0210.7714.85
282 [32]Hephzibah4-AAA0-047.8610.4214.65
283 [49]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-047.809.6813.97
284 [33]Union County7-AAA0-047.749.6614.02
285 [24]Bacon County1-AA0-047.549.2613.81
286 [25]Screven County3-AA0-047.518.5413.13
287 [42]East Hall8-AAAA0-047.3712.5017.22
288 [34]Temple5-AAA0-047.3410.6415.40
289 [50]Chapel Hill5-AAAAAA0-047.247.4712.33
290 [20]Landmark Christian5-AA0-047.049.2714.32
291 [51]Cedar Shoals8-AAAAAA0-047.047.8812.94
292 [52]Loganville8-AAAAAA0-046.837.8913.16
293 [50]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-046.817.9713.26
294 [21]Darlington6-AA0-046.5810.3315.84
295 [3]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-046.558.8514.39
296 [14]Schley County6-A0-046.419.8915.58
297 [51]Banneker5-AAAAA0-046.018.0614.14
298 [43]Chestatee6-AAAA0-045.9810.0216.13
299 [53]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-045.879.6715.90
300 [6]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA0-045.677.7814.20
301 [54]Riverwood7-AAAAAA0-045.627.0313.50
302 [44]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAA0-045.387.7514.47
303 [35]Beach3-AAA0-045.377.7614.49
304 [26]Vidalia2-AA0-045.357.7514.50
305 [15]Telfair County4-A0-045.357.7414.49
306 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AAA0-045.217.4214.31
307 [4]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-045.027.6114.68
308 [27]Berrien1-AA0-044.869.3416.57
309 [37]South Atlanta6-AAA0-044.526.8514.43
310 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-044.268.0915.92
311 [53]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-044.199.8217.73
312 [16]Warren County8-A0-044.156.8614.81
313 [55]Meadowcreek4-AAAAAA0-044.108.6816.68
314 [17]Hawkinsville4-A0-044.087.6215.63
315 [18]McIntosh County Academy3-A0-044.065.7313.77
316 [19]Seminole County1-A0-043.916.6114.79
317 [28]Oglethorpe County8-AA0-043.907.8416.03
318 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-043.827.5715.85
319 [20]Macon County6-A0-043.787.5715.88
320 [21]Washington-Wilkes8-A0-043.768.1416.48
321 [22]Greene County8-A0-043.067.6716.70
322 [23]Mitchell County2-A0-043.017.9117.00
323 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-042.976.6015.72
324 [57]Osborne5-AAAAAA0-042.836.3015.57
325 [54]Mundy's Mill4-AAAAA0-042.585.9715.48
326 [38]Southwest2-AAA0-042.537.1516.71
327 [29]Bryan County3-AA0-042.536.2715.83
328 [30]Model6-AA0-042.466.8716.50
329 [55]Druid Hills5-AAAAA0-042.385.8715.59
330 [31]East Laurens2-AA0-042.286.2316.04
331 [22]Mount Paran Christian9-AA0-042.116.8416.83
332 [58]Tri-Cities3-AAAAAA0-041.774.9315.26
333 [39]Therrell5-AAA0-041.714.6315.01
334 [40]Pike County2-AAA0-041.686.4916.91
335 [59]Alcovy4-AAAAAA0-041.546.5417.10
336 [41]Coahulla Creek7-AAA0-041.476.0716.70
337 [60]Morrow3-AAAAAA0-041.405.0115.70
338 [23]King's Ridge Christian9-AA0-040.735.4816.84
339 [24]Taylor County6-A0-040.694.7916.19
340 [42]Tattnall County3-AAA0-040.595.8117.31
341 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA/A0-040.385.6917.40
342 [32]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-AA0-040.285.9117.72
343 [43]Redan6-AAA0-040.095.4917.50
344 [25]Turner County4-A0-039.966.5418.68
345 [45]Shaw1-AAAA0-039.784.3716.69
346 [8]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-039.584.4716.99
347 [9]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA0-039.525.9618.53
348 [44]LaFayette7-AAA0-039.515.3217.90
349 [46]West Hall8-AAAA0-039.385.2117.92
350 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-039.365.1617.90
351 [26]Miller County1-A0-039.184.9517.87
352 [47]Windsor Forest3-AAAA0-038.634.7318.20
353 [49]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-038.603.7117.21
354 [45]McNair6-AAA0-038.534.8718.43
355 [61]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-038.434.3117.97
356 [24]Providence Christian8-AA0-038.215.6219.51
357 [27]Lanier County2-A0-038.145.0018.95
358 [48]Columbus1-AAAA0-038.144.1718.12
359 [33]Dade County7-AA0-037.974.1418.27
360 [49]Riverdale4-AAAA0-037.892.5816.78
361 [28]Treutlen4-A0-037.863.6817.91
362 [29]Atkinson County2-A0-037.837.0021.27
363 [62]Midtown4-AAAAAA0-037.743.5317.88
