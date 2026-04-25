Georgia Bulldogs How pre-draft visit sold Falcons, Zachariah Branch on each other Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski: “Bottom line, he was a very, very productive player for the Bulldogs.” Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch reacts after catching a two-point conversion to tie the game at 38 during the fourth quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Daniel Flick 2 hours ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Before stepping foot in the team’s facility for his official visit two weeks before the draft, former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch’s Falcons knowledge centered around the days of Matt Ryan slinging passes to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. But as he navigated through his mid-April trip to Flowery Branch and spoke with first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, receivers coach Robert Prince and others, Branch entered a world suddenly more familiar than he anticipated.

“Just talking football,” Branch said Friday night, “it’s very similar to Georgia.” Branch liked the Falcons’ approach to the game and their culture, but he was more enamored by the authenticity of the relationships he built with the team’s coaches. He bonded with their personalities and felt he connected on a personal level. Perhaps most important to Branch, the Falcons allowed him to be himself. He desired an organization that would “love me for me,” and he believes he found it. “I just loved how genuine the coaches were,” Branch said. “I feel like they were chill personality-wise. They’re going to let you be yourself, but when it comes down to that business, you better be on your business. That’s how I am. I like to be myself, but when it really comes down to it, I’m not playing no games.

“I think we bonded with the mindset that we have along those lines. Everybody wants to work together to help each other out. I love that about them.”

The Falcons found Branch’s visit to be similarly enjoyable. General manager Ian Cunningham did “a ton of work” on Branch, said Stefanski, who noted the coaches spent considerable time with the Las Vegas native. Branch impressed the Falcons with his energy, work ethic and character, and the organization is unconcerned by his April 19 arrest — he was charged with two misdemeanors for obstructing public sidewalks/streets and obstructing a law enforcement official in Athens, and he paid a $39 bond. Stefanski believes Branch, who was a three-time game captain last season at Georgia, will be an asset to the Falcons’ locker room. His conversation with Branch during the official visit sealed his assessment. “I think you get when you sit across from Zachariah, you talk to him, you understand what he’s about, how passionate he is about this game,” Stefanski said Friday night. “He loves this game and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day. They bring the juice every single day. “So again, that’s why I think the fit here — we can talk through the schematic fit, but the personal fit, the culture fit, the fit in our locker room, the fit in what we believe in is really strong.”

The Falcons fell in love with Branch’s skill set, too. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Branch ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and his speed and playmaking adds a new element to the team’s offense. Branch set Georgia’s single-season program record with 81 receptions in 2025 to go along with 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a receiver and third-team all-conference recognition as an all-purpose player. Branch finished his college career with 12 total touchdowns — nine receiving, two returns and one rushing. “He really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works,” Stefanski said. “Just a player you can really line up all over the field. If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there’s a ton of versatility there. Also, he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing.” Branch doesn’t anticipate his transition to the NFL being too difficult. A lot of NFL teams use the same terminology as Georgia, he said, and he saw similarities with the Falcons in that aspect, too.

There’ is some contention regarding the depth of Branch’s role at the next level. He played 79% of his snaps at slot receiver last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was heavily used in the quick game underneath — he tallied 634 yards after the catch, per PFF. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said the team watched Branch’s film from USC, where he ran a more extensive route tree, and it gave the staff a greater appreciation for his skill set. But the Falcons don’t plan to reinvent the wheel with Branch’s role, either. “I think with any player at any position, you look at how they’re utilized, and there may be different ways that you envision to use them,” Stefanski said. “Bottom line: He was a very, very productive player for the Bulldogs. And there’s things that we love that he did with them that we’ll continue to lean into.” Branch said he’s excited to see the coaching staff’s plan for him and what positions they put him into. No matter, he plans to do much the same as he did in college: create explosive plays from various alignments.