Sports The Win Column: How to ‘fix’ Jalen Johnson Plus: Post-tackle Braves exceptionalism, trading Kyle Pitts.

By Tyler Estep 34 minutes ago Share

Hey y’all. Pretty shameful that last night’s Georgia-Georgia Tech baseball game — a top-5 matchup — wasn’t available anywhere on TV or streaming.

In the end, though, the Bulldogs were probably pleased the audience was limited to the 20,000 folks at Truist Park. VILLAINY AND, PERHAPS, VINDICATION Knicks guard Josh Hart stumbles between Hawks CJ McCollum and Jalen Johnson. (Yuki Iwamura/AP) We should’ve known. In hindsight, we should’ve known it’d be old man CJ McCollum who became both the heel and the Hawks’ savior at Madison Square Garden.

That it would be the guy who was about the same height in high school as my 10-year-old is now; dumped 30 on Duke in an NCAA Tournament upset and spent the last 13 NBA seasons fearlessly filling the stat sheet from one coast to another.

‘Takeaways from Hawks’ turnaround Game 2 win We should’ve known the Stefan Urquelle-looking fella who arrived in Atlanta as Trae Young shipped out would do the honors. “I ain’t no villain,” McCollum told reporters after Monday’s win. “I’m a nice guy with two kids and a wife.” Two things can be true at once, my man, and we thank you for your service. 🤔 But more importantly: What’s up with Jalen Johnson?

The Hawks’ lone all-star certainly hasn’t been their lone issue. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels need to find some offense. The whole squad really needs to hem in those second-chance Knicks points (New York won the latter battle, 24-9, in Game 2). That said, New York’s Josh Hart has locked down Johnson for most of the series. He’s seemed indecisive at times … and pretty passive on the defensive and rebounding fronts. If they’re going to make a real run at this series, the Hawks need more from their centerpiece. 🤔 So how do they get it? I asked my more intelligent colleagues: “Run screen after screen until Hart switches off Johnson (ideally Brunson, New York’s worst defender, ends up guarding him),” columnist Michael Cunningham said. “Then Johnson simply needs to (quickly) drive and make the right plays when the help comes.”

“Looks like they need to get him the ball in isolation and he can try to get to the rim quicker before the double-team comes,” senior sports editor Rod Beard told me. “He can also get out in transition more to use his athleticism in space.”

Easier said than done, of course. It’s Johnson’s first playoff series — heck, it’s still his first few months — as a true No. 1. And as columnist Ken Sugiura points out, postseason experience (or a lack thereof) is a very real thing. “I think he’ll be fine,” Ken told me. “He was clearly not as assertive as the Hawks needed him to be in Game 1 and through the first half of Game 2. But when they finally got their footing in the second half, Johnson was part of the charge and looked more like himself. “His basket in the middle of the third quarter, when he brought the ball upcourt, dribbled past two defenders and straight into Karl-Anthony Towns, drawing contact and a foul while scoring as he fell to his back, felt like an important moment.” Indeed it did.

🗓️ Some home cooking couldn’t hurt, either. Games 3 and 4 arrive at State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday (Prime Video) and 6 p.m. Saturday (NBC). Follow beat writer Lauren Williams and keep it locked to ajc.com/hawks for all the latest. And if you’re wondering … standing room only tickets are currently pushing $100 a pop. TRADE KYLE PITTS? SURE, WHY NOT Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. warms up before a January game against the Saints. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The NFL draft starts Thursday (8 p.m., ABC) and, frankly, there ain’t a lot to get goosed up about. The Falcons roster has more holes than the sheetrock in a Knicks fan’s apartment — but no first rounder en route after last year’s trade to select a pass rusher who’s currently under criminal indictment.

And while picking good players is important for Ian Cunningham (and, uh, any general manager), let’s not get too hung up on the specifics. The 2026 season is about doing just enough to compete in Football’s Dumbest Division; figuring out the quarterback situation and keeping the cap clear to launch whatever level of reconfiguration is deemed necessary for 2027. Feels to me like the folks in Flowery Branch will select a receiver with the first of their five measly picks. But a cornerback or lineman of some ilk is just fine too. 🚂 Consider me all aboard the “trade tight end Kyle Pitts for more picks” train, though. Asked about rumors to that effect, Cunningham told reporters it’s his job to take calls and listen to everything. If that includes someone willing to send, say, a third-rounder his way in exchange for the talented-but-historically-inconsistent tight end? The rookie GM seems to love picks more than my daughter loves art supplies and random rocks. He has no emotional or professional attachment to Pitts.

WALT’S WAKE-UP CALL It’s been 15 days since Braves manager Walt Weiss form-tackled Jorge Soler to break up a brawl with the Angels. And while we’re not saying it definitely sparked Atlanta’s current run of accelerated success, there’s certainly been a sort of awakening since then. Prior to last night’s 11-4 loss in Washington, the Braves’ average post-tackle run differential sat at +3.25 per game — more than a full run better than before. And the big-name bats are starting to heat up, too. Pre-tackle, Ronald Acuña Jr. was slugging .200. Since then? .471.

Michael Harris II, meanwhile, has put up a ridiculous 1.123 OPS over the last two-plus weeks. That’s more than double his previous number.

Harris’ BABIP (batting average on balls in play) spiked to .417 after April 7 too.