The only thing in the way of Georgia baseball going to Omaha? The Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs fans and players cheer as the Liberty Flames change pitchers during the eighth inning Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

No. 3 seeded UGA will host No. 14 seeded Mississippi State, which it has beaten four times this season.

No. 3 seeded UGA will host No. 14 seeded Mississippi State, which it has beaten four times this season.

After sweeping the Athens Regional over the weekend , Georgia knows its opponent for the upcoming super regional at Foley Field.

The No. 3 seeded Georgia Bulldogs will host the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, and the first game between these two teams in supers will be the fifth time they have played this season. The old adage says it’s hard to beat a team twice, but ultimately, Georgia will aim to make it six times, needing two more wins vs. No. 14 seeded Mississippi State in a best-of-3 series.

This will be the first time Georgia gets home-field advantage, however.

Dates and game times will be announced Tuesday.

Georgia beat Mississippi State 10-9, 3-1 and 8-5 in early April to sweep a top 5 SEC road series for the first time since 1990. The Bulldogs used a three-run home run by senior Michael O’Shaughnessy in extra innings to win the final game of that series, marking the first time the Bulldogs had swept a series in Starkville since 2004.