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Here’s everything you need to know for the Hawks’ opening playoff series

Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics in the second half of their game at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 112-102. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics in the second half of their game at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 112-102. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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After four straight trips to the play-in tournament, the Hawks broke the streak with a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference and will start the NBA playoffs next weekend on the road.

The Hawks earned the No. 6 seed and will face the third-seeded Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, which will begin Saturday in New York

Here’s everything you need to know about the first-round series:

Series schedule (best-of-seven)

Game 1: Hawks at Knicks

Game 2: Hawks at Knicks

Game 3: Knicks at Hawks

Game 4: Knicks at Hawks

Game 5*: Hawks at Knicks

Game 6*: Knicks at Hawks

Game 7*: Hawks at Knicks

* — if necessary

Head-to-head

Knicks: The Hawks lead the Knicks 204-194 in the historical head-to-head matchup. This season, though, the Knicks won two of the three regular-season matchups, each by three points.

On Dec. 27, the Knicks got a 128-125 road win, dealing the Hawks their sixth straight loss in a seven-game skid. On Jan. 2, the Hawks returned the favor with a 111-99 victory at Madison Square Garden. In the finale April 6, the Knicks eked out a 108-105 win, as officials ruled that C.J. McCollum’s last-second, potentially game-tying heave came after the buzzer.

Historically, the Hawks are 5-9 against the Knicks in the postseason. The Hawks did get the better of the Knicks more recently, though, when they downed them in five games in the first round in 2021 on their way to the Eastern Conference finals.

Opposing players to watch

Hawks’ recent playoff history

2025: Lost in play-in tournament

2024: Lost in play-in tournament

2023: Advanced from play-in; lost in first round to Celtics in six games

2022: Advanced from play-in; lost in first round to Heat in five games

2021: Beat Knicks in first round in five games; beat 76ers in second round in seven games; lost in Eastern Conference Finals to Bucks in six games

Ticket information

The Hawks will host Games 3 and 4 at State Farm Arena. Presale playoff tickets are available via Ticketmaster

Where to watch

The first round of the playoffs will air across all three of the league’s broadcast partners. Over the first two rounds, ESPN/ABC will broadcast approximately 18 games, NBA/Peacock will carry approximately 28 games, while Prime will carry approximately one-third of the games.

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