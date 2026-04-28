With 2026 draft, Georgia adds to roster of famous NFL brothers from the state

Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates with fans during the closing minutes of their 70-35 win against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Looking at 10 of the most notable Peach State brothers to play high school football in Georgia.

Looking at 10 of the most notable Peach State brothers to play high school football in Georgia.

It was already the lone state with brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those are Sterling Sharpe and Shannon Sharpe , who played at small-town Glennville High in the 1980s. Sterling was inducted last year, joining Shannon, a 2011 enshrinee.

Georgia is becoming the NFL’s state of brotherly love.

The latest former Georgia high school players joining their brothers in the NFL are Caleb Downs and Avieon Terrell, both early picks in last week’s NFL draft.

Terrell’s brother is Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell. They played at Atlanta’s Westlake High and Clemson.

“We done hugged each other about 20 times,” Avieon said Saturday during his introductory press conference with the Falcons. “Me and AJ are very close, talk every day. That’s my dog, my best friend. I love him to death. … They made a mistake letting me and my brother team up.”

Downs’ brother is Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. Caleb played at Mill Creek and Ohio State, Josh at North Gwinnett and North Carolina.