Atlanta United scoreless again in loss to Nashville SC

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré (14) maneuvers the ball against FC Cincinnati defenders during the first half of a MLS soccer Sunday, May 25, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Nashville broke the deadlock in the 61st minute as Cristian Espinoza launched a strike in stride past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos ' outstretched hand. Then the top team in the MLS Eastern Conference put a bow on it in stoppage time with another transition goal, this time by Shakur Mohammed, who checked in for his first club appearance just minutes before.

The Five Stripes had a hopeful chance at the equalizer from United’s leading scorer, Alexey Miranchuk, in the 78th minute. Miranchuk managed to get a shot off on goal but got knocked down by a Nashville defender in the penalty box. But in the end, no whistle blew, and United was shut out for the fifth time this season.

Atlanta falls to 1-6-1 on the season while Nashville improves to 6-1-1, just three points shy of tying Vancouver in the Supporters’ Shield battle.

United star midfielder Miguel Almirón was out with a knee injury. Atlanta certainly missed its all-time assist leader. Simply creating chances in the attacking third has been a struggle in the early season, and that continued as the Five Stripes failed to translate 13 shots, including four on target, into a score. In the first half, they connected well in the final third but could not continue the progress that Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said he was pleased with before the match.