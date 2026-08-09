Atlanta Falcons What we learned from Falcons’ training camp practice at Lanier High School Michael Penix Jr. has a rest day, Tua Tagovailoa throws two touchdowns and lightning ends the session early. Football fans cheer as they watch the Falcons' "Saturday Night Lights" practice at Lanier High School on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Sugar Hill. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 8 hours ago Share

SUGAR HILL — The Falcons filled the stands, and the track, at Lanier High School, welcoming a significant crowd to a “Saturday Night Lights” training camp practice. The practice came to an abrupt end shortly after 8 p.m., when a nearby lightning strike caused the session to close around 15 minutes earlier than expected. The Falcons had only one team period remaining. Several Falcons players stopped and signed autographs for the fans, who saw a heavy dose of 11-on-11 periods throughout Saturday night’s session. And while the Falcons were forced to head to their buses sooner than anticipated, their hour-plus practice brought multiple explosive plays from running back Bijan Robinson and another glimpse at key position battles.

There was a bit of reflection, too. “We talk about this all the time,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told the crowd in a prepractice address. “I’m so blessed to coach a kid’s game. These guys play a kid’s game. When we come out here, in this community, in this setting, it takes us back to playing in front of crowds like this, under these lights.” Here’s everything we learned from the Falcons’ ninth training camp practice: Tua has sharp day; Penix a no-go in 7-on-7 The Falcons’ top two quarterbacks had dramatically different days.

Tua Tagovailoa went 6-for-8 passing, headlined by a pair of touchdown passes in a red-zone drill — one to receiver Jahan Dotson, the other to receiver Drake London — and a deep crosser to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

Tagovailoa impressed during OTAs and mandatory minicamp with his red-zone work, but he hasn’t been given many reps in goal-to-go situations in training camp. That changed Saturday night. His performance didn’t. Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during the Falcons' "Saturday Night Lights" practice Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill. Tagovailoa went 6-for-8 passing with two touchdown passes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The 28-year-old Tagovailoa’s ball placement is his calling card. It shines best in the red zone, where windows are tighter and action moves quicker. Tagovailoa got the ball out of his hands in a hurry Saturday night, and his accuracy helped him find open targets at a high level. Here’s Tagovailoa’s passing chart, courtesy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new data tool: Michael Penix Jr., meanwhile, threw during the warmup period but didn’t participate in 7-on-7s. The Falcons only ran 11-on-11s Saturday night, which means Penix didn’t see any action against the team’s defense for the second time in training camp.

The Falcons have scheduled rest days for Penix, who’s nearing the nine-month mark from his torn ACL suffered in November. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand went 2-for-5 passing and had a touchdown scramble in the red zone, while veteran Cooper Rush went 0-for-3 passing. Here’s a look at their passing charts: Pearce takes another step; two DTs stand out Be it out of necessity or because he’s proven too hard for the reserves to block, James Pearce Jr. rotated in with the starting defense for the first time in training camp Saturday night. Pearce, who didn’t participate in OTAs and wasn’t involved in team periods during mandatory minicamp, has ramped up throughout training camp. He’s largely worked with the third-team defense, but Pearce took snaps with the first-team unit and continued to flourish.

The Falcons' Keshawn Banks (left), Azeez Ojulari (center) and James Pearce Jr. (27) run a drill during the Falcons' "Saturday Night Lights" practice Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) During one-on-ones, Pearce took easy wins over right tackles Brandon Walton and Michael Jerrell, who have spent time with the starting offensive line this summer. Elsewhere within the front seven, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell had an impressive run stuff against running back Nathan Carter, bursting into the backfield in a red-zone drill and dropping Carter in his tracks. Maxwell also had an impressive pass rush win against guard Layden Robinson. Defensive tackle Maason Smith blew through center Ryan Neuzil in one-on-ones and had a sack in team periods, too. Smith, acquired in a trade with the Jaguars this spring, has flashed several times throughout the summer and appears poised for a breakout. Defensive notes: Walker plan, rookies stepping up The Falcons continue to show various parts of their potential plan to replace outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who will miss theseason because of a torn ACL suffered Tuesday.

Part of the team’s in-house plan appears to be more snaps for Azeez Ojulari, Cameron Thomas and Bralen Trice opposite Samson Ebukam, who steps into the top role in the outside linebacker room. But another part of the Falcons’ plan — one that’s become more apparent in recent days — is the potential for rookies Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels to add value through the rush game. For what might be the first time this offseason, Daniels took snaps with the starting defense and lined up over the left tackle, bringing his 6-foot-5, 242-pound frame onto the line of scrimmage. Perkins also had another rushing alignment over right guard Chris Lindstrom, a common trend for him this offseason. The team also continues to cross-train Brandon Dorlus, and while he appears poised to primarily play defensive tackle, he’s also kicked outside on the perimeter at times in various packages. In the secondary, rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell saw more snaps with the starters at nickel. Terrell, Darnay Holmes and A.J. Woods are the primary candidates to start in the slot this fall, though Terrell has received the most consistent action with the first-team defense over the past week.

Right tackle rotation continues, Onianwa impresses Seventh-round rookie offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa, who entered training camp firmly on the roster bubble, had an impressive one-on-one session Saturday night, which included stalling Pearce on a bull rush. Onianwa, who played guard and tackle at Ohio State and has positional versatility working in his favor, continued to see snaps with the starting offensive line during team periods. He rotated with Jerrell and Walton, which has been the case over the past week. The Falcons are still awaiting the return of projected starter Jawaan Taylor, who is recovering from an elbow injury. Taylor was present at practice Saturday night and is involved in the team’s walk-throughs, but he still hasn’t taken a practice snap since signing with the Falcons in April. Bates out once again, Deablo goes down The Falcons practiced once more without safety Jessie Bates III, who Stefanski said is dealing with a “minor back thing” that won’t be a long-term matter. Bates watched practice from the sidelines, wearing a ball cap and shorts. Two other defenders poised to play big roles this fall — defensive tackles Da’Shawn Hand and LaCale London — were also not on the practice field and watched from the side. Hand has missed the last four practices after suffering an undisclosed injury in Monday’s session, though Stefanski said he doesn’t anticipate it being a long-term hindrance.