364 [30]Portal3-A0-037.705.3319.73
365 [63]South Cobb5-AAAAAA0-037.174.1019.02
366 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA0-036.734.5419.90
367 [34]Banks County8-AA †0-036.593.2318.73
368 [31]Wilkinson County5-A0-036.254.9120.75
369 [10]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA0-036.132.5018.46
370 [46]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-036.062.9618.99
371 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A0-035.961.4817.62
372 [35]Washington5-AA0-035.910.9817.17
373 [32]Pelham1-A0-035.913.9920.18
374 [5]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 4-AA/A0-035.874.9821.20
375 [36]Chattooga7-AA0-035.693.6620.06
376 [37]Jefferson County4-AA0-035.472.8419.47
377 [56]Drew4-AAAAA0-034.982.7119.83
378 [33]Dooly County4-A0-034.932.8620.02
379 [47]Rutland2-AAA0-034.812.2119.50
380 [51]Ridgeland7-AAAA0-034.662.1519.59
381 [64]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-034.462.4920.13
382 [6]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A0-034.443.1920.85
383 [50]Discovery8-AAAAAAA0-034.432.5820.24
384 [7]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA/A0-034.172.1820.10
385 [1]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A0-033.792.8021.11
386 [34]Randolph-Clay1-A0-033.523.1121.69
387 [48]Brantley County3-AAA0-033.36-0.0418.70
388 [52]North Springs5-AAAA0-032.340.3520.11
389 [25]Mount Pisgah Christian9-AA0-032.060.4520.49
390 [38]Gordon Central7-AA0-032.051.6921.74
391 [53]Hardaway1-AAAA0-030.57-0.1421.38
392 [35]Greenville7-A0-030.561.7123.24
393 [36]Lake Oconee Academy8-A0-030.48-2.1519.46
394 [6]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-030.310.3622.15
395 [39]Coosa6-AA0-030.080.7122.73
396 [49]Towers6-AAA †0-029.49-0.3122.30
397 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A0-029.46-0.1822.46
398 [54]Salem5-AAAA0-029.421.1823.85
399 [7]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-029.250.2523.10
400 [50]Islands3-AAA0-029.20-1.4821.42
401 [51]Butler4-AAA0-029.00-0.8722.23
402 [57]Northview6-AAAAA †0-028.900.2423.43
403 [11]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA0-028.67-0.0623.36
404 [37]Chattahoochee County6-A0-028.31-1.3222.47
405 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A0-028.27-0.5223.31
406 [38]Montgomery County3-A0-028.251.2325.07
407 [39]Crawford County6-A0-028.211.2425.13
408 [40]Marion County6-A0-028.180.4824.40
409 [58]Forest Park4-AAAAA0-027.60-1.3223.17
410 [52]Cross Creek4-AAA0-026.94-1.6823.47
411 [53]Murray County7-AAA0-026.50-1.3424.25
412 [41]Hancock Central5-A0-026.38-0.3825.34
413 [9]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A0-026.20-2.5223.37
414 [42]Towns County8-A †0-025.97-0.5425.59
415 [8]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-025.39-3.5423.16
416 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA0-025.32-1.6325.15
417 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-025.03-1.0426.02
418 [10]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A0-024.59-0.4227.08
419 [9]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-024.35-2.8624.88
420 [11]Sherwood ChristianGIAA District 3-AA/A0-024.10-0.0227.97
421 [40]Armuchee6-AA0-023.90-3.1325.07
422 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 10-023.76-4.8523.49
423 [43]B.E.S.T. Academy7-A0-023.65-4.4224.02
424 [12]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 2-AA/A0-023.56-2.7025.83
425 [54]Central (Macon)2-AAA0-023.40-3.4025.30
426 [44]Glascock County5-A0-023.28-0.8827.94
427 [45]Georgia Military Prep5-A0-022.67-3.3526.07
428 [46]Claxton3-A0-022.54-3.5326.03
429 [10]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-022.50-3.8325.77
430 [47]Terrell County1-A0-021.21-4.8226.07
431 [26]Mt. Bethel Christian9-AA0-020.76-5.0726.27
432 [59]Groves1-AAAAA0-020.50-1.3430.26
433 [55]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-020.47-4.1127.51
434 [56]Stone Mountain5-AAAA †0-020.21-4.3527.54
435 [41]Savannah3-AA0-020.12-6.2125.77
436 [55]Kendrick1-AAA0-019.48-5.8726.75
437 [3]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A0-019.20-3.3429.55
438 [11]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-018.98-3.2629.86
