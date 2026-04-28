With 2026 draft, Georgia adds to roster of famous NFL brothers from the state

Georgia is becoming the NFL’s state of brotherly love.
It was already the lone state with brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those are Sterling Sharpe and Shannon Sharpe, who played at small-town Glennville High in the 1980s. Sterling was inducted last year, joining Shannon, a 2011 enshrinee.
The latest former Georgia high school players joining their brothers in the NFL are Caleb Downs and Avieon Terrell, both early picks in last week’s NFL draft.
Terrell’s brother is Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell. They played at Atlanta’s Westlake High and Clemson.
“We done hugged each other about 20 times,” Avieon said Saturday during his introductory press conference with the Falcons. “Me and AJ are very close, talk every day. That’s my dog, my best friend. I love him to death. … They made a mistake letting me and my brother team up.”
Downs’ brother is Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. Caleb played at Mill Creek and Ohio State, Josh at North Gwinnett and North Carolina.
The Terrell and Downs siblings are among six pairs of Georgia brothers who have been drafted in the first three rounds.
Caleb Downs was the 11th overall pick in the first round to the Cowboys. Josh was a third-rounder in 2023. Avieon Terrell was a second-rounder this year. AJ was a first-rounder in 2020.
Other Georgia brothers who have both gone in the top three rounds, according to AJC research, are Joey and Keith Browner of Southwest Atlanta (first and third rounds, respectively), Champ Bailey and Boss Bailey of Charlton County (first and second rounds), Matt and Jon Stinchcomb of Parkview (first and second rounds) and Azeez and BJ Ojulari of Marietta (both second round).
Georgia’s history of prominent football siblings runs deeper than just those. Here is a look at 10 of the best.
- Champ and Boss Bailey, Charlton County – Both were AJC Super 11 players in the 1990s. Each became a first-team All-American at Georgia. Champ, a cornerback, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Boss, a linebacker, played five NFL seasons. Two other Bailey brothers – Kenny and Ronald – were first-team all-state high school players who played at Georgia.
- Joey and Keith Browner, Southwest Atlanta – The Browners moved to Atlanta from Ohio to finish up high school. Joey was the AJC’s Class 3A lineman of the year in 1978, his only Georgia season. He became an All-America safety at Southern Cal and six-time Pro Bowl player with the Vikings. Keith, a year younger, also went to USC and played five NFL seasons as a linebacker. Younger brother Gerald Browner played at Woodward Academy and was a blue-chip noseguard who played briefly at Georgia. Older brother Ross Browner was a former Notre Dame and Bengals star who played high school football in Ohio.
- Robert and Terrence Edwards, Washington County – The Edwards brothers helped make Washington County a Class 2A power in the 1990s. Each went on to become All-SEC players at Georgia. Robert, a running back, was a first-round NFL draft pick in 1998 who rushed for 1,115 yards as a rookie. Terrence, a high school quarterback and college wide receiver, was the AJC’s 1997 all-class player of the year. He set the SEC record for career receiving yards and played briefly in the NFL, then for nine seasons in Canada. A middle brother, Anthony Edwards, also was good high school flanker and defensive back at Washington County.
- Blake and Reid Ferguson, Buford – The Fergusons are the first family of snap. Reid has been the Bills’ long snapper the past nine seasons. Blake was the Dolphins long snapper from 2020 to 2024. Both played at Buford and LSU. Nine Buford players have played in the NFL for a total of 27 seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. The Fergusons account for 14 of those seasons.
- Cameron and Connor Heyward, Peachtree Ridge – The Heywards resemble the Downs and Terrells in interesting ways. Like the Downs, the Heywards are Gwinnett County products whose fathers – Gary Downs and Craig Heyward - played running back for the Falcons. Cameron Heyward and Caleb Downs won state titles in high school and became first-round picks out of Ohio State. And like the Terrells with the Falcons, the Heywards are NFL teammates with the Steelers. Cameron Heyward’s last high school game was also the last tie in GHSA history – the Roswell-Peachtree Ridge Class 5A final that produced co-champions in 2006. Cameron, a defensive lineman, is a four-time All-Pro performer entering his 17th NFL season, all with the Steelers. Connor, a tight end, is entering his fifth NFL season. He played at UConn.
- Bart and Brad Oates, Albany – Bart was an 11-year NFL starting center who won three Super Bowls (two with the Giants, one with the 49ers) and played in five Pro Bowls. He also won two USFL titles with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars. Older brother Brad was a five-year NFL player. Both linemen made All-America teams at Brigham Young. Albany High had mediocre teams when the Oates brothers played there in the 1970s, and neither made all-state.
- Azeez and BJ Ojulari, Marietta – Both are active NFL outside linebackers. Azeez, signed by the Falcons this offseason, is entering his sixth season. BJ, playing for the Cardinals, is entering his third. Azeez played at Georgia, BJ at LSU. Both were high school all-state players and top-200 national prospects. BJ played on Marietta’s 2019 state championship team. The Ojularis are sons of Nigerian immigrants.
- David and Tracy Rocker, Fulton – Both were first-team all-state high school players in the 1980s who became first-team All-Americans during Auburn’s longest run of sustained success (three SEC titles in the Rockers’ seven seasons on the Plains). David backed up Tracy at Auburn, then took his place on the defensive line. Tracy played two NFL seasons with the Redskins. David played four with the Rams. Both are in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Tracy is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
- Shannon and Sterling Sharpe, Glennville – Shannon, the more famous, calls Sterling his hero and the better football player. Sterling’s career ended prematurely by injury after making five Pro Bowls in his seven seasons with the Packers. A wide receiver, Sterling was a first-round pick out of South Carolina. Shannon was less heralded out of Savannah State but made eight Pro Bowls, mostly with the Broncos, and won three Super Bowls. Glennville was a Class A school that merged with Reidsville to form Tattnall County High in 1993.
- Jon and Matt Stinchcomb, Parkview – One or the other started for Parkview each season from 1991 to 1997, each finishing as a first-team all-state player. Both were first-team All-Americans at Georgia. Matt played five NFL seasons, mostly with the Raiders. Jon played seven, mostly with the Saints, and made one Pro Bowl. Both are in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Matt is in the College Football Hall of Fame. Jon was named last week as Georgia’s color commentator for radio broadcasts. Matt is a college football analyst for ESPNU and the SEC Network.