Atlanta Braves Weekend Reflections: Braves surge as only team that hasn’t lost a series Also: Hawks draw Knicks after punting last game; Atlanta Dream restock roster. Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 20 minutes ago Share

The Braves are MLB’s most consistent team through two-plus weeks. If you think it’s too early for that to matter, then recall they were five games worse at this point last season and never recovered. After everything went wrong to begin 2025, pretty much everything is going well for them now. The Braves (10-6) are the only MLB team that hasn’t lost a series yet.

The Dodgers (11-4) have more wins but lost a series against the Guardians. The Guardians (9-7) hadn’t lost a series before dropping two of three games at Truist Park over the weekend. RELATED Desperate for pitching help, Braves DFA Martín Pérez, recall Dylan Dodd The Braves have won three series out of four. They split a four-game set against Arizona, with two losses by one-run margins. The Braves lead MLB in run-differential (plus-46), but it really is too early to pay attention to that number. Among the concerns before the weekend was lackluster production from sluggers Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley. Both players had good series against the Guardians. Acuña went 5-for-13 with three RBIs, including his first home run of the season. Riley was 4-for-12 with two walks and three RBIs. He’s yet to homer, but it’s good that he’s taking singles and getting on base.

More good news for the Braves: Spencer Strider (oblique) passed his simulated-game test. The right-handed pitcher is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment next weekend. Without Strider, Braves starters have compiled a 2.70 ERA that’s second-best in the majors.

The only negative for the Braves was a tough transaction. They designated left-hander Martin Perez for assignment. His next rotation turn likely wouldn’t have been until April 21. The Braves needed another arm in the bullpen, so they called up lefty Dylan Dodd. The Braves should hope Perez clears waivers after a week and decides to come back. He’s posted a 3.14 ERA over 14⅓ innings with just one homer allowed. If Perez isn’t claimed, he can refuse a minor-league assignment and become a free agent. Hawks punted last game, draw Knicks for playoffs I don’t think the Hawks were trying to pick the Knicks as their playoff opponent. Coach Quin Snyder made it more likely by resting his team’s starters on Sunday, but that was the right decision, regardless of seeding implications. Still, the Hawks did end up winning by losing. They dropped from fifth to sixth in the Eastern Conference by virtue of the loss to the Heat plus Toronto’s win at Brooklyn and Orlando’s loss at Boston. That means the Hawks will open the postseason against third-seeded New York on Saturday instead of fourth-seeded Cleveland.

The Knicks are the more favorable matchup. It was going to be hard either way for the Hawks, who are big underdogs against New York. Better to face the foe that’s less capable of physically dominating them. Throw out Cleveland’s loss at State Farm Arena on Friday. The Hawks went all out to clinch a playoff spot, while the Cavs held back. The Hawks got the real Cavs during the 122-116 loss in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland bullied them with size at every position. Two days earlier, the Hawks lost a hotly contested game to the Knicks at State Farm Arena. Atlanta had trouble with Jalen Brunson’s isolation scoring and Karl-Anthony Towns’ size and strength. The Hawks gave New York problems with their speed, but were sunk by All-Star Jalen Johnson’s struggles. Losing the final game to the Heat didn’t cost the Hawks anything. Rhythm wasn’t a factor because, win or lose, they were going to be off for several days. No need for them to risk injury when they’d secured a playoff spot with Friday’s win at Cleveland. The Hawks lost to the Heat but won a better playoff draw.

Atlanta Dream restock roster The Dream came out of the WNBA’s weekend free-agent frenzy with another stacked roster. The Dream re-signed five of the top six players in minutes played from last year’s record-breaking squad. Returnees Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard finished among top 10 in league MVP voting. Naz Hillmon was voted Sixth Player of the Year. Brittney Griner is the lone Dream defection among the top six in minutes. The center signed with Connecticut for reported terms of one year and $1.19 million. Griner is an all-time great, but her role with the Dream had diminished by the end of her one season here (32 total minutes in three playoff games). The Dream got more from the forward duo of Hillmon and Brionna Jones. Last week, the team traded for another good forward, All-Star Angel Reese. The frontcourt will be deeper this year. Gray returns as the Dream’s best player. Over three years, she’s grown from pretty good to star to MVP candidate. She’s among the players who enjoyed career-best seasons with first-year coach Karl Smesko.