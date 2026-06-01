Georgia Bulldogs ‘They’re just elite’: 4-star McEachern LB Joakim Gouda commits to Georgia ‘I came to Athens, really, I just knew it was going to be the place,’ he says. Four-star recruit Joakim Gouda ranks as the No. 14 linebacker in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 52 minutes ago Share

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has to be pleased. McEachern 4-star player Joakim Gouda, the top linebacker on the board for Georgia football, announced his commitment to the school on social media. “It was hard to beat Georgia,” Gouda said. “Let’s just put it like that. The coaches at the other schools knew that. They knew how much Schu (Schumann) liked me. It was very mutual between Schu and I.”

Gouda’s toolbox has a load of skills. His internal drive and determination are right at the top. He said he has been told by several Georgia players that the program is not a place for regular people. He knows there is a lot of grind that comes before the shine at UGA. He loves that. “I want to be elite,” Gouda said. “They’re just elite. They’re an elite program. They’re elite academically. Elite exposure-wise. Elite life after football. Elite relationships. Everything is elite. I want to be an elite football player. I want to be an elite human. I want to be elite at Georgia.” He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 linebacker and the No. 193 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 14 linebacker and No. 153 overall.

Gouda is the 12th member of the class in Athens. He’s the fourth defensive player and second linebacker as well as the fourth-highest-rated prospect on the Bulldogs’ commitment list.

Georgia now vaults to the No. 21 class in the nation on the 247Sports Overall Football Team Rankings. He’s the fourth commitment from this past weekend’s official visit lineup. The Bulldogs had the No. 33 class in the country heading into that weekend. Gouda plans to wear the No. 3 and play linebacker for Georgia. That’s the same uniform number as former stars CJ Allen and Roquan Smith. And it’s what he wore for his photo shoot while holding the Butkus Award. That’s the gold standard of linebacker play for the program, and Gouda is embracing that. “Everyone says it is hard,” he said. “You will have to work or you just won’t be able to succeed here. That message was consistent even when I was talking to the early enrollees, the captains, the mid-years, the coaches and everybody. It was all the same message throughout.

“I feel like when you choose hard, the reward you get is way more meaningful and is way bigger.” He wants to walk that path laid by Allen and Smith. “I can’t really speak about that right now,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words. That No. 3 at the inside linebacker spot means a lot. Knowing that I’ve got the opportunity to do what they did, and maybe do it even bigger if I go hard and work hard enough. I just get chills, you feel me?” That’s a lot of pressure, but that was what he was looking for. “I need it,” Gouda said. “I want to be the best I can be. Give me whatever it is. Give it to me as hard as you can make it.”

Gouda will be a cornerstone of the 2027 class Gouda should be considered one of the most important recruits in this Georgia class, no matter who has already committed or will commit for this cycle. His pure Rivals ranking has him as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 31 overall prospect in the nation. The Bulldogs were the team to beat in his recruitment, but Auburn, Florida and Texas were also considered. “The boulder was really already rolling down the hill,” Gouda said. “I came to Athens, really, I just knew it was going to be the place. When I got to Athens, that boulder really hit me. I was like ‘Yeah, this is your place. This is what I want,’ and I was like, let me go ahead and shut it all down, stop all my OVs and just make Athens my home.” He said he will not visit or entertain other schools. “Man, I’m a Dawg, man,” he said.