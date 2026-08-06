Sports

Dream’s Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard selected for Team USA in FIBA World Cup

U.S. seeks fifth straight gold medal as competition begins in Berlin on Sept. 4 against China.
Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates scoring against the Dallas Wings with teammate Rhyne Howard on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Reese and Howard will both represent Atlanta on the USA Basketball women’s national team. (LM Otero/AP)
Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates scoring against the Dallas Wings with teammate Rhyne Howard on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Reese and Howard will both represent Atlanta on the USA Basketball women’s national team. (LM Otero/AP)
By AJC Sports
17 hours ago

The Dream will be well represented on the USA Basketball women’s national team.

Forward Angel Reese and wing Rhyne Howard were named to the 12-player roster, which was announced Thursday.

The team will compete Sept. 4-13 at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, seeking its fifth straight gold medal — and 12th overall — at the World Cup.

“I’m so excited to announce the 2026 USA Basketball Women’s National Team,” USA Basketball women’s national team managing director Sue Bird said in a statement. “This is an incredibly talented group that has earned the opportunity to compete in Berlin. Wearing a USA jersey is a privilege, and I know these 12 players will embrace that responsibility as we go after another gold medal. I can’t wait to see what this team accomplishes together.”

Joining Reese and Howard are A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young (Aces); Napheesa Collier (Lynx); Breanna Stewart (Liberty); Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston (Fever); Paige Bueckers (Wings); Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper (Mercury).

The squad will be guided by head coach Kara Lawson, along with assistants Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbetts and Stephanie White.

“It’s great to have a team and to have a roster,” Lawson said. “It’s been a long process to whittle it down to 12 players, and I think that speaks to just the talent we have in our country across the board. These 12 have earned it through their play and their consistency. I couldn’t be more excited about working with each of them, and I’ve had good experience with each of them. I think that’s what makes it even more special is the relationships that you have, and having worked with them in different capacities. I know what they’re capable of, and I know that this is a group that’s ready for the challenges that are ahead.”

Team USA will play in Group D with China, Czechia and Italy. Here’s Team USA’s group-play schedule in the FIBA World Cup: