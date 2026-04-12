Atlanta United

Atlanta United falls to 1-5-1 with loss to Chicago Fire

Five Stripes sit at 12th in Eastern Conference after defeat
Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos (1) shouts instructions during the first half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos (1) shouts instructions during the first half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Atlanta United was held without a goal for the fourth time in seven games this season in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

The Five Stripes dropped to 1-5-1 on the season and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Lucas Hoyos saved two shots for Atlanta United in his first season in the league. Hoyos’ final save came on a shot by Bamba in the 83rd minute to keep it 1-0.

Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze left with an apparent leg injury in the 78th minute and was replaced by Luke Brennan.

Atlanta United leads the series 8-6-4. The club was coming off a 1-2-1 homestand and hadn’t played a road match since Feb. 28.

Chicago beat Atlanta United 2-1 at Soldier Field last season and earned a 2-2 draw in Atlanta.

Maren Haile-Selassie scored early for Chicago and that was all Chris Brady needed to help the Fire earn a third straight victory.

Haile-Selassie scored for the first time this season — with assists from Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel — to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. It was Haile-Selassie’s 14th goal in 96 career appearances for the Fire.

Bamba’s assist was his second after posting 10 last season — his first in the league. Zinckernagel picked up his first assist after totaling 15 in 32 appearances last season — also his first in the league.

Brady finished with four saves in his 99th start in goal for the Fire (4-2-1), who moved into second place in the Eastern Conference — three points behind Nashville. Four of Brady’s 24 clean sheets have come this season.

Chicago’s Hugo Cuypers, who has scored in his last four matches, sat out with a head injury.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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