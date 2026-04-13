Atlanta Hawks Here’s everything you need to know for the Hawks’ opening playoff series Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics in the second half of their game at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 112-102. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 18 minutes ago Share

After four straight trips to the play-in tournament, the Hawks broke the streak with a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference and will start the NBA playoffs next weekend on the road. The Hawks earned the No. 6 seed and will face the third-seeded Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, which will begin Saturday in New York

Here’s everything you need to know about the first-round series: Series schedule (best-of-seven) Game 1: Hawks at Knicks Game 2: Hawks at Knicks Game 3: Knicks at Hawks

Game 4: Knicks at Hawks

Game 5*: Hawks at Knicks Game 6*: Knicks at Hawks Game 7*: Hawks at Knicks * — if necessary Head-to-head Knicks: The Hawks lead the Knicks 204-194 in the historical head-to-head matchup. This season, though, the Knicks won two of the three regular-season matchups, each by three points.

On Dec. 27, the Knicks got a 128-125 road win, dealing the Hawks their sixth straight loss in a seven-game skid. On Jan. 2, the Hawks returned the favor with a 111-99 victory at Madison Square Garden. In the finale April 6, the Knicks eked out a 108-105 win, as officials ruled that C.J. McCollum’s last-second, potentially game-tying heave came after the buzzer. Historically, the Hawks are 5-9 against the Knicks in the postseason. The Hawks did get the better of the Knicks more recently, though, when they downed them in five games in the first round in 2021 on their way to the Eastern Conference finals. Opposing players to watch Jalen Brunson: The three-time All-Star point guard is the catalyst for the Knicks’ offense. He’s averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists in what could be his third consecutive All-NBA season. He’s a defensive nightmare, but the Hawks have the guards and wings to contend with Brunson’s pick-and-roll expertise.

The three-time All-Star point guard is the catalyst for the Knicks’ offense. He’s averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists in what could be his third consecutive All-NBA season. He’s a defensive nightmare, but the Hawks have the guards and wings to contend with Brunson’s pick-and-roll expertise. Karl-Anthony Towns: The Knicks’ big man is the anchor in the middle, but he’s also an adept 3-point threat, even as his percentage has dropped from 42% last season to 37% this year. He’s averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds, but his inside-outside game will be more manageable for the Hawks to defend.

The Knicks’ big man is the anchor in the middle, but he’s also an adept 3-point threat, even as his percentage has dropped from 42% last season to 37% this year. He’s averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds, but his inside-outside game will be more manageable for the Hawks to defend. OG Anunoby: The veteran wing is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds and shooting 39% on 3-pointers, and he’s one of their best defenders. He’s an unsung hero for his two-way game, and he could be a key for the Knicks if they need a scoring boost. Hawks’ recent playoff history 2025: Lost in play-in tournament 2024: Lost in play-in tournament