439 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 10-018.75-4.4828.86
440 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA †0-018.68-3.0330.38
441 [48]Baconton Charter1-A †0-018.26-6.5027.34
442 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA/A0-017.52-5.8728.71
443 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 10-016.76-6.0129.33
444 [12]Augusta PrepGIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-013.41-7.8830.80
445 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 10-013.36-7.4331.30
446 [57]Clarkston5-AAAA †0-012.04-9.2230.83
447 [13]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-011.92-6.6433.53
448 [42]Josey4-AA0-011.89-8.3831.82
449 [14]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-011.67-7.8932.54
450 [49]Pataula Charter1-A †0-010.56-9.4232.11
451 [5]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 10-010.08-11.0230.99
452 [43]Glenn Hills4-AA0-09.73-10.1832.19
453 [50]Twiggs County5-A0-09.65-8.4334.01
454 [27]Walker9-AA0-07.75-9.8634.49
455 [51]Calhoun County1-A †0-06.36-10.8034.93
456 [15]Dominion ChristianGIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-06.08-11.4734.54
457 [44]Utopian Academy5-AA0-05.62-13.2233.25
458 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 10-03.96-11.8036.33
459 [56]Jordan1-AAA †0-02.44-12.1337.52
460 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-A0-0-4.34-18.3238.12
461 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A †0-0-7.03-15.8243.30
462 [54]Scintilla Charter Academy2-A †0-0-11.03-19.3943.74
463 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-0-13.31-23.0442.36

† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAAA590.0683.13
21-AAAAAAA587.5885.00
34-AAAAAAA585.0877.24
42-AAAAAA784.2277.25
58-AAAAAAA781.3570.57
67-AAAAAA779.9469.19
77-AAAAAAA778.8371.59
83-AAAAAA977.0767.24
95-AAAAAAA876.2770.91
106-AAAAAA875.7969.56
113-AAAAAAA773.8468.20
126-AAAAA773.1769.27
136-AAAAAAA671.4866.26
148-AAAAA670.4467.88
157-AAAAA769.8163.35
163-AAAAA769.7364.96
171-AAAAA869.6660.59
182-AAAAA768.5363.76
198-AAA767.5362.89
202-AAAA867.0262.64
211-AA763.3058.54
221-AAA563.0959.39
231-AAAAAA862.3457.86
244-AAAAA962.0454.30
258-AAAA661.8456.58
263-AA661.6251.99
275-AAAAAA861.2355.49
283-AAAA760.6856.59
298-AA660.6356.34
308-AAAAAA859.7354.63
314-AAAA959.6652.58
326-AAA859.2755.12
337-AAAA659.0350.35
343-AAA858.9249.92
352-AA758.8054.52
364-AAA758.7950.79
375-AAAAA758.4057.44
386-AAAA657.8054.37
391-AAAA956.8150.90
405-AAA856.1252.28
415-AAAA755.7553.85
422-AAA855.5948.35
437-AAA854.3248.21
447-A554.1145.67
454-AAAAAA952.7348.78
465-AA652.2143.73
47GIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA550.0844.54
486-AA849.8744.03
494-AA848.9740.68
509-AA748.8238.48
518-A548.7245.30
527-AA747.9744.11
532-A646.9046.34
54GIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA446.5040.94
554-A745.8243.10
56GIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA445.5741.43
57GIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA542.8538.12
583-A541.8036.62
59GIAA District 4-AA/A639.1334.44
605-A738.2431.16
616-A737.1330.18
62GIAA District 3-AA/A336.2232.88
631-A634.7538.25
64GIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA633.7328.50
65GIAA District 2-AA/A733.7128.59
66GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA418.1714.20
67GAPPS Region 1617.8014.44

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood

Highest-Rated Matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
103.3009/18BufordGrayson - 3.3660.0%
97.8309/04GraysonHughes - 4.4363.1%
95.0008/12GraysonNorth Gwinnett - 7.8172.0%
94.9910/24CreeksideHughes - 0.2550.8%
94.7610/09CarrolltonDouglas County - 11.2979.6%
93.8208/21Thomas County CentralColquitt County - 6.9269.8%
93.8009/25Thomas County CentralLee County - 5.3665.6%
93.6508/22BufordGainesville - 15.1086.1%
92.7011/06MiltonRoswell - 1.9155.7%
92.6510/23GainesvilleMilton - 0.4551.4%
92.2810/02RoswellGainesville - 1.6354.9%
92.1608/21CarrolltonRome - 13.7884.1%
91.8409/11Lee CountyColquitt County - 0.2450.7%
90.7310/23BufordMill Creek - 16.5688.1%
90.3009/11North GwinnettMill Creek - 4.0562.0%