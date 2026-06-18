Georgia Bulldogs With one swing, Kolby Branch put an exclamation point on his UGA legacy Kolby Branch finished his Georgia career with 195 starts, 50 home runs and a Gold Glove Award at shortstop. Georgia Bulldogs infielder Kolby Branch signals as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 58 minutes ago Share

Kolby Branch transferred to Georgia in 2024, seeking a fresh start. Three seasons later, he walked out of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska as a now-former leader of a historic UGA baseball team. Georgia’s season came to a close Wednesday night following an 11-4 loss in the College World Series semifinals to Oklahoma. It was a masterful season for the Bulldogs, who finished with a program-best 53-14 record, won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, and played in the College World Series for the first time since 2008. At the forefront of it all was Branch, who finished his UGA career the most emphatic way possible — hitting a home run.

With the game well out of reach in the ninth inning, Branch stepped into the box one final time with his family shown on the broadcast recording his at-bat, tears running down their faces. On a 2-2 count, Branch launched a no-doubter into the left field bleachers that sent the remaining Georgia fans in the ballpark into a frenzy. The Lucas, Texas native rounded first and headed to second base where his younger brother Kyle awaited with a massive smile on his face. The two brothers exchanged a brief high-five before Kolby made his way back to the dugout, also holding back tears with the realization that would be his final swing in a red and black jersey. “Can’t script it up any better,” Kolby Branch said postgame. “ … You kind of have those emotions flowing through you because you know it’s your last one, most likely. I got a pitch up and drilled it. And I saw Kyle, and he was out there, he was smiling. And just, it’s a good moment. Got to high-five him and that was kind of cool, wishing (him) luck in the national championship.”

After the game, the umpires gave their parents, Kari and Rusty, the official lineup cards with the boys’ names on them. They are the first brothers to be starters and opponents in an MCWS game.

Branch did not confirm whether he will be hanging around a few more days to watch his brother play North Carolina in the CWS Finals, which start Saturday at 8 p.m. Although Branch did not achieve his goal of bringing a title back to Athens, he leaves UGA with an impressive resume. In his final year, Branch slashed .267/.379/.576 with 68 hits, including career-highs in doubles (19), homers (20), RBIs (60) and walks (40). Over his three seasons, Branch started and played in all 195 games, hit a career .277 with 197 hits, 50 homers (fourthmost in UGA history) and 10th in program history in RBIs (159) and walks (110). At shortstop, Branch posted a career .973 fielding percentage, including this season’s .977 that earned him the Gold Glove Award By ABCA/Rawlings.