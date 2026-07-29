Georgia Bulldogs Where things stand with the Georgia baseball roster after key deadline passes Evaluating Georgia’s roster following a 2026 season that ended with a College World Series appearance. Georgia catcher and outfielder Jack Arcamone during Georgia's game against Arkansas in the SEC tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

By Hunter DeLauder 13 minutes ago Share

With the deadline now passed for any MLB draftees to decide on signing or returning to school, the picture for Georgia baseball’s roster ahead of the 2027 season is much clearer. Since Georgia’s historic 53-14 season ended in the College World Series, the Bulldogs have been traveling at warp speed this offseason. As expected, a significant chunk of key contributors from that historic 2026 team departed. That would include Golden Spikes winner Daniel Jackson, Joey Volchko, Tre Phelps, Kolby Branch and nine other Bulldogs who were drafted earlier this month. Georgia’s 13 draft picks not only led the country but also broke a program record.

Possibly the most surprising signee was Kenny Ishikawa, who inked his commitment to the Cincinnati Reds after being a 13th-round selection. He would have been the Bulldogs’ likely leadoff hitter and possibly one of the best arms on the roster. Ishikawa hit .336 with 42 hits, 3 homers, 21 RBIs and an impressive 28-to-11 walk-to-strikeout ratio. When it comes to the transfer portal, Georgia did a good job of retaining its top talent, despite nine players departing the program. To no surprise, Georgia coach Wes Johnson was active again this portal cycle. He stacked another strong transfer portal class, just as he had done in each of the previous three offseasons.

“We know what we’re looking for. It’s not always the name or where they were or where they played,” Johnson said on June 17. “So we have our ways and things, and we’ll continue to do that. We’ve done it now for three years. This will be our fourth. And with any kind of system or process, you evolve it, and you try to make it better, and that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now.”

Notable portal acquisitions Johnson said he is looking for players chasing a “12-year career” rather than a “12-month payday.” He believes that mindset is key to building a winning culture, even with so many new faces. After signing the nation’s top transfer portal class last year, Georgia again ranks No. 1 this cycle with 20 additions, according to 64 Analytics. Only USF left-hander Edwin Alicea will not make it to Athens after signing with the Detroit Tigers. Some notable arrivals include Mikey Bell (Gonzaga), Jake Hanley (Indiana), Naulivou Lauaki Jr. (Oregon), Riley Goodman (South Carolina) and Jason Flores (Texas). Bell turned down his 19th-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants for his final year and looks to carry the momentum of winning back-to-back WCC Player of the Year honors at Gonzaga. Hanley and Lauaki are two top-50 transfer players — according to ESPN — that should have no issue with the long ball. Hanley combined for 28 homers over his two years at Indiana, while Lauaki blasted 14 out, including a 496-foot shot during an April 17 game against Illinois this year.

Goodman and Flores each come over from fellow SEC schools looking for fresh starts at Georgia. After redshirting his freshman year, Goodman made 12 appearances — seven starts — for the Gamecocks, posting an 0-3 record with an 8.59 ERA, 25 strikeouts and 18 walks in 22 innings. The shaky command is obviously the biggest issue for Goodman, who has looked good in six starts up in the Cape Cod League this summer. He notched 28 strikeouts to just 11 walks in 27 innings. Flores will likely be that flamethrower arm that Georgia will turn to in relief. Touching 100 mph multiple times in 2026, Flores has the tools to be an effective arm. Consistency will determine his usage. He went from 32.1 innings with 27 strikeouts down to just 12 innings and seven punch-outs this past season because of command issues. Bulldogs return a handful of pieces As for who will be returning from this past season’s team, Georgia will return pitchers Paul Farley and Zach Brown, along with catcher/outfielder Jack Arcamone, outfielder Cole Johnson and utility Henry Allen.

The five returnees all had limited roles but could start to see more time in 2027. Arcamone will compete with FSU transfer Hunter Carns for starting catcher. Johnson made 18 starts in 33 games played — the majority in left field — and could find himself starting in the outfield. Allen was one of Georgia’s best hitters before going down with a season-ending leg injury. In 46 games, he hit .321 with 50 hits, 13 homers and 41 RBIs. Farley and Brown will each go into their final campaigns as two veteran arms Georgia can deploy for middle innings relief. The duo combined for 42 outings this year and racked up 88 strikeouts. All but one high schooler will be on campus Georgia signed seven high schoolers in its 2026 class, and all but one will be on campus come the start of the fall semester.