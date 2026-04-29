The Win Column: How to name a horse

So get this: Back in December, a horse trainer in Kentucky laughed so hard at former Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missing a field goal (you know the one, where Koo basically stubbed his toe) that he threw himself into a seizure.
The seizure helped doctors find a brain tumor, though, so the guy is appreciative — and healthy enough to attend this weekend’s Kentucky Derby to cheer on a thoroughbred from the farm where he works.
Wild stuff.
And a long, ham-fisted segue to our first bit.
AN ATLANTA-THEMED KENTUCKY DERBY HORSE NAME GENERATOR
Monday's dramatic sky at Churchill Downs. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
To be fair, Saturday’s Kentucky Derby field isn’tentirely devoid of notable nomenclature.
Incredibolt and Chief Wallabee are solid work. I’d fight for Right to Party. And the general idea of naming a horse The Puma is pretty funny.
But overall? Pretty boring. Uncreative.
Not … Atlanta enough.
So in order to inspire the next generation of thoroughbreds (and their owners), we took matters into our own hands.
Just click on the big blue link and give ‘er a spin or five. Thanks to data whiz Charles Minshew, you’ll find more than 16,000 ATL-honoring possibilities.
We mixed in some adjective-type words from the names of previous Derby winners too, for another touch of authenticity.
Your Win Column host already generated hundreds of names himself (hey, work is work), finding particular joy in suggestions like Lady Kudzu, Maximum Peachtree and Super Blooper.
Lemon Pepper Plane Train honestly seemed a bit much.
🐴 Anyway … share your best results (or the fruits of your own imagination) with us at tyler.estep@ajc.com.
Then tune in to NBC by 6:57 p.m. Saturday to watch the race.
BOB RATHBUN, OFF THE LEASH
Don’t get it twisted: Bob Rathbun would rather be on the mic and on your TV screen for Thursday’s do-or-die Game 6 against the Knicks.
A 30-year veteran of the local airwaves, he’s not a fan of the NBA nixing regional playoff coverage, even in the first round.
“I wish they hadn’t done this. I totally understand the money, and these networks have paid a fortune for these games. I get it,” Rathbun told me before the Hawks’ Tuesday night humbling at Madison Square Garden.
“But at some point I do believe that the greatest good comes into play. There’s only so many zeros out there before the fans just throw up their hands and just say, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t afford 10 streaming services and cable and every app to get every game.’ So we make it very difficult in that regard.”
“It’s been so much fun,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep it going and do more.”
We also covered CJ McCollum’s early-series heroics (not surprised), Jalen Johnson finding his footing (harder than it looks) and the future of Hawks TV in a post-Fan Duel Sports world (not going anywhere).
No official confirmation on the casting change from the Braves (they’re weird about mascots), but they did share this statement: “We look forward to BLOOPER continuing to entertain Braves Country at Truist Park and in the community as the best mascot in sports.”
The show will go on.
And while we’re, uh, hesitant to get too romantic about a mascot … it’s worth a tip of the cap to the previous performers who pushed ol’ Bloopy past a panned debut — “cool, a beige Phillie Phanatic knockoff for your move to the suburbs!” — and made him a beloved bit of the Braves experience.
Falcons second-round draft pick Avieon Terrell (third from right) poses for a postdraft family photo. New teammate A.J. Terrell is on the far left, holding his daughter. (Courtesy of Aliya Terrell)
There are a lot of cool things about the Falcons drafting Avieon Terrell, little brother of Atlanta star A.J.
They’re both defensive backs. They both grew up in Atlanta and played at Westlake High before heading to Clemson for college — but because they’re almost seven years apart, this’ll be the first time they’ve ever shared a locker room.
Of course, plenty of brothers have played high school ball in Georgia before suiting up in the NFL. But playing together in the pros, in any sport?
That’s a rarer feat around these parts.
💪 There’s Hank and Tommie Aaron, who played together for both the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves. With 768 combined dingers, they remain MLB’s home-runningest set of brothers … though Tommie’s 13 aren’t exactly pulling even weight.
💪 Phil Niekro and brother Joe also enjoyed a brief Braves cohabitation (1973-74). So did Rick Mahler and the lesser-known-but-more-alliterative Mickey (1979).
💪 More recently, Justin and B.J./Melvin Upton became, uh, something short of fan favorites.
💪 Not sure it counts, exactly — but Hawks star Jalen Johnson’s brother, Kobe, averaged 14.5 points per game for the team’s G-League affiliate in College Park last season.
💪 The Georgia Swarm (professional lacrosse) still employs the legendary Lyle Thompson. Two brothers, Miles and Jeremy, have played with him over the years.
💪 If we’re expanding to sisters: Women’s hoops icons (and identical twins) Kelly and Coco Miller briefly teamed up on the Atlanta Dream at the end of their careers.
Let me know your favorite, and who I missed … then check out some more NFL draft coverage:
🏀 The Dream and Angel Reese get their two-game preseason slate underway tonight in Chicago (against Reese’s former team). At 3 p.m. Sunday, Washington comes to town for Atlanta’s only home preseason game.