With one swing, Kolby Branch put an exclamation point on his UGA legacy
Kolby Branch finished his Georgia career with 195 starts, 50 home runs and a Gold Glove Award at shortstop.
Georgia Bulldogs infielder Kolby Branch signals as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
It was a masterful season for the Bulldogs, who finished with a program-best 53-14 record, won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, and played in the College World Series for the first time since 2008.
At the forefront of it all was Branch, who finished his UGA career the most emphatic way possible — hitting a home run.
With the game well out of reach in the ninth inning, Branch stepped into the box one final time with his family shown on the broadcast recording his at-bat, tears running down their faces.
On a 2-2 count, Branch launched a no-doubter into the left field bleachers that sent the remaining Georgia fans in the ballpark into a frenzy. The Lucas, Texas native rounded first and headed to second base where his younger brother Kyle awaited with a massive smile on his face.
The two brothers exchanged a brief high-five before Kolby made his way back to the dugout, also holding back tears with the realization that would be his final swing in a red and black jersey.
“Can’t script it up any better,” Kolby Branch said postgame. “ … You kind of have those emotions flowing through you because you know it’s your last one, most likely. I got a pitch up and drilled it. And I saw Kyle, and he was out there, he was smiling. And just, it’s a good moment. Got to high-five him and that was kind of cool, wishing (him) luck in the national championship.”
After the game, the umpires gave their parents, Kari and Rusty, the official lineup cards with the boys’ names on them. They are the first brothers to be starters and opponents in an MCWS game.
Branch did not confirm whether he will be hanging around a few more days to watch his brother play North Carolina in the CWS Finals, which start Saturday at 8 p.m.
Although Branch did not achieve his goal of bringing a title back to Athens, he leaves UGA with an impressive resume.
In his final year, Branch slashed .267/.379/.576 with 68 hits, including career-highs in doubles (19), homers (20), RBIs (60) and walks (40).
Over his three seasons, Branch started and played in all 195 games, hit a career .277 with 197 hits, 50 homers (fourthmost in UGA history) and 10th in program history in RBIs (159) and walks (110).
At shortstop, Branch posted a career .973 fielding percentage, including this season’s .977 that earned him the Gold Glove Award By ABCA/Rawlings.
Branch also served as the team captain.
“Having Kolby as kind of our main leader is great because you know he’s always, you know, calm, cool and collected, not too emotional, and kind of gets us going in the right direction,” catcher Daniel Jackson said ahead of the series against Mississippi State super regional.
“We call him ‘Sheriff;’ he’s an old player in this league. Nothing really surprises him,” Johnson said on June 5. “Kolby’s not going to see a breaking ball he hasn’t seen before or a fastball he hasn’t seen.”
Branch believes that his class of teammates continued laying the foundation from the previous 2024-25 teams did and thinks the program is in good hands moving forward.
“I think that the University of Georgia will have a good baseball program for the next however many years. I believe in this place,” he said. “The University of Georgia should be a powerhouse in baseball for the next however many years. And I truly believe that with all my heart.”