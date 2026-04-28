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With 2026 draft, Georgia adds to roster of famous NFL brothers from the state

Looking at 10 of the most notable Peach State brothers to play high school football in Georgia.
Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates with fans during the closing minutes of their 70-35 win against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates with fans during the closing minutes of their 70-35 win against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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51 minutes ago

Georgia is becoming the NFL’s state of brotherly love.

It was already the lone state with brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those are Sterling Sharpe and Shannon Sharpe, who played at small-town Glennville High in the 1980s. Sterling was inducted last year, joining Shannon, a 2011 enshrinee.

The latest former Georgia high school players joining their brothers in the NFL are Caleb Downs and Avieon Terrell, both early picks in last week’s NFL draft.

Terrell’s brother is Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell. They played at Atlanta’s Westlake High and Clemson.

“We done hugged each other about 20 times,” Avieon said Saturday during his introductory press conference with the Falcons. “Me and AJ are very close, talk every day. That’s my dog, my best friend. I love him to death. … They made a mistake letting me and my brother team up.”

Downs’ brother is Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. Caleb played at Mill Creek and Ohio State, Josh at North Gwinnett and North Carolina.

The Terrell and Downs siblings are among six pairs of Georgia brothers who have been drafted in the first three rounds.

Caleb Downs was the 11th overall pick in the first round to the Cowboys. Josh was a third-rounder in 2023. Avieon Terrell was a second-rounder this year. AJ was a first-rounder in 2020.

Other Georgia brothers who have both gone in the top three rounds, according to AJC research, are Joey and Keith Browner of Southwest Atlanta (first and third rounds, respectively), Champ Bailey and Boss Bailey of Charlton County (first and second rounds), Matt and Jon Stinchcomb of Parkview (first and second rounds) and Azeez and BJ Ojulari of Marietta (both second round).

Georgia’s history of prominent football siblings runs deeper than just those. Here is a look at 10 of the best.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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