The Win Column: How to ‘fix’ Jalen Johnson

Hey y’all.
Pretty shameful that last night’s Georgia-Georgia Tech baseball game — a top-5 matchup — wasn’t available anywhere on TV or streaming.
Hey y’all.
Pretty shameful that last night’s Georgia-Georgia Tech baseball game — a top-5 matchup — wasn’t available anywhere on TV or streaming.
In the end, though, the Bulldogs were probably pleased the audience was limited to the 20,000 folks at Truist Park.
We should’ve known.
In hindsight, we should’ve known it’d be old man CJ McCollum who became both the heel and the Hawks’ savior at Madison Square Garden.
That it would be the guy who was about the same height in high school as my 10-year-old is now; dumped 30 on Duke in an NCAA Tournament upset and spent the last 13 NBA seasons fearlessly filling the stat sheet from one coast to another.
We should’ve known the Stefan Urquelle-looking fella who arrived in Atlanta as Trae Young shipped out would do the honors.
“I ain’t no villain,” McCollum told reporters after Monday’s win. “I’m a nice guy with two kids and a wife.”
Two things can be true at once, my man, and we thank you for your service.
🤔 But more importantly: What’s up with Jalen Johnson?
The Hawks’ lone all-star certainly hasn’t been their lone issue. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels need to find some offense. The whole squad really needs to hem in those second-chance Knicks points (New York won the latter battle, 24-9, in Game 2).
That said, New York’s Josh Hart has locked down Johnson for most of the series. He’s seemed indecisive at times … and pretty passive on the defensive and rebounding fronts.
If they’re going to make a real run at this series, the Hawks need more from their centerpiece.
🤔 So how do they get it? I asked my more intelligent colleagues:
Easier said than done, of course. It’s Johnson’s first playoff series — heck, it’s still his first few months — as a true No. 1.
And as columnist Ken Sugiura points out, postseason experience (or a lack thereof) is a very real thing.
“I think he’ll be fine,” Ken told me. “He was clearly not as assertive as the Hawks needed him to be in Game 1 and through the first half of Game 2. But when they finally got their footing in the second half, Johnson was part of the charge and looked more like himself.
“His basket in the middle of the third quarter, when he brought the ball upcourt, dribbled past two defenders and straight into Karl-Anthony Towns, drawing contact and a foul while scoring as he fell to his back, felt like an important moment.”
Indeed it did.
🗓️ Some home cooking couldn’t hurt, either. Games 3 and 4 arrive at State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday (Prime Video) and 6 p.m. Saturday (NBC). Follow beat writer Lauren Williams and keep it locked to ajc.com/hawks for all the latest.
And if you’re wondering … standing room only tickets are currently pushing $100 a pop.
The NFL draft starts Thursday (8 p.m., ABC) and, frankly, there ain’t a lot to get goosed up about.
The Falcons roster has more holes than the sheetrock in a Knicks fan’s apartment — but no first rounder en route after last year’s trade to select a pass rusher who’s currently under criminal indictment.
And while picking good players is important for Ian Cunningham (and, uh, any general manager), let’s not get too hung up on the specifics. The 2026 season is about doing just enough to compete in Football’s Dumbest Division; figuring out the quarterback situation and keeping the cap clear to launch whatever level of reconfiguration is deemed necessary for 2027.
Feels to me like the folks in Flowery Branch will select a receiver with the first of their five measly picks. But a cornerback or lineman of some ilk is just fine too.
🚂 Consider me all aboard the “trade tight end Kyle Pitts for more picks” train, though.
Asked about rumors to that effect, Cunningham told reporters it’s his job to take calls and listen to everything. If that includes someone willing to send, say, a third-rounder his way in exchange for the talented-but-historically-inconsistent tight end?
The rookie GM seems to love picks more than my daughter loves art supplies and random rocks. He has no emotional or professional attachment to Pitts.
Chugga chugga, baby.
More draft coverage from the AJC:
When’s the last time at least one former Georgia high schooler was not selected in the first round of the NFL draft?
Check out the answer at bottom of the newsletter, then circle back to check out this year’s class of Peach State products.
It’s been 15 days since Braves manager Walt Weiss form-tackled Jorge Soler to break up a brawl with the Angels.
And while we’re not saying it definitely sparked Atlanta’s current run of accelerated success, there’s certainly been a sort of awakening since then.
Prior to last night’s 11-4 loss in Washington, the Braves’ average post-tackle run differential sat at +3.25 per game — more than a full run better than before. And the big-name bats are starting to heat up, too.
I suppose some of Money Mike’s recent success may also attributable to baseball’s mystical “baby bump,” and the new papa will take any mojo he can get … but that wouldn’t fit our narrative now would it?
😊 Bonus Braves notes: Didier Fuentes starts for the big club tonight; Spencer Strider hit 98 on the radar gun in his latest rehab start; closer Raisel Iglesias hit the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation but should be OK; and the Mets have now lost 12 in a row.
🤷 Atlanta United will try to not remain extremely disappointing (through eight MLS matches: six goals and one win) when it hosts New England tonight at 7:45. You can watch on Apple TV … but it’s a free country.
😬 The strength of schedule debate has officially infiltrated Georgia high school football, with some teams prepared to play fewer games for fear of aggravating GHSA’s new power-ranking playoff formula. Understandable? Yes. Kinda icky feeling? Also yes.
🫰 Lots of host cities are jacking up transit fares for World Cup games. But that MARTA ride to the Benz will continue costing $2.50. So that’s nice.
No offense, kid … but wall graphic Ronald Acuña is shocked you didn’t make that catch. And perhaps by Tech’s 14-4 run-rule romp, too.
At that point, it's just a statement. We wanted to beat 'em, but it's a little bit better when you send them out of here in the seventh inning.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.
Oh, and the trivia answer: 2009.
Defensive back Sherrod Martin (Griffin High, Troy) was the first ex-Georgia high schooler selected that year, going 59th overall to Carolina.
Asher Allen (Tucker, Georgia), Jared Cook (North Gwinnett, South Carolina) and Corey Irvin (Laney, Georgia) followed in the third round.