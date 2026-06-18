Georgia Bulldogs Everything Wes Johnson said after Georgia’s season ended Wednesday to Oklahoma Georgia’s season ended Wednesday night after falling 11-4 to Oklahoma. Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson at the College World Series

By Hunter DeLauder 32 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s season came to a disappointing close Wednesday night, losing to Oklahoma 11-4 and eliminated from the College World Series. Oklahoma’s bats remained scorching hot, racking up 12 hits - including five more home runs - and got a quality start from freshman Nick Wesloski. The right-hander’s stat line of 5.2 innings, four hits, three runs (one earned), two walks and four strikeouts will not jump off the page, but he was able to keep this suddenly dormant Georgia lineup quiet. Georgia finished the season with a record of 53-14, won the SEC regular season and tournament titles, along with punching its first ticket back to Omaha for the first time since 2008. UGA finished 2-2 at the College World Series after being knocked out in the semifinals by the Sooners for the second time.

After the game, UGA coach Wes Johnson spoke to the media about the loss and the season as a whole. Here is everything he said. Opening statement: “I’ve got to thank a lot of people. So just bear with me. Always need to thank my wife and family, the sacrifices that they make. To help a program get into the position we got in this year, people will never probably truly understand until you’re in that. I need to thank President Morehead and Josh Brooks, our director of athletics. And then my two sport administrators, Will Lawler and Tanner Stines. Without them the support of what they do for us daily, just bringing baseball to a high level to the University of Georgia, once again we wouldn’t be here without them.

We’d also like to thank the city of Omaha for putting on the best event our sport has to offer. The American Legion, our hosts this week, have been phenomenal, and just can’t thank them enough.

And a few other things. Like really proud of our players. Need to thank our players and their family. This team went 30-9 against Southeastern Conference teams this year. That record will speak for itself for a long time. And just countless regular season awards. Moving on to the game, I think OU’s playing really, really hot baseball right now. That team is playing at their peak. They came out tonight, they had a guy who came out, pounded the strike zone. I thought we had some things, had some chances a couple times to get back into the game. But they executed pitches all night long. They got off great swings in hitter counts and didn’t miss their pitch. And yeah, wish them the best of luck. I think Skip does a great job." On continuing success for years to come: “You just continue to understand and obviously recruit. And you’ve got a lot of great players that you can - Kolby Branch won the gold glove today. And you just look at the numbers we put up, almost 180 homers.

And then the development of guys. I mean Daniel Jackson wasn’t on people’s radar this year, and he just swept every award that you can get if you’re a catcher. So the development piece for us will always be the forefront of what we do. And we’ll continue to build on that foundation." On the offensive struggles this week: “I spent four years in Major League Baseball. I always laugh because people say it’s 162-game schedule. And my first year we played 33 spring training games, went to the playoffs, played right at 200 games. This team played 67 baseball games. In 2019, we set the home run record in Major League Baseball for a single season. And we went through stretches where you just, it doesn’t matter. I was around some of the greatest players to ever play the game and nobody stays hot the whole year.

It’s just baseball. I mean, I wish I could explain it more than that. I know it’s an old cliché. We didn’t change anything the way we did. It’s just, you know what, nobody hits .500 that I know of. Nobody hits, and it just so happened, like, as I opened up, we won 30 SEC games. That’s really, really hard to do. I don’t know how many teams have done that. I’m sure some have. But it’s like 30 games in Southeastern Conference play. I mean after a while you get wore down and you’re not going to stay hot. And so, I don’t think there’s anything we did different. We just got cold at the wrong time." On recruiting for next year’s team: “Guys have done it every year I’ve been here. You look at my first year, I mean, I took the job here, and we had three guys on the staff who had been five innings in a college baseball game. We went to the portal and got just a bunch of guys. And then we were one game away from this place. And then the next year we do it, and the next year, and we’re going to do it this year.

I’m not going to get into who we’re recruiting right now. Those battles are tough and hard, but we will definitely be reloaded. There will be no doubt about that." On the strength of the SEC: “Yeah, like I said, our league is so full of talent. You can take any team. And if that team gets hot and starts playing well, they can beat anybody in the country at any point in time. It’s a question I answered earlier. We were hot for a long time, and we just happened to not be hot this week. You can’t control for that. You can’t plan for that. You’ve got to keep doing it. You’ve got to keep working the approach. Nobody tries to strike out, at least I don’t think they do. Nobody’s trying to walk guys. Nobody’s trying to throw balls right down the middle. I’ve said that many times about the playoffs and Major League Baseball, when I was fortunate enough to coach in those, and coaching here, it’s the teams that get hot and play hot.

Very seldom is it the team who goes box-to-wire. And Oklahoma is talented, another team in our league that’s talented, and has really good players and are really hot right now. When a team in our league gets hot, like I say, they can beat anybody in the country anytime, anyplace." On the strong team chemistry: “I think the guys talked about it. Everybody’s got a common goal. We try through, in this day and age of the portal, it’s real easy for these young men to try to chase a 12-month payday. We talk a lot about finding players who want the path to some form of a 12-year career or longer in this game. Sometimes we pass on the young men that want whatever in this day and age, and we really try to hone in on the guys who want to make a career out of this game that we play.

We’ve been fortunate to find those guys and pass on the right ones. And there’s a whole process to that. But when you get those kind of guys in a room, the culture tends to evolve in itself." On parts of the roster that can be carried over into next season: “You just continue. We’ve got a very - how do I want to say this now in front of everybody? But we’ve got a pretty - our model is very, very detailed, I guess, is what I would say, and we know what we’re looking for. It’s not always the name or where they were or where they played. You go down this roster, these guys have come from all over. Nobody knew about Rylan Lujo last year at Dayton. So we have our ways and things, and we’ll continue to do that. We’ve done it now for three years. This will be our fourth. And with any kind of system or process, you evolve it and you try to make it better and that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now."

On bringing Justin Byrd into pitch: “Justin’s a second-day sore guy. I don’t want to get into health issues or - he doesn’t have any health issues. But some guys are second-day sore, some guys are day after. Sometimes with Justin, you can - as we’ve done in the past - you can sneak an inning out of him the next day because he’s usually not sore till the next. And that’s what we tried to do today. You’re just trying to fight, maybe just give your guys a glimmer of hope, bring in any man right there." On the impact of Daniel Jackson: “I mean, that guy, as I said earlier, that was the whole process. If he was getting on base, we were going to run for him, just to let our fans acknowledge him. I mean, we wouldn’t be here without that young man and what he’s done.