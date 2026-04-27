Ken Sugiura Can’t believe Avieon Terrell’s NFL draft story? Neither can his parents. Selected in the second round by the Falcons, he joins brother A.J. on his hometown team. The Terrell family, (from left) A.J. (holding his daughter, Amina), Arieaunna (holding her daughter, Arai), mother Aliya, Avieon, father Aundell and Ariel, say having the brothers playing on the same team is the "ultimate blessing." (Courtesy of Aliya Terrell)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — It was getting very late at the Terrell home in the Sandy Springs area, to the point it was actually getting early. A family tried to understand the repercussions of an unimaginably wonderful night.

“After everything settled just a little bit, we stayed up till about 5 in the morning, just saying, ‘Oh, my God, we can do this,” Aliya Terrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, recounting how they enumerated the possibilities that were opening. “This is gonna happen. ‘We’re going to be able to …' I mean, we just brought it all together.” Avieon Terrell, the youngest of Aliya and Aundell’s four children, was struck by an endearing realization that will result from the Falcons selecting him with their second-round pick in the NFL draft Friday night and joining him with A.J., their second-eldest child and a veteran cornerback. “Avieon told me last night: ‘I get to go to practice and still come home and eat dinner with you, Ma,’” said Aliya, sitting at a high-top table Saturday with Aundell on a second-floor patio overlooking the Falcons’ practice field. “So, it’s just, I have to pinch myself because I just really don’t think it’s real.” Two brothers playing for the same team at the same position in their hometown. It just doesn’t happen.

About 1 in every 4,000 high school football players reaches the NFL, according to the NCAA. The Terrells’ odds were better because of their physical gifts, stable environment and access to quality coaching, among other advantages.

So, let’s just say 1 in 1,000. That still makes the probability that both make it to the NFL 1 in 1 million. It happens. Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews has one brother who played briefly in the NFL (Kevin) and another who went to training camp with two teams but didn’t make the active roster (Mike). Add in the 1 in 32 probability the second brother joins the first brother’s team, and it’s 1 in 32 million. It has happened, though rarely. A recent example is brothers Derek and T.J. Watt, who played together on the Steelers 2020-22. Finally, factor in the chances of brothers playing for the team in their family’s hometown. Even if you just limit it to 1 in 32, which isn’t at all an accurate measure because there are thousands of U.S. towns and cities without NFL teams, the Terrells have beaten 1 in 1 billion odds. One in 1 billion. Truly mind-boggling.

“It was just pure joy that we’re going to have the opportunity to watch both of our children share the field together,” Aliya said. “Nothing more humbling to have my baby coach up my baby.” There is no finding an end to this joy. For instance, this isn’t even a reunion of high school or college days. A.J. and Avieon are six years apart. Whether at Ben Hill Recreation Center in southwest Atlanta, Westlake High or Clemson, they’ve never played on the same team. It took Avieon making the NFL for it to finally happen. And A.J. and Avieon are not merely brothers; despite the age difference, they are also close. Avieon said they talk every day. The long hug they shared at Avieon’s draft party right after he got the call from the Falcons spoke volumes.

“It’s just the ultimate blessing,” Aundell said. What’s even better? This is a family that is easy to celebrate. Listen to Jason Cage, who coached all four Terrell siblings on the Westlake boys and girls track teams. (Speaking of improbable, A.J. and Avieon and their sisters Ariel and Arieaunna all won team state track and field championships for the Lions.)

“I always say Mr. Terrell and Mrs. Terrell are our model parents for Westlake,” Cage told the AJC. The Terrells were the parents who volunteered at the meets, supported the coaches and didn’t gripe if their kids were taken off the relay teams. In fact, quite the opposite. One season, Avieon was not on the top sprint relay team but then earned his way on. That prompted Aundell to seek out Cage. He wanted to know if Cage was sure that Avieon needed to be on the top relay. Cage assured him he had earned it. Only then was Aundell OK with the switch, because he didn’t want Avieon to deprive another kid of his spot.

This is Cage’s 21st year of coaching track at Westlake. “I’ve never heard of anything like that,” he said. Aliya and Aundell were high school sweethearts growing up in Rochester, New York. They moved to Atlanta as their family was growing. Avieon is the only one of the four born here. Aundell is an electrician. Aliya used to be in the health field but is now, in her words, a “momager.” With their children, they stressed earning good grades, making good decisions and avoiding bad ones. When people ask Aundell what their secret is, he says “it’s what you don’t do; it’s not what you do.” The children paid heed. As hotshot football players at Westlake, A.J. and Avieon could have acted the part. But, Cage said, they were humble, respectful and worked hard.

“Great family,” he said. There was a moment Friday where it appeared this dream might not materialize. Before the Falcons picked at No. 48, the rival Saints were on the clock at No. 42. “And we were just like, ‘Oh, no, please do not do this to us,’” Aundell said. “‘Do not do this to us.’” The Terrells are a competitive bunch. At one point, they hosted a Fourth of July party for dozens of family members and friends before a string of Terrell vs. Terrell arguments in the annual kickball game put the event on hiatus.