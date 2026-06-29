Georgia Bulldogs Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson wins Golden Spikes Award Jackson slashed .379/.473/.803 with 100 hits, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs and 26 stolen bases Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson high-fives teammates after scoring during the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 12 minutes ago Share

USA Baseball awarded Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson the 48th annual Golden Spikes Award on Monday. The award is handed out to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in the nation. Jackson beat out fellow finalists Roch Cholowsky (UCLA) and Landon Hairston (Arizona State), to become the second Georgia player to win the award in three seasons, with Charlie Condon claiming it in 2024. The junior catcher put together one of the greatest seasons by someone at his position and just the fourth catcher all-time to win the Golden Spikes, the first since Adley Rutschman of Oregon State in 2019. This honor is the cherry on top of multiple postseason awards Jackson has already secured, such as the Dick Howser Trophy, D1 Baseball Player of the Year, Perfect Game Player of the Year, Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Award, the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the 2026 Division I National Position Player of the Year by the ABCA/Rawlings, SEC Player of the Year and named a First Team All-American.

This season, the Sandy Springs native slashed .379/.473/.803 with 100 hits, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and led the NCAA with 212 total bases and 88 runs scored. Jackson became the first catcher in NCAA history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 25 bases in a single season. These potent offensive numbers earned him the SEC Triple Crown, the first in UGA history. UGA now joins Mississippi as the only schools to have a player win the SEC Triple Crown. Jackson was just as good defensively, too, posting a .997 fielding percentage in 593 total chances and setting a school record for a catcher with 549 putouts. He also threw out 34 percent of base stealers (15-for-44). The former Wofford transfer’s defining moment with Georgia came in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the Athens Super Regional against Mississippi State. With a runner on, Jackson hit a towering go-ahead two-run homer that gave UGA an 11-9 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Jackson was on the receiving end of a strike three pitch from Justin Byrd that punched Georgia’s ticket back to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.