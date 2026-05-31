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Georgia coach Wes Johnson, Tre Phelps tossed from regional final vs. Liberty

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson watches during the fifth inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia head coach Wes Johnson watches during the fifth inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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26 minutes ago

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson and third baseman Tre Phelps were ejected from the Athens Regional final against Liberty on Sunday.

Phelps was ejected for taunting while he was running the bases after hitting a two-run home run to put Georgia up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Liberty coach Bradley LeCroy got fired up during the play and left the dugout.

Johnson was ejected after leaving the dugout and arguing with the umpires.

Prior to the play, Georgia had struggled against Liberty starting pitcher Cooper Harrington, only tallying one hit.

Entering Sunday’s game, Phelps had gone 1-for-6 (.167). in the Athens Regional, drawing two walks and hit by two pitches (for a .500 on-base percentage).

If Georgia holds on to win, the Bulldogs will clinch the regional and advance to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional, which the Bulldogs would also host in Athens.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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