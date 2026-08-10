AJC Varsity Maxwell 2026 preseason ratings: Who tops each class ahead of the season? Carrollton High School shows up to Buford’s Tom Riden Stadium for a semifinal 6A GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford, GA on December 6, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 3 hours ago Share

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.