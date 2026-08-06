Dream’s Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard selected for Team USA in FIBA World Cup

Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates scoring against the Dallas Wings with teammate Rhyne Howard on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Reese and Howard will both represent Atlanta on the USA Basketball women’s national team. (LM Otero/AP)

U.S. seeks fifth straight gold medal as competition begins in Berlin on Sept. 4 against China.

U.S. seeks fifth straight gold medal as competition begins in Berlin on Sept. 4 against China.

The Dream will be well represented on the USA Basketball women’s national team.

Forward Angel Reese and wing Rhyne Howard were named to the 12-player roster, which was announced Thursday.

The team will compete Sept. 4-13 at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, seeking its fifth straight gold medal — and 12th overall — at the World Cup.

“I’m so excited to announce the 2026 USA Basketball Women’s National Team,” USA Basketball women’s national team managing director Sue Bird said in a statement. “This is an incredibly talented group that has earned the opportunity to compete in Berlin. Wearing a USA jersey is a privilege, and I know these 12 players will embrace that responsibility as we go after another gold medal. I can’t wait to see what this team accomplishes together.”