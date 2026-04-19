Atlanta United scoreless again in loss to Nashville SC

Atlanta United’s worst start in franchise history continues.
United fell to top-ranked Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta United’s worst start in franchise history continues.
United fell to top-ranked Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nashville broke the deadlock in the 61st minute as Cristian Espinoza launched a strike in stride past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos ' outstretched hand. Then the top team in the MLS Eastern Conference put a bow on it in stoppage time with another transition goal, this time by Shakur Mohammed, who checked in for his first club appearance just minutes before.
The Five Stripes had a hopeful chance at the equalizer from United’s leading scorer, Alexey Miranchuk, in the 78th minute. Miranchuk managed to get a shot off on goal but got knocked down by a Nashville defender in the penalty box. But in the end, no whistle blew, and United was shut out for the fifth time this season.
Atlanta falls to 1-6-1 on the season while Nashville improves to 6-1-1, just three points shy of tying Vancouver in the Supporters’ Shield battle.
United star midfielder Miguel Almirón was out with a knee injury. Atlanta certainly missed its all-time assist leader. Simply creating chances in the attacking third has been a struggle in the early season, and that continued as the Five Stripes failed to translate 13 shots, including four on target, into a score. In the first half, they connected well in the final third but could not continue the progress that Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said he was pleased with before the match.
Both squads trotted out lineups without their best players. Atlanta’s captain, Almirón, was ruled out on Friday, while Sam Surridge — tied for first in the Golden Boot race — also missed the match for Nashville.
Cooper Sanchez started at left winger in place of Almirón, up higher than the midfielder has played this season. Central midfielder Jay Fortune made his first MLS start since May 2025. Fortune sustained a season-ending leg injury last season while on international duty for Trinidad & Tobago during the Concacaf Gold Cup. Fortune made his comeback debut in the loss to the Columbus Crew.
Hoyos has conceded 14 goals this season, but the keeper also recorded a season-high five saves in the effort. Nashville is one of the most offensively prolific scoring teams — with 17 goals — in the league this season, even without Surridge.
It was a short week, sides are coming off short weeks after tournament play. United took the short trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to beat Chattanooga FC in the U.S. Open Cup; Nashville traveled to Mexico City for the CONCACAF Champions Cup to advance past Club América.
The quick turnaround does not end here.
Up next, the Five Stripes face the New England Revolution at home on Wednesday.