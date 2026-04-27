Atlanta Braves

Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to begin rehab assignment this week

The five-year MLB veteran is set to play at Double-A Columbus.
Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first base to put out Nationals catcher Jorge Alfaro (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first base to put out Nationals catcher Jorge Alfaro (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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Ha-Seong Kim, a Braves infielder who in January had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger, will begin a rehab assignment this week with the Columbus Clingstones, the team’s Double-A affiliate, it was announced Monday.

Kim played in 24 games with the Braves in 2025 after being claimed off waivers from the Rays. In December, the 30-year-old signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves, but he slipped on ice in his native Korea in January and injured the finger on his throwing hand.

“He’s had two live (batting practices), so he’s doing well,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said April 18 in Philadelphia. “I believe next Thursday (April 23), he’ll get into a (simulated) game. He’s probably closing in on a rehab fairly soon. The fact that he’s facing live arms, he’s doing all the other stuff, taking ground balls, throwing — that’s starting to get on the radar here.”

A five-year MLB veteran, Kim was expected to be the team’s primary shortstop this season, but he missed all of spring training. Mauricio Dubón (.283, 14 RBIs) and Jorge Mateo (.286, nine runs) have played well in Kim’s absence.

The Clingstones are scheduled to play six home games this week starting Tuesday.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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