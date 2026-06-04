Dubón goes deep, Braves win another series

Atlanta Braves' Mauricio Dubón celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Dubón’s three-run home run in the third inning sent the Braves to a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays at Truist Park, giving the Braves yet another series victory. Atlanta has now prevailed in 17 of the 20 series it has played this season and improved to 42-20 overall.

After hitting just .222 in May, Dubón’s first day in the starting lineup in June produced the hit the Braves rode to their 19th victory at home. Braves starter Grant Holmes and the best bullpen in baseball made Dubón’s early go-ahead home run stand up before Ozzie Albies yanked a three-run shot in the eighth to end all doubt.

Dylan Lee, despite walking only his fourth batter of the season and first since May 22, put up a zero in the seventh. Robert Suarez pitched around two singles in the eighth, and Tyler Kinley gave up a solo home run to Brandon Valenzuela with one out in the ninth.

The Braves are now 35-0 when leading after eight innings.

Earlier Wednesday, before much of the crowd of 37,178 had time to find their seats, Holmes had loaded the bases in the top of the first inning with back-to-back singles and a walk. But Jesús Sánchez grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, and Ernie Clement struck out, which limited the damage to one run.