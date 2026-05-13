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Michael Penix Jr. is throwing in Falcons’ noncontact workouts

Team posts video of quarterback passing to Drake London at practice facility.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (right) leaves the field after the Panthers defeated the Falcons 30-27 in overtime in November. Penix had left the game with an injury later revealed to be an ACL tear. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (right) leaves the field after the Panthers defeated the Falcons 30-27 in overtime in November. Penix had left the game with an injury later revealed to be an ACL tear. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
By Daniel Flick – AJC
1 hour ago

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who tore his left ACL last November and is less than six months removed from surgery, is back on the practice field and throwing passes.

The team posted a video on social media Tuesday of Penix completing a pass to receiver Drake London.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham have at various points this offseason said Penix is on track in his recovery, noting he’s spent considerable time in the team’s facility.

Penix, who turned 26 on Friday, started nine games in 2025. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while adding another score on the ground.

Now, Penix enters this summer squarely in a quarterback competition with Tua Tagovailoa, who the Falcons signed in March after he started 76 games for the Dolphins the past six years.

The Falcons are in the second phase of their offseason training program, which allows individual and “perfect play” drills, according to the NFL Players Association rule book. There are no one-on-ones, offense-vs.-defense periods or helmets.

The team begins OTAs on Monday, when 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 are allowed. Still, no live contact will be permitted.

This stage of the offseason will give Penix the chance to operate Stefanski’s system and develop timing with his receivers while his knee continues to get stronger.

Tagovailoa is healthy and will be a full participant this offseason.

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Daniel Flick

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