No. 2 Georgia Tech baseball continues to dominate with 12th straight victory

Georgia Tech — pictured celebrating during a win over Georgia State in February — is off to a 30-5 start, tied for its best record through 35 games in school history. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The No. 2 Yellow Jackets beat No. 5 Florida State 17-3 on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium, sweeping the series and notching their 12th straight win.

Tech (30-5, 15-3 ACC) dominated in the fifth and sixth innings, totaling 15 runs and turning a 3-2 deficit into a rout. It’s tied for the best record through 35 games in school history, most recently in 2010.

Florida State (24-11, 9-6) looked to salvage a game in the series, but the Yellow Jackets rallied for 13 hits and three home runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to the seven-inning win.

Saturday’s crowd of 4,326 fans capped a weekend of rousing support, with three sellouts and 12,585 total attendance.

The Yellow Jackets continue their consistent play through the season, with the second-longest current win streak in the country behind top-ranked UCLA.