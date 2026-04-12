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No. 2 Georgia Tech baseball continues to dominate with 12th straight victory

Yellow Jackets complete sweep of fifth-ranked Florida State.
Georgia Tech — pictured celebrating during a win over Georgia State in February — is off to a 30-5 start, tied for its best record through 35 games in school history. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech — pictured celebrating during a win over Georgia State in February — is off to a 30-5 start, tied for its best record through 35 games in school history. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

Georgia Tech just keeps rolling along.

The No. 2 Yellow Jackets beat No. 5 Florida State 17-3 on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium, sweeping the series and notching their 12th straight win.

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Tech (30-5, 15-3 ACC) dominated in the fifth and sixth innings, totaling 15 runs and turning a 3-2 deficit into a rout. It’s tied for the best record through 35 games in school history, most recently in 2010.

Florida State (24-11, 9-6) looked to salvage a game in the series, but the Yellow Jackets rallied for 13 hits and three home runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to the seven-inning win.

Saturday’s crowd of 4,326 fans capped a weekend of rousing support, with three sellouts and 12,585 total attendance.

The Yellow Jackets continue their consistent play through the season, with the second-longest current win streak in the country behind top-ranked UCLA.

During the streak, Tech is outscoring opponents 117-32 and has seven wins against opponents ranked in the top 15.

The Yellow Jackets next face Georgia Southern on Tuesday before a weekend series at North Carolina.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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