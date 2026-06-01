Georgia baseball super regionals bound after win vs. Liberty

Liberty Flames infielder Easton Swofford (49) argues with Georgia Bulldogs infielder Tre Phelps (1) as he runds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. Tre Phelps was later ejected for excessive celebration. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After more than five innings of the Bulldogs trailing Liberty by one, struggling to get anything going, the Georgia third baseman crushed a two-run home run to left field. He broke open the eventual 6-1 win, breathing life into the Bulldogs’ offense and volume into Foley Field.

The Bulldogs advance to the super regionals and will host the winner of the Starkville Regional in a Super Regional next weekend.

After rounding the base, Phelps was ejected for taunting, and Georgia coach Wes Johnson was ejected after arguing on behalf of Phelps. With both the crowd and the Bulldogs fired up, though, Georgia didn’t look back, scoring four runs off Liberty’s bullpen to polish off the win.

“We want to back up our guys, especially after he got ejected, and it just makes you want to win more,” catcher Daniel Jackson said.

Said Johnson: “It’s really hard to apologize (for being) passionate for your players, that are passionate for you and this university and what we do every day. We’re with these guys as much as you’re with your family and you learn to love them and I’m going to stand up for them. I just wanted some explanation, and I didn’t like what I heard and yeah, I understand the rules… the umpire’s going to do what he’s gotta do, but I’m going to always, you know, if I think something’s wrong, I’m going to stand up for our players."