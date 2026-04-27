Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to begin rehab assignment this week

Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first base to put out Nationals catcher Jorge Alfaro (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Ha-Seong Kim, a Braves infielder who in January had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger, will begin a rehab assignment this week with the Columbus Clingstones, the team’s Double-A affiliate, it was announced Monday.

Kim played in 24 games with the Braves in 2025 after being claimed off waivers from the Rays. In December, the 30-year-old signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves, but he slipped on ice in his native Korea in January and injured the finger on his throwing hand.