Sports The Win Column: How to name a horse Plus: A convo with Bob Rathbun, Atlanta’s best brothers.

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago Share

So get this: Back in December, a horse trainer in Kentucky laughed so hard at former Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missing a field goal (you know the one, where Koo basically stubbed his toe) that he threw himself into a seizure. The seizure helped doctors find a brain tumor, though, so the guy is appreciative — and healthy enough to attend this weekend’s Kentucky Derby to cheer on a thoroughbred from the farm where he works.

Wild stuff. And a long, ham-fisted segue to our first bit. AN ATLANTA-THEMED KENTUCKY DERBY HORSE NAME GENERATOR Monday's dramatic sky at Churchill Downs. (Charlie Riedel/AP) To be fair, Saturday’s Kentucky Derby field isn’t entirely devoid of notable nomenclature.

Incredibolt and Chief Wallabee are solid work. I’d fight for Right to Party. And the general idea of naming a horse The Puma is pretty funny.

But overall? Pretty boring. Uncreative. Not … Atlanta enough. So in order to inspire the next generation of thoroughbreds (and their owners), we took matters into our own hands. 🐴 Behold: The AJC’s Atlanta-Themed Kentucky Derby Horse Name Generator. Yup.

Just click on the big blue link and give ‘er a spin or five. Thanks to data whiz Charles Minshew, you’ll find more than 16,000 ATL-honoring possibilities. We mixed in some adjective-type words from the names of previous Derby winners too, for another touch of authenticity. Your Win Column host already generated hundreds of names himself (hey, work is work), finding particular joy in suggestions like Lady Kudzu, Maximum Peachtree and Super Blooper. Lemon Pepper Plane Train honestly seemed a bit much. 🐴 Anyway … share your best results (or the fruits of your own imagination) with us at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Then tune in to NBC by 6:57 p.m. Saturday to watch the race. BOB RATHBUN, OFF THE LEASH Don’t get it twisted: Bob Rathbun would rather be on the mic and on your TV screen for Thursday’s do-or-die Game 6 against the Knicks. A 30-year veteran of the local airwaves, he’s not a fan of the NBA nixing regional playoff coverage, even in the first round. “I wish they hadn’t done this. I totally understand the money, and these networks have paid a fortune for these games. I get it,” Rathbun told me before the Hawks’ Tuesday night humbling at Madison Square Garden.

“But at some point I do believe that the greatest good comes into play. There’s only so many zeros out there before the fans just throw up their hands and just say, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t afford 10 streaming services and cable and every app to get every game.’ So we make it very difficult in that regard.” Hear, hear.

But then again: Uncle Bob also isn’t having the worst time just hanging around the team, meeting admirers and working on his social media stand-up routine. “It’s been so much fun,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep it going and do more.” We also covered CJ McCollum’s early-series heroics (not surprised), Jalen Johnson finding his footing (harder than it looks) and the future of Hawks TV in a post-Fan Duel Sports world (not going anywhere). 📝 Check out more of our convo here. BON VOYAGE, BLOOPY Blooper celebrates with Braves outfielders after their April 1 win over the Athletics. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Braves are doing just fine, thank you, with their current roster. Nevertheless, reinforcements are on the way — even on the mascot front. Pitcher Spencer Strider made his third rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. No exact date yet, but his next start will be on a major league mound this weekend in Colorado.

made his third rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. No exact date yet, but his next start will be on a major league mound this weekend in Colorado. Catcher Sean Murphy is now nine games into his rehab assignment (and finally got his first hits Sunday). He could return over the weekend or early next week.

is now nine games into his rehab assignment (and finally got his first hits Sunday). He could return over the weekend or early next week. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim would’ve started his own assignment with Double-A Columbus on Tuesday, if they didn’t get rained out. By rule, his minor league stint will be 20 days or less. Then there’s Blooper. It seems one of the primary performers who brought the mascot — and the odd but delightful X account — to life for the last several years is hanging up the suit. No official confirmation on the casting change from the Braves (they’re weird about mascots), but they did share this statement: “We look forward to BLOOPER continuing to entertain Braves Country at Truist Park and in the community as the best mascot in sports.”

The show will go on. And while we’re, uh, hesitant to get too romantic about a mascot … it’s worth a tip of the cap to the previous performers who pushed ol’ Bloopy past a panned debut — “cool, a beige Phillie Phanatic knockoff for your move to the suburbs!” — and made him a beloved bit of the Braves experience. 📺 Must-see TV: Tonight’s game against Detroit features the home debut of Braves youngster JR Ritchie. His opponent? Two-time defending AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. THAT’S ATL, BROTHER Falcons second-round draft pick Avieon Terrell (third from right) poses for a postdraft family photo. New teammate A.J. Terrell is on the far left, holding his daughter. (Courtesy of Aliya Terrell) There are a lot of cool things about the Falcons drafting Avieon Terrell, little brother of Atlanta star A.J.

They’re both defensive backs. They both grew up in Atlanta and played at Westlake High before heading to Clemson for college — but because they’re almost seven years apart, this’ll be the first time they’ve ever shared a locker room. That’s my favorite part. “I have to pinch myself because I just really don’t think it’s real,” their mom, Aliya, told columnist Ken Sugiura this week. Of course, plenty of brothers have played high school ball in Georgia before suiting up in the NFL. But playing together in the pros, in any sport? That’s a rarer feat around these parts.