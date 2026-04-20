Atlanta Falcons ‘Receivers are deep’: Some takeaways from the Falcons’ pre-draft availability With a need at wide receiver, the Falcons can improve the roster, though they don’t have a first-round pick. Atlanta Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham speaks during his introductory press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski talked with reporters Monday during the team’s media availability ahead of the NFL draft. The league’s marquee event starts with the first round Thursday, second and third rounds on Friday and fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Here are some takeaways from what they shared:

- Cunningham said the team has been in constant meetings in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s draft, making a point to open the presser by thanking all his scouts, data analysts, coaches, equipment staff and others. - The Falcons currently don’t have a first-round pick, so Thursday will be a different experience. “We’re comfortable sitting and waiting,” Cunningham said. Stefanski added: “Hurry up and wait.” He left the door open for opportunities — they’ve gone through scenarios that could invite trading up — but it’s likelier the Falcons don’t add to their roster until Friday. And it’s likelier they seek additional picks rather than try to move up. - Cunningham said receiver is the deepest position group offensively in this class. That’s good news for the receiver-needy Falcons, who are expected to spend a premium choice on a pass catcher. He noted there are myriad types of receivers, from quick slots to bigger possession players, and “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” He also said defensive end was a strength. He mentioned he views running back and defensive tackle are the weakest position groups in this class, explaining there isn’t the same depth in those spots are some other recent years. The Falcons notably have much higher priorities than those positions.

“Receivers are deep,” Cunningham said. “You have some really good players at the top, and you have really good players with different skill sets in the middle rounds. Guys that fit certain flavors, whether they’re big, physical, possession-type guys or those slots who can get in and out of breaks and get open and move the chains. It’s a pick-your-flavor position.”

- New defensive tackle Maason Smith, whom the Falcons just acquired via trade, brings a strong presence to the middle. Cunningham cited his “upside”: “We’re excited to see him take the next step.” So the Falcons believe there’s more to Smith than he’s shown thus far. - The Falcons knew tackle Kaleb McGary’s retirement was a possibility. Stefanski called new tackle Jawaan Taylor a “great culture fit.” Taylor is slated to start with McGary retired. The Falcons could add another tackle in the draft. - “Everything is status quo” with edge rusher James Pearce Jr., Cunningham said. He didn’t elaborate further on the team’s 2025 first-round draftee, who’s dealing with legal issues that could jeopardize his NFL career. - “We’re trying to create competition,” Cunningham said of the team’s draft approach. The Falcons were busy in free agency, hoping to improve the bottom of their roster. The team only has five picks, so it had to be reliant on free agents for depth. Stefanski spoke multiple times about how the organization needs to have an environment conducive to player development. He trusts they’re aligned on culture fits who could help move the franchise forward.