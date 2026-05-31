Georgia coach Wes Johnson, Tre Phelps tossed from regional final vs. Liberty

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson watches during the fifth inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Phelps was ejected for taunting while he was running the bases after hitting a two-run home run to put Georgia up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Liberty coach Bradley LeCroy got fired up during the play and left the dugout.

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson and third baseman Tre Phelps were ejected from the Athens Regional final against Liberty on Sunday.

Johnson was ejected after leaving the dugout and arguing with the umpires.

Prior to the play, Georgia had struggled against Liberty starting pitcher Cooper Harrington, only tallying one hit.

Entering Sunday’s game, Phelps had gone 1-for-6 (.167). in the Athens Regional, drawing two walks and hit by two pitches (for a .500 on-base percentage).

If Georgia holds on to win, the Bulldogs will clinch the regional and advance to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional, which the Bulldogs would also host in Athens.