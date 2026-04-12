Atlanta United Atlanta United falls to 1-5-1 with loss to Chicago Fire Five Stripes sit at 12th in Eastern Conference after defeat Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos (1) shouts instructions during the first half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta United was held without a goal for the fourth time in seven games this season in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire on Saturday night. The Five Stripes dropped to 1-5-1 on the season and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Lucas Hoyos saved two shots for Atlanta United in his first season in the league. Hoyos’ final save came on a shot by Bamba in the 83rd minute to keep it 1-0. Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze left with an apparent leg injury in the 78th minute and was replaced by Luke Brennan. Atlanta United leads the series 8-6-4. The club was coming off a 1-2-1 homestand and hadn’t played a road match since Feb. 28. Chicago beat Atlanta United 2-1 at Soldier Field last season and earned a 2-2 draw in Atlanta.

Maren Haile-Selassie scored early for Chicago and that was all Chris Brady needed to help the Fire earn a third straight victory.